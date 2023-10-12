ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 26-Mar-2019
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2859.02
ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.03
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to twelve months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than twelve months from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.43
4.77
-8.5
-14.79
2.93
16.92
23.98
15.07
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Bharat Consumption Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.38
|1526797
|239.73
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|7.47
|975488
|213.65
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.63
|134749
|160.96
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|5.00
|3621829
|143.06
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|5.00
|553063
|142.97
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|4.82
|630359
|138.02
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.97
|5120091
|113.71
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.20
|411543
|91.58
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.97
|185129
|85.07
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.91
|522607
|83.26
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.85
|307024
|81.60
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.50
|150186
|71.69
|Equity
|Vedant Fashions
|Retailing
|2.48
|842854
|71.06
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|2.37
|349501
|68.01
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|2.27
|4090894
|64.96
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.01
|404659
|57.53
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.88
|111205
|53.95
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.71
|790000
|49.03
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.67
|11811
|47.85
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.59
|1123902
|45.73
|Equity
|Godrej Consumer
|Personal Products
|1.41
|402111
|40.41
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.23
|96057
|35.35
|Equity
|Eureka Forbes
|Consumer Durables
|1.09
|640857
|31.21
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|1.06
|139246
|30.35
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.04
|201785
|29.95
|Equity
|Redtape
|Consumer Durables
|1.02
|2018904
|29.24
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.99
|1160000
|28.55
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.99
|320109
|28.49
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|317824
|27.86
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.97
|307415
|27.78
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.96
|560969
|27.67
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.86
|31337
|24.71
|Equity
|Honasa Consumer
|Personal Products
|0.86
|1145677
|24.68
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|0.69
|141465
|19.80
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.62
|38948
|17.73
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.61
|37821
|17.57
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.58
|148607
|16.59
|Equity
|La Opala RG
|Consumer Durables
|0.57
|815236
|16.55
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.49
|251449
|14.11
|Equity
|P & G Health Ltd
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.48
|27552
|13.86
|Equity
|Whirlpool India
|Consumer Durables
|0.46
|141719
|13.15
|Equity
|Relaxo Footwear
|Consumer Durables
|0.45
|307585
|13.14
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.45
|123225
|13.04
|Equity
|Sai Silks
|Retailing
|0.43
|917462
|12.45
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.42
|142303
|12.12
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|0.38
|182147
|10.98
|Equity
|EIH
|Leisure Services
|0.28
|254580
|8.12
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|384723
|7.62
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.24
|49636
|7.02
|Equity
|Sapphire Foods
|Leisure Services
|0.23
|212720
|6.59
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.22
|45049
|6.34
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|0.16
|66323
|4.73
|Equity
|Devyani Intl.
|Leisure Services
|0.14
|250000
|4.12
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|0.14
|16270
|4.09
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.13
|85959
|3.81
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|0.12
|111999
|3.46
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.85
|0
|24.42
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.20
|600000
|5.94
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.08
|0
|116.83
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.34
|0
|-9.98
