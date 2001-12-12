HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G
AMC
: HSBC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 05-Sep-2024
Fund Manager
: Abhishek Gupta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1557.04
HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 8.8709
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.
HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- NAV Chart
HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.91
6.17
-12.35
-10.39
-
-
-
-11.29
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.90
|381200
|60.73
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.76
|487500
|58.50
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.69
|181700
|57.48
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.56
|352900
|55.41
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.17
|222000
|49.40
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|2.89
|748000
|44.92
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.86
|257400
|44.59
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.81
|1263050
|43.70
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|2.78
|1561200
|43.34
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|2.70
|351000
|42.02
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.64
|648800
|41.15
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|IT - Software
|2.43
|511700
|37.78
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|2.38
|79570
|37.12
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.38
|850200
|37.07
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.36
|46520
|36.76
|Equity
|Pearl Global Ind
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.29
|265500
|35.63
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.26
|236300
|35.15
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|2.23
|521800
|34.67
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.18
|177850
|33.87
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.09
|59300
|32.49
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.92
|258600
|29.88
|Equity
|Jindal Saw
|Industrial Products
|1.91
|1208300
|29.77
|Equity
|eClerx Services
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.90
|104597
|29.64
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.84
|1617300
|28.72
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.83
|212971
|28.50
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.83
|164700
|28.49
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.59
|310647
|24.80
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|1.52
|564607
|23.71
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.46
|137900
|22.67
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.45
|281484
|22.56
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.43
|1882400
|22.32
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.43
|16000
|22.29
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.39
|332700
|21.70
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.38
|140956
|21.49
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|1.31
|325300
|20.36
|Equity
|CCL Products
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.28
|343561
|19.93
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.16
|480125
|18.05
|Equity
|Indo Count Inds.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.15
|676774
|17.89
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.07
|55100
|16.60
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|1.04
|195328
|16.24
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.02
|440200
|15.89
|Equity
|Epigral
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|90988
|14.67
|Equity
|Stylam Industrie
|Consumer Durables
|0.93
|93052
|14.66
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.93
|47100
|14.54
|Equity
|Gujarat Fluoroch
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.92
|40000
|14.33
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|0.83
|385000
|12.88
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.81
|491698
|12.56
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.81
|3100
|12.55
|Equity
|Laxmi Dental
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|0.80
|367725
|12.47
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.70
|23500
|10.86
|Equity
|IIFL Capital
|Capital Markets
|0.54
|386800
|8.40
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.49
|64048
|7.69
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.82
|0
|59.50
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.20
|0
|18.39
