HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Roshi Jain
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 64124.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 2007.049
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.52
6.09
-1.92
-3.66
14.05
22.03
34.18
16.86
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.73
|36000000
|6,236.64
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.29
|49500000
|5,960.29
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|8.87
|56000000
|5,687.08
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.90
|16500000
|3,139.86
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.66
|2500000
|2,986.46
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|4.35
|19500000
|2,789.47
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.21
|19200000
|2,702.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.56
|14525000
|2,280.71
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|2.95
|12000000
|1,890.06
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.40
|81212854
|1,542.15
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.01
|2700000
|1,288.87
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.86
|47500000
|1,191.53
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.73
|1400000
|1,106.40
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.68
|11300000
|1,074.29
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.64
|76500000
|1,049.58
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.61
|15000000
|1,033.20
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.53
|1625000
|983.54
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.52
|2176967
|974.69
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.51
|5600000
|968.74
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.47
|5600000
|945.11
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|1.35
|325000
|862.68
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.95
|19550000
|606.53
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.93
|4631190
|594.85
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.82
|1710000
|528.08
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|0.76
|2100000
|485.19
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.75
|1525000
|482.48
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.73
|14500000
|465.66
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|0.70
|3000000
|446.35
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.65
|5000000
|414.50
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.61
|3443900
|387.98
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.59
|10000000
|376.05
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|0.56
|1030000
|358.77
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.53
|1193906
|342.52
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.48
|1202500
|310.85
|Equity
|Varroc Engineer
|Auto Components
|0.47
|7219417
|304.55
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.46
|3386069
|297.68
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|1500000
|285.69
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.44
|14467747
|285.11
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.40
|1625000
|257.48
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.39
|1966501
|249.18
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.39
|2500000
|247.52
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.39
|8000000
|250.76
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.38
|11328715
|241.23
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.38
|15393050
|244.44
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.37
|3500000
|235.06
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|0.30
|4500000
|190.82
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|0.30
|4800000
|189.60
|Equity
|Restaurant Brand
|Leisure Services
|0.28
|28500000
|181.77
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.23
|6500000
|146.41
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.20
|13796542
|128.43
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.19
|1000000
|120.01
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.11
|658973
|73.52
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.09
|2364000
|59.06
|Equity
|Indigo Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.09
|547669
|55.85
|Equity
|Ramco Systems
|IT - Software
|0.07
|1500000
|43.54
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.06
|428783
|39.79
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.04
|1552215
|27.16
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2027
|-/-
|0.46
|29000000
|294.91
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2030
|-/-
|0.18
|11000000
|113.23
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.16
|10000000
|102.46
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.15
|0
|5,227.07
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-,150.55
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement