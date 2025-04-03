iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Banking

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Roshan Chutkey

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

8843.33

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  137.47

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
6.35
1.56
-1.72
13.96
15
27.52
15.63
Category Avg
-0.27
7.82
0.06
-1.72
11.11
15.82
26.44
13.67
Category Best
0.37
9.58
2.8
1.25
20.92
19.39
31.72
20.31
Category Worst
-1.02
4.85
-4.67
-5.3
3.11
9.79
20.61
4.26

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Banking Financial Services Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
HDFC AMC1,56,315

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks21.33108911271,886.77
EquityICICI BankBanks18.30134450031,618.91
EquityAxis BankBanks8.257188596730.03
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks6.428244914567.90
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance5.393332802476.75
EquityIndusInd BankBanks4.894371007432.77
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance3.735423546330.02
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.201491184283.76
EquityICICI LombardInsurance2.671396761236.18
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.911697397169.41
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.41584889124.74
EquitySBI CardsFinance1.341416295118.79
EquityStar Health InsuInsurance1.343158991118.55
EquityAnand Rathi Wea.Capital Markets1.0122512090.07
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.99565254288.14
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.84505314074.68
EquityFederal BankBanks0.71354602862.98
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.70316766262.42
EquityGo Digit GeneralInsurance0.69202712661.79
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.6415631556.71
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.60107735253.53
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks0.60265317053.35
EquityCSB BankBanks0.57180390051.00
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.555749049.04
EquitySBFC FinanceFinance0.50510733745.08
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.50123328244.92
EquityEquitas Sma. FinBanks0.49772454743.92
Equity360 ONECapital Markets0.4338321138.25
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.3962893434.69
EquityPNB HousingFinance0.3339227829.94
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.27173163524.44
EquityKarnataka BankBanks0.24127650521.40
EquityFusion FinanceFinance0.23135453921.20
EquityCMS Info SystemsCommercial Services & Supplies0.1734133115.62
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.1756193715.20
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.1616177614.86
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.111327389.82
EquityZaggle PrepaidIt - Services0.061724365.98
EquityCan Fin HomesFinance0.03493662.85
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.22019.94
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-1.121000000099.53
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.67600000059.50
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.14130000012.87
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.011000000.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.570493.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.100-9.37

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Roshan Chutkey
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.