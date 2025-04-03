ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Lalit Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1183.32
ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 327.87
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: If the amount sought to be redeemed or witched out invested for priod of upto three years from the date of allotment - 1% of the applicable NAV; If the amount ught to be redeemed or switched out is invested or a period of more han three years from the te of allotment - NIL.
ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.37
7.03
-3.09
-6.82
6.27
15.98
23.6
14.08
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Child Care Fund Gift Plan Direct- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.14
|462833
|72.67
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.70
|66700
|67.55
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|4.35
|115081
|51.52
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|4.05
|185743
|48.01
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.28
|409287
|38.91
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|2.84
|226374
|33.68
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|2.71
|300000
|32.08
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.61
|44310
|30.98
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.40
|613000
|28.50
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|2.38
|482802
|28.23
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|2.35
|130735
|27.88
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.35
|190000
|27.80
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.09
|160000
|24.76
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.02
|377186
|23.92
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.89
|48803
|22.42
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|1.86
|71525
|22.01
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.83
|343200
|21.72
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.82
|70000
|21.61
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.69
|550000
|20.03
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.55
|215000
|18.40
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.50
|800000
|17.76
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.36
|32289
|16.11
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.28
|54557
|15.25
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.27
|50000
|15.06
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.26
|380000
|15.00
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.26
|31300
|14.94
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|1.19
|72878
|14.11
|Equity
|Usha Martin
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|436227
|12.90
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.08
|82941
|12.87
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|1.06
|322823
|12.64
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.98
|851000
|11.67
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.83
|100000
|9.90
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.81
|39102
|9.59
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.79
|20000
|9.42
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.77
|90076
|9.15
|Equity
|DLF
|Realty
|0.75
|140451
|8.92
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.72
|31364
|8.52
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.70
|22021
|8.28
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.67
|30000
|7.97
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|0.66
|10000
|7.90
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|0.60
|50000
|7.19
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.60
|400000
|7.10
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.56
|70000
|6.67
|Equity
|Vardhman Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.49
|155343
|5.89
|Equity
|NMDC Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.47
|1602262
|5.67
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.46
|11992
|5.54
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|0.46
|49220
|5.49
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|It - Software
|0.44
|31508
|5.24
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|0.41
|15588
|4.93
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|0.41
|100000
|4.90
|Equity
|Zee Entertainmen
|Entertainment
|0.37
|479695
|4.46
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.31
|116010
|3.72
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|0.30
|207390
|3.62
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|It - Software
|0.30
|100000
|3.61
|Equity
|CreditAcc. Gram.
|Finance
|0.29
|38200
|3.51
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.27
|168691
|3.20
|Equity
|M R P L
|Petroleum Products
|0.22
|251892
|2.66
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.20
|200000
|2.37
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.16
|10179
|1.98
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.14
|13811
|1.74
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|0.09
|15419
|1.14
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.09
|42900
|1.12
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.08
|1673
|0.96
|Equity
|PDS
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.04
|12195
|0.51
|Equity
|Karnataka Bank
|Banks
|0.03
|23000
|0.38
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.00
|1610
|0.09
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|Muthoot Finance
|-/-
|2.11
|2500
|25.07
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|0.71
|86
|8.42
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.42
|50
|4.98
|NCD
|LIC Housing Fin.
|-/-
|0.16
|20
|2.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.00
|5866260
|59.22
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|3.03
|3500000
|35.86
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.30
|1500000
|15.42
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.64
|0
|19.47
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.53
|0
|18.19
