ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 29-Dec-2020
Fund Manager
: Anish Tawakley
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 11028.96
ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 23.39
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than 12 months from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.17
6.95
-1.6
-7.48
6.91
20.82
-
22.35
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.61
|6120866
|1,060.37
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.46
|7750118
|933.19
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|7.46
|2601900
|823.20
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.64
|5187552
|622.55
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|4.49
|415248
|496.04
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|4.22
|460304
|466.21
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.81
|2676523
|420.26
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.45
|3747373
|380.56
|Foreign Equity
|Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF
|Financial Services
|3.36
|1596210
|370.74
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|3.08
|1252273
|340.36
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|2.64
|791949
|291.52
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.23
|550823
|246.62
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.23
|1547503
|246.55
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|2.21
|7860450
|244.81
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|1.59
|2888351
|175.75
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.39
|2779890
|153.33
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.32
|53424
|145.76
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|1.30
|2263147
|143.83
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|1.06
|1892095
|117.43
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.05
|812006
|116.15
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|1.03
|246025
|113.74
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.95
|290710
|105.47
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.94
|14278587
|104.09
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.94
|614847
|103.96
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.93
|1620490
|102.79
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.92
|394270
|101.92
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.87
|2450000
|96.71
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.81
|895656
|89.39
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.77
|803018
|84.98
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|0.67
|3795497
|74.79
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.60
|177268
|66.69
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.60
|303900
|66.24
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.58
|2569507
|64.45
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.56
|4009745
|62.52
|Equity
|Guj Pipavav Port
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.54
|4822781
|60.26
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|0.54
|429009
|60.07
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.54
|14708
|59.59
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.52
|5160062
|57.84
|Equity
|G N F C
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.44
|1057003
|49.55
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.37
|1099580
|41.34
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|0.35
|483909
|38.80
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|0.34
|218223
|37.75
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.33
|380320
|36.98
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.32
|115749
|35.43
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.30
|134078
|33.17
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.29
|193145
|32.63
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.27
|269811
|30.39
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.27
|651169
|30.27
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|0.26
|741553
|29.02
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.25
|63463
|27.85
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.24
|58578
|27.21
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.24
|1253762
|26.69
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.23
|48057
|25.51
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|0.22
|30299
|24.80
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.21
|77596
|23.38
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|70000
|22.21
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|0.19
|808584
|22.01
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.18
|101702
|19.98
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|0.17
|126475
|19.57
|Equity
|Heidelberg Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.16
|923104
|17.76
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.14
|249048
|16.24
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.10
|224363
|11.51
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.10
|29917
|11.04
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.09
|31253
|10.63
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.08
|3654
|9.60
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.07
|119121
|8.82
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.06
|24569
|7.58
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.06
|77564
|6.79
|Equity
|JM Financial
|Finance
|0.05
|710690
|6.55
|Equity
|India Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.04
|203149
|5.14
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.02
|12104
|2.30
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.01
|90450
|2.03
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.01
|78527
|1.40
|Equity
|Star Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|50580
|1.02
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.00
|24734
|0.58
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.00
|299
|0.05
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.00
|105
|0.02
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.24
|0
|26.55
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.47
|5300000
|52.56
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.46
|5100000
|50.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.35
|3900000
|38.62
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.18
|2000000
|19.86
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.08
|950000
|9.40
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.70
|0
|850.02
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.39
|0
|-43.57
