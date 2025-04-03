ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Anish Tawakley
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 60177.2
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 112.04
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of upto one year from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switched out is invested for a period of more than one year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.95
6.09
-2.77
-6.81
6.64
16.18
28.51
15.79
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Bluechip Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.97
|34665562
|6,005.46
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.10
|40518440
|4,878.82
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|6.17
|11749504
|3,717.36
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.67
|23426200
|2,811.37
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.67
|17902581
|2,811.06
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|4.64
|16573722
|2,797.14
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.60
|2320691
|2,772.26
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|4.10
|24304208
|2,468.21
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.07
|2423893
|2,455.02
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.71
|10239095
|1,631.34
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.99
|38471089
|1,198.18
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.93
|3155899
|1,161.71
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.88
|2538868
|1,136.72
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|1.80
|27496058
|1,086.09
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.53
|16759926
|924.47
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.35
|22046467
|814.28
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.33
|3106596
|803.08
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|1.32
|35459414
|798.72
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.20
|5073394
|725.74
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.09
|10401303
|661.05
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.07
|10634342
|647.09
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.04
|25068189
|628.83
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.01
|3877223
|610.68
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.97
|2153277
|585.24
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.96
|9381915
|582.28
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.95
|9064030
|574.97
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|1542480
|559.65
|Equity
|P & G Hygiene
|Personal Products
|0.90
|403349
|546.21
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.88
|195388
|533.09
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.81
|20653931
|490.11
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.80
|2474641
|481.60
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.79
|2206482
|480.95
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.73
|2992290
|445.20
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|0.72
|3402769
|437.06
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|0.71
|1233347
|429.60
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.66
|4578154
|401.32
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.65
|1154916
|393.12
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.63
|832770
|385.03
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|0.56
|12211168
|339.04
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.55
|2988642
|333.68
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.51
|27796952
|311.60
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.48
|14807156
|291.80
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.44
|3352608
|268.84
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.44
|866924
|267.72
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.42
|1354597
|258.00
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.41
|2334499
|247.06
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.40
|33786960
|246.30
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.38
|289700
|228.94
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.34
|1201476
|207.84
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.30
|6299733
|185.05
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.29
|4529314
|178.79
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.24
|700485
|149.39
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.21
|9612640
|131.88
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.20
|1218821
|121.65
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|0.17
|476097
|105.95
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.13
|589318
|82.94
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.11
|1438999
|66.90
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.10
|140845
|65.71
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.09
|741417
|54.90
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.08
|450000
|50.21
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.07
|59209
|46.68
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.06
|10311
|41.77
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.06
|217807
|36.83
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.05
|2588163
|32.33
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|0.05
|1965646
|30.67
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.04
|1367524
|29.12
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.03
|199999
|19.45
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.01
|135621
|8.84
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|121.35
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.35
|21600000
|214.49
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.17
|10350000
|102.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.11
|6800000
|67.35
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.06
|3700000
|36.74
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.05
|3300000
|32.64
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.02
|1250000
|12.38
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.00
|500000
|4.97
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.43
|0
|4,474.31
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.33
|0
|-,200.04
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement