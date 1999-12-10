HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 28-Feb-2005
Fund Manager
: Chirag Setalvad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 22130.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 05-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: -
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: -
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: -
Entry Load %
:
Exit Load %
:
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.55
4.91
-3.31
-4.18
5.8
11.32
22.14
15.12
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Hybrid Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.94
|14600000
|1,757.98
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|7.39
|9440000
|1,635.38
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.26
|6000000
|942.12
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.08
|5351604
|903.19
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.99
|7350000
|882.07
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.49
|11208071
|772.01
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.34
|18714400
|739.21
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.20
|2237093
|707.78
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.31
|5025000
|510.31
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.20
|2557510
|486.68
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.85
|5550731
|409.89
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|1.57
|943108
|348.03
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.49
|11250000
|330.46
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.49
|14735114
|330.53
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.40
|2410676
|309.63
|Equity
|ERIS Lifescience
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.31
|2459629
|290.92
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.13
|3650652
|250.59
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.13
|10000000
|250.85
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.03
|4368160
|227.60
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.02
|650000
|226.41
|Equity
|Mahindra Holiday
|Leisure Services
|0.93
|7022279
|206.56
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|1886828
|199.68
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.86
|7357600
|190.52
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.85
|1877503
|188.71
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.82
|3670973
|181.08
|Equity
|Vardhman Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.62
|3595404
|136.51
|Equity
|GMM Pfaudler
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.61
|1217403
|134.77
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.50
|5000000
|111.05
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|0.48
|175450
|105.22
|Equity
|JK Tyre & Indust
|Auto Components
|0.46
|3827700
|101.37
|Equity
|Metropolis Healt
|Healthcare Services
|0.44
|612876
|97.11
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.42
|1061644
|93.33
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|539567
|83.78
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.31
|1807588
|67.97
|Equity
|Sharda Cropchem
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.26
|1146062
|56.79
|Equity
|Akzo Nobel
|Consumer Durables
|0.25
|177752
|55.28
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.24
|307988
|53.27
|Equity
|M M Forgings
|Auto Components
|0.19
|1214000
|41.01
|Equity
|Jagran Prakashan
|Media
|0.07
|2453094
|16.50
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.17
|26000
|259.65
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|1.15
|25000
|253.80
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|1.13
|2500
|250.08
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.93
|20000
|205.59
|NCD
|NABFID
|-/-
|0.90
|20000
|200.13
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.90
|200
|198.26
|NCD
|Tata Power Co.
|-/-
|0.71
|1500
|157.85
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.68
|15000
|151.62
|NCD
|HDB FINANC SER
|-/-
|0.66
|14500
|145.11
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.64
|12500
|141.39
|ZCB
|TMF Holdings
|-/-
|0.56
|1000
|124.00
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.54
|12000
|120.34
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.51
|12500
|113.71
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|101.83
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.46
|10000
|100.99
|NCD
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|-/-
|0.45
|10000
|100.01
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.45
|10000
|100.52
|NCD
|KOTAK MAHI. INV.
|-/-
|0.45
|10000
|100.38
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|100.22
|NCD
|M T N L
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|99.60
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.45
|10000
|100.29
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.45
|1000
|99.78
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.45
|100
|99.39
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.44
|9500
|97.75
|NCD
|Power Grid Corpn
|-/-
|0.36
|10000
|80.56
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.34
|7500
|74.89
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.28
|611
|61.63
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.27
|600
|59.69
|NCD
|Bajaj Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|49.81
|NCD
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|500
|50.06
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.12
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.97
|NCD
|Kotak Mahindra P
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|49.97
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|49.86
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.52
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|49.95
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|49.97
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|49.94
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.23
|5000
|50.82
|ZCB
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.20
|5000
|44.84
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.12
|250
|25.86
|NCD
|H U D C O
|-/-
|0.11
|250
|25.00
|NCD
|I O C L
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|24.96
|NCD
|I R F C
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.15
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.13
|NCD
|NABFID
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|24.76
|NCD
|Nuclear Power Co
|-/-
|0.11
|250
|25.31
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|24.91
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.11
|2500
|25.11
|NCD
|REC Ltd
|-/-
|0.07
|1500
|15.01
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|0.07
|1500
|15.44
|NCD
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|0.04
|80
|8.31
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2064
|-/-
|2.78
|60000000
|614.68
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|2.47
|55000000
|546.88
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2033
|-/-
|0.47
|10000000
|103.51
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2054
|-/-
|0.44
|10000000
|98.30
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|0.42
|9000000
|92.49
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.39
|8500000
|87.28
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.33
|7000000
|72.10
|Govt. Securities
|Jharkhand 2032
|-/-
|0.32
|6905800
|70.92
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2034
|-/-
|0.30
|6500000
|67.04
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2034
|-/-
|0.23
|5000000
|51.47
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2031
|-/-
|0.23
|5000000
|51.39
|Govt. Securities
|Chattisgarh 2032
|-/-
|0.23
|5000000
|51.40
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2034
|-/-
|0.19
|4000000
|41.28
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2033
|-/-
|0.16
|3500000
|36.10
|Govt. Securities
|Uttarakhand 2034
|-/-
|0.14
|3072400
|31.32
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.12
|2622900
|26.95
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2033
|-/-
|0.12
|2500000
|25.83
|Govt. Securities
|Uttar Pradesh 2034
|-/-
|0.12
|2660000
|27.55
|Govt. Securities
|Rajasthan 2031
|-/-
|0.09
|2000000
|20.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2045
|-/-
|0.08
|1500000
|16.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC2028
|-/-
|0.07
|1500000
|15.18
|Govt. Securities
|Chhattisgarh 2033
|-/-
|0.07
|1495200
|15.20
|Govt. Securities
|Tamil Nadu 2034
|-/-
|0.06
|1270000
|12.91
|Govt. Securities
|Gujarat 2033
|-/-
|0.05
|1000000
|10.26
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|HDFC Nifty 50
|-/-
|1.43
|12880000
|316.88
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.88
|0
|192.02
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.33
|0
|72.84
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement