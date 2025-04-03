ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Sep-2019
Fund Manager
: Lalit Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2390.54
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 41.62
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of up to twelve months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than twelve months from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.66
8.18
-0.09
-9.67
0.79
16.35
44.67
29.77
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Commodities Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|9.40
|2627255
|224.93
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|7.96
|2001863
|190.31
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|7.29
|2749007
|174.38
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|6.79
|3495392
|162.51
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|6.76
|2763792
|161.64
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|5.84
|3541881
|139.81
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.40
|127508
|129.14
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|4.55
|1718530
|108.77
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|4.11
|7176000
|98.45
|Equity
|Usha Martin
|Industrial Products
|3.50
|2833114
|83.78
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.13
|199363
|75.00
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.69
|1715222
|64.49
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.23
|372000
|53.52
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.22
|190000
|53.11
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.08
|93777
|49.78
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.03
|288320
|48.71
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.88
|247680
|45.04
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.83
|237278
|43.92
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.73
|436307
|41.58
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.55
|123000
|37.07
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.48
|2000000
|35.52
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.30
|3597347
|31.25
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.97
|574618
|23.24
|Equity
|Camlin Fine
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.89
|1501820
|21.44
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.78
|149064
|18.82
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.78
|3000000
|18.74
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.77
|190823
|18.55
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.75
|1008344
|18.07
|Equity
|Star Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.65
|778741
|15.72
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.64
|489357
|15.33
|Equity
|Laxmi Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.53
|723243
|12.70
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.50
|52742
|12.16
|Equity
|Graphite India
|Industrial Products
|0.49
|304661
|11.92
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.46
|283101
|11.06
|Equity
|Thirumalai Chem.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.44
|499582
|10.61
|Equity
|G N F C
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.39
|200000
|9.37
|Equity
|Astec Lifescienc
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.34
|112360
|8.16
|Equity
|M R P L
|Petroleum Products
|0.33
|748520
|7.91
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|0.30
|250000
|7.25
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.23
|214816
|5.65
|Equity
|Tatva Chintan
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.16
|56748
|3.92
|Equity
|RHI Magnesita
|Industrial Products
|0.15
|93776
|3.67
|Equity
|NMDC Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.11
|810008
|2.86
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.07
|4212
|1.84
|Equity
|DCM Shriram
|Diversified
|0.06
|16243
|1.55
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.00
|130
|0.02
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.00
|419
|0.01
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.20
|0
|4.86
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.06
|150000
|1.48
|T Bills
|TBILL-182D
|-/-
|0.02
|50000
|0.49
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.16
|0
|123.47
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-2.23
|0
|-53.33
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement