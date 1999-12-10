HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 17-Feb-2023
Fund Manager
: Rahul Baijal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 529.7
HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.209
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: If redeemed / switched-out within 1 years from the date of allotment - 1%. If redeemed / switched-out after 1 years from the date allotment - Nil.
HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.86
4.96
-11.77
-19.26
-4.02
-
-
10.11
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC MNC Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|7.91
|326106
|41.88
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|7.38
|841245
|39.11
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|6.99
|169024
|37.02
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|6.40
|553023
|33.88
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.86
|26000
|31.05
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|5.26
|177000
|27.87
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|4.37
|373000
|23.15
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.33
|136000
|22.95
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.21
|116998
|22.28
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|4.04
|78760
|21.40
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.89
|94061
|20.59
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|3.43
|63414
|18.19
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|2.88
|88121
|15.24
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.43
|4841
|12.85
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|2.33
|315369
|12.35
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.17
|51086
|11.48
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|2.09
|29931
|11.04
|Equity
|Pfizer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|26144
|10.59
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.92
|65477
|10.16
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.87
|21500
|9.88
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.81
|450000
|9.58
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|3022
|9.18
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.61
|293078
|8.51
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|1.57
|57907
|8.32
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.31
|28080
|6.94
|Equity
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|Finance
|1.00
|139608
|5.31
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.99
|11324
|5.23
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.84
|9000
|4.44
|Equity
|Goodyear India
|Auto Components
|0.82
|51709
|4.32
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|0.80
|62125
|4.24
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.59
|19000
|3.12
|Equity
|Blue Dart Expres
|Transport Services
|0.33
|2881
|1.72
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.22
|12319
|1.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.22
|0
|22.36
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.40
|0
|2.18
