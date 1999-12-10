HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Rahul Baijal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 33913.31
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 63.314
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If Units are redeemed / switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If Units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.15
4.97
-3.64
-8.7
3.71
15.4
27.31
13.84
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
HDFC Large Cap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|10.28
|20126319
|3,486.68
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|9.62
|27090474
|3,261.96
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|5.66
|6068668
|1,920.03
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.52
|11921785
|1,871.95
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|5.41
|10863818
|1,833.48
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.11
|17068255
|1,733.36
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|5.02
|54669743
|1,702.68
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|4.12
|7341626
|1,397.07
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.05
|11450234
|1,374.14
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|3.69
|31691145
|1,251.80
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|3.14
|17156512
|1,064.81
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|3.00
|27557721
|1,017.84
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.84
|6054009
|964.55
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.76
|2684625
|935.12
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.16
|2380409
|732.51
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.89
|3369013
|641.67
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.84
|789635
|624.04
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.80
|6178140
|611.69
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.70
|4124759
|577.77
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.67
|25494589
|566.23
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|1.59
|3429183
|540.11
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|1.44
|5055930
|487.24
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|1838223
|421.06
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.14
|1388025
|388.00
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.12
|2188096
|378.51
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.09
|5357380
|369.01
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.07
|5745671
|364.47
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.00
|6885831
|339.67
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.97
|324934
|329.10
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.96
|1479267
|323.99
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.88
|626173
|298.90
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.76
|1819850
|258.74
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.75
|988786
|255.61
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.70
|10501920
|236.55
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.62
|4556333
|211.84
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.56
|3000061
|190.66
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.54
|1423555
|182.84
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.53
|385339
|178.16
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.50
|141280
|168.77
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.39
|916558
|131.11
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.18
|230031
|62.52
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.15
|3169114
|51.91
|Equity
|Bajaj Housing
|Finance
|0.09
|2872313
|31.23
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.72
|0
|245.55
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.27
|0
|-,101.84
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement