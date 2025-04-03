iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Anish Tawakley

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

60177.2

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  112.04

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.95
6.09
-2.77
-6.81
6.64
16.18
28.51
15.79
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Page Industries10,311

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Grasim Inds6,21,126
ITC Hotels12,05,438

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.97346655626,005.46
EquityICICI BankBanks8.10405184404,878.82
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction6.17117495043,717.36
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.67234262002,811.37
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.67179025812,811.06
EquityInfosysIt - Software4.64165737222,797.14
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.6023206912,772.26
EquityAxis BankBanks4.10243042082,468.21
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products4.0724238932,455.02
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.71102390951,631.34
EquityNTPCPower1.99384710891,198.18
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles1.9331558991,161.71
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.8825388681,136.72
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg1.80274960581,086.09
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.5316759926924.47
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels1.3522046467814.28
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.333106596803.08
EquityO N G COil1.3235459414798.72
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.205073394725.74
EquityDLFRealty1.0910401303661.05
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.0710634342647.09
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.0425068189628.83
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software1.013877223610.68
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.972153277585.24
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.969381915582.28
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.959064030574.97
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.931542480559.65
EquityP & G HygienePersonal Products0.90403349546.21
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.88195388533.09
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.8120653931490.11
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.802474641481.60
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.792206482480.95
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.732992290445.20
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.723402769437.06
EquityTCSIt - Software0.711233347429.60
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.664578154401.32
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.651154916393.12
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.63832770385.03
EquityWiproIt - Software0.5612211168339.04
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.552988642333.68
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.5127796952311.60
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.4814807156291.80
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.443352608268.84
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.44866924267.72
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.421354597258.00
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.412334499247.06
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.4033786960246.30
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.38289700228.94
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.341201476207.84
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.306299733185.05
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.294529314178.79
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.24700485149.39
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.219612640131.88
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.201218821121.65
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.17476097105.95
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1358931882.94
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.11143899966.90
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.1014084565.71
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.0974141754.90
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.0845000050.21
EquityGillette IndiaPersonal Products0.075920946.68
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.061031141.77
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.0621780736.83
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure0.05258816332.33
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.05196564630.67
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.04136752429.12
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.0319999919.45
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.011356218.84
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.200121.35
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.3521600000214.49
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.1710350000102.64
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.11680000067.35
T BillsTBILL-182D-/-0.06370000036.74
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.05330000032.64
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.02125000012.38
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.005000004.97
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.4304,474.31
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.330-,200.04

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Anish Tawakley
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

