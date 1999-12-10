HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW
AMC
: HDFC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Infotech
Launch Date
: 25-Aug-2023
Fund Manager
: Balakumar B
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1298.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 12.451
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/Switch-in of units, an Exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched-out within 1 year from the date of allotment. No Exit Load is payable if units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart
HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-3.94
-2.26
-16.12
-12.09
10.03
-
-
14.98
|Category Avg
-2.61
-1.35
-17.45
-14.2
4.94
6.84
31.06
8.59
|Category Best
-0.63
6.73
-13.92
-9.24
13.51
12.02
34.44
21.26
|Category Worst
-4.72
-5.02
-21.54
-16.53
-5.64
4.04
28.14
-16.6
HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HDFC Technology Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|16.91
|1300769
|219.53
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|12.90
|480733
|167.45
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|11.46
|947871
|148.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|7.83
|645364
|101.64
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|4.16
|1561826
|54.03
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|3.51
|203041
|45.62
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|3.35
|292669
|43.54
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|3.23
|568546
|41.98
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.98
|1739842
|38.64
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.96
|54973
|38.44
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|2.85
|50206
|36.96
|Equity
|Birlasoft Ltd
|IT - Software
|2.81
|861585
|36.53
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|2.27
|226356
|29.52
|Equity
|Sagility India
|IT - Services
|2.15
|6524383
|27.96
|Equity
|Redington
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.69
|976326
|21.90
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.47
|41000
|19.13
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.44
|65751
|18.63
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.38
|498020
|17.97
|Equity
|Hexaware Tech.
|IT - Software
|1.32
|212499
|17.17
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.31
|612000
|16.99
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|1.22
|420128
|15.81
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.16
|111281
|15.05
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|1.07
|430710
|13.92
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.03
|91787
|13.43
|Equity
|Unicommerce
|IT - Software
|0.59
|713046
|7.61
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|0.48
|44478
|6.22
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.31
|437000
|4.06
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.30
|43000
|3.88
|Equity
|Cyient
|IT - Services
|0.12
|11996
|1.52
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.42
|0
|70.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.32
|0
|3.68
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement