HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G

Summary Info

Fund Name

HSBC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G

AMC

HSBC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

05-Sep-2024

Fund Manager

Abhishek Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1557.04

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  8.8709

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

If the units redeemed or switched out are upto 10% of the units purchased or switched in (the limit) within 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil If units redeemed or switched out are over and above the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment - 1% If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment - Nil.

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- NAV Chart

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.91
6.17
-12.35
-10.39
-
-
-
-11.29
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

HSBC India Export Opportunities Fund Reg G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.9038120060.73
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.7648750058.50
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.6918170057.48
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.5635290055.41
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.1722200049.40
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products2.8974800044.92
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.8625740044.59
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies2.81126305043.70
EquityWiproIT - Software2.78156120043.34
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software2.7035100042.02
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.6464880041.15
EquityZensar Tech.IT - Software2.4351170037.78
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software2.387957037.12
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages2.3885020037.07
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles2.364652036.76
EquityPearl Global IndTextiles & Apparels2.2926550035.63
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.2623630035.15
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment2.2352180034.67
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.1817785033.87
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.095930032.49
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9225860029.88
EquityJindal SawIndustrial Products1.91120830029.77
EquityeClerx ServicesCommercial Services & Supplies1.9010459729.64
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals1.84161730028.72
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.8321297128.50
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.8316470028.49
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.5931064724.80
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services1.5256460723.71
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4613790022.67
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels1.4528148422.56
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.43188240022.32
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.431600022.29
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.3933270021.70
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.3814095621.49
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services1.3132530020.36
EquityCCL ProductsAgricultural Food & other Products1.2834356119.93
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.1648012518.05
EquityIndo Count Inds.Textiles & Apparels1.1567677417.89
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.075510016.60
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products1.0419532816.24
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software1.0244020015.89
EquityEpigralChemicals & Petrochemicals0.939098814.67
EquityStylam IndustrieConsumer Durables0.939305214.66
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.934710014.54
EquityGujarat FluorochChemicals & Petrochemicals0.924000014.33
EquitySwiggyRetailing0.8338500012.88
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.8149169812.56
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.81310012.55
EquityLaxmi DentalHealthcare Equipment & Supplies0.8036772512.47
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.702350010.86
EquityIIFL CapitalCapital Markets0.543868008.40
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.49640487.69
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.82059.50
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.20018.39

Key information

Fund House:
HSBC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
12-Dec-2001
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,30,991.16
Trustee/s:
Board of Trustees, HSBC M, N P Gidwani
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Menon, Ravi Menon, Kailash Kulkarni
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Kailash Kulkarni, Ravi Menon
Compliance Officer/s:
Denny Thomas
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Abhishek Gupta
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
9-11 Floors, NESCO IT Park, Building no 3, Western Express Highway, Goregaon(East) Mumbai-400063
Contact Nos:
022 66145000
Fax:
022-49146033
Email:
investor.line@mutualfunds.hsbc.co.in
Website:
www.assetmanagement.hsbc.co.in

