ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)
Launch Date
: 28-Jun-2016
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 70.99
ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.9468
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.19
6.09
-14.28
-13.83
4.2
15.33
29.2
14.01
|Category Avg
-1.2
5.36
-5.46
-8.87
5.56
13.55
25.78
12.75
|Category Best
4.78
24.22
20.18
8.26
58.34
36.03
40.58
415
|Category Worst
-8.22
-13.67
-20.1
-24.61
-11.84
0.27
4.51
-27.49
ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru BSE Midcap Select ETF- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|6.85
|49684
|4.86
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|5.98
|59349
|4.25
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|It - Software
|5.31
|7126
|3.77
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|5.27
|752508
|3.74
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.90
|2494
|3.47
|Equity
|Coforge
|It - Software
|4.60
|4442
|3.27
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|4.55
|22084
|3.23
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.36
|16259
|3.09
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|4.12
|164900
|2.92
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|3.50
|9134
|2.48
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.48
|43171
|2.47
|Equity
|IDFC First Bank
|Banks
|3.40
|413444
|2.41
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|3.11
|8962
|2.20
|Equity
|AU Small Finance
|Banks
|2.98
|37512
|2.12
|Equity
|Yes Bank
|Banks
|2.98
|1264886
|2.11
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.90
|96760
|2.05
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|2.84
|15353
|2.02
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.79
|18747
|1.98
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.66
|64392
|1.89
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|2.48
|7153
|1.76
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.46
|17217
|1.74
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.45
|12131
|1.74
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.29
|5407
|1.62
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|2.18
|86640
|1.55
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|2.09
|7666
|1.48
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|2.04
|4356
|1.44
|Equity
|MRF
|Auto Components
|2.01
|136
|1.43
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|1.93
|20443
|1.37
|Equity
|Tata Elxsi
|It - Software
|1.78
|2345
|1.26
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.56
|8310
|1.11
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|0.00
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
