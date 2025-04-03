iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

29-Dec-2020

Fund Manager

Anish Tawakley

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

11028.96

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  23.39

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to 12 months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than 12 months from the date of allotment

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.17
6.95
-1.6
-7.48
6.91
20.82
-
22.35
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SKF India29,917
India Cements2,03,149

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.6161208661,060.37
EquityICICI BankBanks8.467750118933.19
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction7.462601900823.20
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products5.645187552622.55
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.49415248496.04
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products4.22460304466.21
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.812676523420.26
EquityAxis BankBanks3.453747373380.56
Foreign EquityXtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETFFinancial Services3.361596210370.74
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products3.081252273340.36
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.64791949291.52
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services2.23550823246.62
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.231547503246.55
EquityNTPCPower2.217860450244.81
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance1.592888351175.75
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance1.392779890153.33
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.3253424145.76
EquityDLFRealty1.302263147143.83
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles1.061892095117.43
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.05812006116.15
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.03246025113.74
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.95290710105.47
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.9414278587104.09
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.94614847103.96
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.931620490102.79
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.92394270101.92
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.87245000096.71
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.8189565689.39
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7780301884.98
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.67379549774.79
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.6017726866.69
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.6030390066.24
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower0.58256950764.45
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.56400974562.52
EquityGuj Pipavav PortTransport Infrastructure0.54482278160.26
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services0.5442900960.07
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.541470859.59
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks0.52516006257.84
EquityG N F CChemicals & Petrochemicals0.44105700349.55
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.37109958041.34
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.3548390938.80
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles0.3421822337.75
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.3338032036.98
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.3211574935.43
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.3013407833.17
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products0.2919314532.63
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.2726981130.39
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.2765116930.27
EquityGraphite IndiaIndustrial Products0.2674155329.02
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.256346327.85
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.245857827.21
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.24125376226.69
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.234805725.51
EquityTVS HoldingsFinance0.223029924.80
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.217759623.38
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products0.207000022.21
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas0.1980858422.01
EquityIndiamart Inter.Retailing0.1810170219.98
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.1712647519.57
EquityHeidelberg Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.1692310417.76
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.1424904816.24
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.1022436311.51
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.102991711.04
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.093125310.63
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.0836549.60
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.071191218.82
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.06245697.58
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.06775646.79
EquityJM FinancialFinance0.057106906.55
EquityIndia CementsCement & Cement Products0.042031495.14
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.02121042.30
EquityO N G COil0.01904502.03
EquitySagar CementsCement & Cement Products0.01785271.40
EquityStar CementCement & Cement Products0.00505801.02
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.00247340.58
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.002990.05
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.001050.02
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.24026.55
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.47530000052.56
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.46510000050.76
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.35390000038.62
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.18200000019.86
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.089500009.40
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.700850.02
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.390-43.57

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Anish Tawakley
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

