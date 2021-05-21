Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Helios Mutual fund
Scheme Name
: Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G
AMC
: Helios Mutual fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 23-Oct-2023
Fund Manager
: Alok Bahi
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2453.23
Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.29
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% (limit) of the units purchased or switched in within 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 3 months from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV If redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment - Nil
Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.37
7.78
-9.22
-6.73
7.96
-
-
22.72
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Helios Flexi Cap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|6.96
|986176
|170.84
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.90
|1202746
|144.82
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|5.13
|5666496
|125.85
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.07
|830987
|99.72
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.73
|107374
|91.59
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.29
|514350
|80.76
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.23
|1150195
|79.22
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|3.11
|1065667
|76.18
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|2.15
|345012
|52.73
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.09
|479303
|51.25
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.08
|1170142
|51.02
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.06
|1620348
|50.46
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.88
|726087
|46.14
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.80
|719543
|44.08
|Equity
|Indegene
|Healthcare Services
|1.77
|844453
|43.40
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.66
|532463
|40.64
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.60
|49688
|39.26
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.48
|191034
|36.35
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.41
|95492
|34.64
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|1.41
|587699
|34.58
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.39
|56505
|34.20
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.39
|285114
|34.13
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.38
|68657
|33.88
|Equity
|Lemon Tree Hotel
|Leisure Services
|1.28
|2584820
|31.45
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.27
|865100
|31.16
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.16
|168729
|28.53
|Equity
|Adani Energy Sol
|Power
|1.10
|415581
|27.05
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.09
|431900
|26.66
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.06
|1058198
|26.05
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.02
|84498
|24.91
|Equity
|Westlife Food
|Leisure Services
|0.96
|344898
|23.55
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.93
|288547
|23.12
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.93
|378608
|23.03
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.87
|138624
|21.46
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.85
|84390
|20.88
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.82
|143249
|20.06
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.81
|5870
|19.78
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.80
|196775
|19.64
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.77
|752078
|18.86
|Equity
|BLS Internat.
|Leisure Services
|0.76
|553378
|18.76
|Equity
|Syrma SGS Tech.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.72
|428538
|17.73
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|0.64
|352930
|15.66
|Equity
|Electronics Mart
|Retailing
|0.28
|546120
|6.88
|Equity
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.21
|304500
|5.03
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|0.08
|88403
|1.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|11.74
|0
|287.84
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|8.86
|0
|217.24
