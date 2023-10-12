ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 08-Nov-2006
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 58716.56
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.66
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.11
3.21
-0.89
-1.91
7.45
11.64
18.85
11.14
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage Fund IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.38
|14866473
|2,575.46
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|4.26
|11250400
|2,503.77
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|4.10
|20003805
|2,408.65
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|3.63
|1786212
|2,133.78
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|3.38
|11760368
|1,984.79
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.53
|12414419
|1,489.85
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.49
|4636318
|1,466.86
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.23
|8368507
|1,314.02
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.19
|12691767
|1,288.91
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.85
|15826393
|1,090.12
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.61
|2779063
|945.97
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.56
|5770504
|919.38
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.55
|41125929
|913.40
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.34
|25428067
|791.95
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.24
|1638772
|733.72
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.24
|4652772
|732.83
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.24
|3843200
|731.34
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|1.22
|18255115
|721.07
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.22
|841509
|717.83
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.00
|49893393
|591.68
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.00
|1948622
|587.30
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.94
|1211741
|556.84
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.92
|2490464
|545.47
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.85
|7874300
|499.50
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.80
|466576
|472.56
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.78
|7547334
|459.25
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|0.75
|1267438
|441.48
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|0.72
|2989334
|427.62
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.68
|3577745
|399.45
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.63
|1378192
|374.58
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.61
|997841
|362.04
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.57
|3422793
|338.89
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|1028926
|316.62
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.50
|620742
|296.31
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.50
|13137467
|295.92
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.49
|2915599
|291.06
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|0.46
|1466876
|274.64
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.45
|19671842
|269.89
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.44
|5292312
|261.38
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.43
|1722318
|256.25
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.41
|1107573
|241.42
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.40
|494250
|239.78
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.40
|9369622
|235.03
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.34
|787949
|203.69
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.32
|1137505
|192.34
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.32
|716210
|190.36
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.30
|3839600
|178.52
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.29
|374067
|174.53
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.29
|742309
|171.22
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.28
|10668250
|169.41
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.28
|7119544
|168.94
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.28
|279031
|168.88
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|0.26
|224748
|157.15
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.26
|32730110
|153.83
|Equity
|Mphasis
|It - Software
|0.23
|606761
|136.35
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|0.22
|1808544
|129.50
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.20
|860455
|120.52
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.20
|4038215
|118.62
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.18
|2980430
|110.08
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.18
|474025
|108.58
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.18
|819408
|108.17
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.18
|1219283
|107.19
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|1139290
|101.42
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.16
|994011
|99.21
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.16
|688764
|96.94
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.16
|900000
|96.24
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.14
|456513
|86.94
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.14
|159320
|84.58
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.14
|178603
|82.57
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.14
|175000
|82.48
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.13
|30000
|81.85
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|0.13
|356127
|77.97
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.12
|1811702
|71.51
|Equity
|CMS Info Systems
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.10
|1405000
|64.32
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.09
|475000
|53.00
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.07
|246414
|44.81
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.07
|300000
|42.65
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.07
|669350
|41.54
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.05
|835274
|32.71
|Equity
|Jio Financial
|Finance
|0.04
|1353000
|28.08
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.04
|458427
|25.28
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.04
|251106
|23.87
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.03
|133565
|18.10
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.02
|248243
|16.19
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.02
|844883
|13.84
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.02
|86808
|13.43
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.02
|36300
|13.36
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|0.01
|292500
|8.28
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.01
|9825
|7.76
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.01
|420650
|6.56
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|41875
|3.58
|Equity
|Biocon
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|102500
|3.10
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.00
|9862
|3.04
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.00
|16500
|2.23
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.00
|22383
|1.78
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|0.00
|40800
|1.31
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.54
|32000
|322.51
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.52
|3100
|310.42
|Debt - Other
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|0.48
|25000
|282.79
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.39
|235
|233.10
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.39
|273
|232.72
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.38
|242
|228.15
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.34
|20000
|201.03
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.32
|1950
|191.03
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|0.30
|18000
|179.93
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.27
|166
|162.38
|NCD
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.25
|15000
|151.23
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.25
|15000
|150.43
|ZCB
|Tata Motors Fina
|-/-
|0.25
|1200
|147.38
|Debt - Other
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.25
|22308
|147.08
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.21
|12500
|125.65
|NCD
|Motilal Finvest
|-/-
|0.21
|12500
|125.22
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.19
|155
|117.31
|NCD
|SK Finance
|-/-
|0.19
|11500
|114.40
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|0.17
|1050
|103.53
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.17
|1000
|100.17
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.17
|10000
|100.00
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.17
|10000
|99.86
|NCD
|Manappuram Fin.
