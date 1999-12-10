iifl-logo
HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HDFC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G

AMC

HDFC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Roshi Jain

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

64124.15

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  2007.049

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.52
6.09
-1.92
-3.66
14.05
22.03
34.18
16.86
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
TCS10,30,000
O N G C65,00,000
NCC15,52,215

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
ITC Hotels4,80,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.73360000006,236.64
EquityICICI BankBanks9.29495000005,960.29
EquityAxis BankBanks8.87560000005,687.08
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks4.90165000003,139.86
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.6625000002,986.46
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance4.35195000002,789.47
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.21192000002,702.40
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.56145250002,280.71
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software2.95120000001,890.06
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.40812128541,542.15
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.0127000001,288.87
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.86475000001,191.53
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.7314000001,106.40
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.68113000001,074.29
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.64765000001,049.58
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.61150000001,033.20
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.531625000983.54
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.522176967974.69
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.515600000968.74
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.475600000945.11
EquityBoschAuto Components1.35325000862.68
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services0.9519550000606.53
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.934631190594.85
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.821710000528.08
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services0.762100000485.19
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.751525000482.48
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.7314500000465.66
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.703000000446.35
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.655000000414.50
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.613443900387.98
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components0.5910000000376.05
EquityTCSIT - Software0.561030000358.77
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.531193906342.52
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.481202500310.85
EquityVarroc EngineerAuto Components0.477219417304.55
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction0.463386069297.68
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.451500000285.69
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.4414467747285.11
EquityMetropolis HealtHealthcare Services0.401625000257.48
EquityCyientIT - Services0.391966501249.18
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.392500000247.52
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.398000000250.76
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.3811328715241.23
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.3815393050244.44
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.373500000235.06
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.304500000190.82
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.304800000189.60
EquityRestaurant BrandLeisure Services0.2828500000181.77
EquityO N G COil0.236500000146.41
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.2013796542128.43
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.191000000120.01
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.1165897373.52
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.09236400059.06
EquityIndigo PaintsConsumer Durables0.0954766955.85
EquityRamco SystemsIT - Software0.07150000043.54
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.0642878339.79
EquityNCCConstruction0.04155221527.16
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2027-/-0.4629000000294.91
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-0.1811000000113.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-0.1610000000102.46
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.1505,227.07
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.270-,150.55

Key information

Fund House:
HDFC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Dec-1999
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
7,93,714.25
Trustee/s:
HDFC Trustee Companey Lim, Mr. Dindayal Jalan, Mr. Vimal Bhandari
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Navneet Munot
CIO:
Prashant Jain
President:
NA
Director/s:
Renu S Karnad, Mr. Dhruv Subodh Kaji, Mr. Jairaj Purandare, Mr. Keki M. Mistry, Mr. Parag Shah, Mr. Sanjay Bhandarkar, Ms. Roshni Nadar Malhotra, V Srinivasa Rangan
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Sonal Mandhayan
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr. Sameer Seksaria
Fund Manager/s:
Roshi Jain
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
HDFC House, 2nd Flr, H.T.Parekh Marg, 165-166, Backbay Reclamation, Churchgate, Mumbai - 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022 - 6631 6333
Fax:
022 - 22821144
Email:
hello@hdfcfund.com
Website:
www.hdfcfund.com

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

