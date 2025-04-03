iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Lalit Kumar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1183.32

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  327.87

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

If the amount sought to be redeemed or witched out invested for priod of upto three years from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV; If the amount ught to be redeemed or switched out is invested or a period of more han three years from the te of allotment - NIL.

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.37
7.03
-3.09
-6.82
6.27
15.98
23.6
14.08
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zomato Ltd8,00,000
IndusInd Bank1,00,000
Navin Fluo.Intl.22,021
Sonata Software1,00,000
CreditAcc. Gram.38,200

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Wipro9,36,334
Hero Motocorp23,073

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.1446283372.67
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products5.706670067.55
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services4.3511508151.52
EquityM & MAutomobiles4.0518574348.01
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals3.2840928738.91
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software2.8422637433.68
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure2.7130000032.08
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing2.614431030.98
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products2.4061300028.50
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals2.3848280228.23
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance2.3513073527.88
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)2.3519000027.80
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty2.0916000024.76
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals2.0237718623.92
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.894880322.42
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables1.867152522.01
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.8334320021.72
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.827000021.61
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.6955000020.03
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals1.5521500018.40
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.5080000017.76
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.363228916.11
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.285455715.25
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.275000015.06
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.2638000015.00
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.263130014.94
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.197287814.11
EquityUsha MartinIndustrial Products1.0943622712.90
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.088294112.87
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products1.0632282312.64
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.9885100011.67
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.831000009.90
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.81391029.59
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.79200009.42
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.77900769.15
EquityDLFRealty0.751404518.92
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.72313648.52
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.70220218.28
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.67300007.97
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.66100007.90
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.60500007.19
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.604000007.10
EquityDeepak Fertiliz.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.56700006.67
EquityVardhman TextileTextiles & Apparels0.491553435.89
EquityNMDC SteelFerrous Metals0.4716022625.67
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.46119925.54
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services0.46492205.49
EquityC.E. Info SystemIt - Software0.44315085.24
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.41155884.93
EquityRategain TravelIt - Software0.411000004.90
EquityZee EntertainmenEntertainment0.374796954.46
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.311160103.72
EquityNCCConstruction0.302073903.62
EquitySonata SoftwareIt - Software0.301000003.61
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.29382003.51
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.271686913.20
EquityM R P LPetroleum Products0.222518922.66
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.202000002.37
EquityTeam Lease Serv.Commercial Services & Supplies0.16101791.98
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.14138111.74
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.09154191.14
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.09429001.12
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.0816730.96
EquityPDSTextiles & Apparels0.04121950.51
EquityKarnataka BankBanks0.03230000.38
EquityKSBIndustrial Products0.0016100.09
Debt Investments
NCDMuthoot Finance-/-2.11250025.07
NCDYes Bank-/-0.71868.42
NCDGodrej Industrie-/-0.42504.98
NCDLIC Housing Fin.-/-0.16202.00
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-5.00586626059.22
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-3.03350000035.86
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.30150000015.42
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.64019.47
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.53018.19

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Lalit Kumar
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