|-/-
|0.17
|10000
|99.85
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|0.16
|10000
|99.56
|NCD
|SBFC Finance
|-/-
|0.16
|10000
|99.41
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.13
|8000
|80.21
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.13
|7800
|78.06
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.12
|7500
|75.15
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.12
|7500
|74.97
|NCD
|Tyger Capital
|-/-
|0.12
|7500
|74.95
|NCD
|GE Shipping Co
|-/-
|0.12
|749
|74.83
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL1
|-/-
|0.12
|79
|74.57
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.12
|750
|74.17
|NCD
|Citicorp Fin. (I
|-/-
|0.11
|6500
|64.84
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.09
|5500
|55.05
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|0.08
|5000
|50.31
|NCD
|AU Small Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|500
|50.21
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|0.08
|5000
|50.15
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.08
|5000
|50.02
|NCD
|Baha.Chand.Inv.
|-/-
|0.08
|5000
|49.94
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.07
|4432
|44.32
|NCD
|TVS Credit Serv.
|-/-
|0.05
|35
|35.21
|NCD
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.05
|300
|29.87
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.03
|211
|22.17
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.03
|211
|22.13
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.03
|211
|22.03
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.03
|211
|21.83
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.03
|211
|21.78
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.03
|2500
|20.00
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.02
|1500
|15.01
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.01
|1000
|10.08
|NCD
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.01
|100
|9.96
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|61
|6.50
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|61
|6.46
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|61
|6.44
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|61
|6.43
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.01
|61
|6.42
|NCD
|NTPC
|-/-
|0.00
|2210475
|1.10
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.81
|105593240
|1,066.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.36
|77988550
|799.05
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.35
|77172330
|793.73
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.69
|40071830
|409.27
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.17
|9771920
|100.55
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|107750
|1.09
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.00
|52450
|0.53
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.33
|0
|198.83
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-400000
|-0.26
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|-531250
|-0.57
|Derivatives - Stock Call Option
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.00
|-980000
|-0.94
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.72
|42950000
|426.49
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.42
|25400000
|250.97
|Commercial Paper
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|0.39
|5000
|233.84
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.38
|22600000
|223.85
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.37
|22450000
|222.64
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.31
|4000
|186.75
|Certificate of Deposits
|IDBI Bank
|-/-
|0.23
|3000
|140.07
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|0.23
|3000
|140.05
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.22
|13100000
|130.08
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.20
|11900000
|117.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|RBL Bank
|-/-
|0.16
|2000
|99.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.16
|10000000
|99.53
|Certificate of Deposits
|Union Bank (I)
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|93.73
|Certificate of Deposits
|Bank of India
|-/-
|0.15
|2000
|93.44
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.13
|8050000
|79.83
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.08
|4800000
|47.54
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.05
|3100000
|30.59
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|23.46
|Certificate of Deposits
|IndusInd Bank
|-/-
|0.03
|500
|23.23
|Certificate of Deposits
|Punjab Natl.Bank
|-/-
|0.02
|300
|14.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.29
|0
|2,524.42
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|4.24
|0
|2,494.56
|Reverse Repo
|Reverse Repo
|-/-
|1.69
|0
|996.98
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.62
|0
|364.77
