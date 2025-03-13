ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Apr-2014
Fund Manager
: Mittul Kalawadia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 4574.55
ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.05
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - For redemption/switch-out of units upto 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For redemption/switch-out of units after 18 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.03
6.53
-2.34
-7.56
8.44
22.35
34.9
16.09
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Dividend Yield Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.41
|2222624
|385.04
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.64
|2905184
|349.81
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|7.48
|286610
|342.38
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|6.49
|1864051
|296.98
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|6.41
|9420524
|293.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.50
|1312548
|206.09
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|4.37
|8878322
|199.98
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.67
|1656380
|168.21
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.63
|525555
|166.27
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.20
|219613
|100.92
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.14
|288647
|98.25
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.95
|3774000
|89.55
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.93
|1285214
|88.52
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.81
|306190
|83.22
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.62
|156100
|74.51
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.62
|519509
|74.31
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|1.45
|395317
|66.71
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.41
|1746432
|64.50
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.25
|56604
|57.33
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|1.24
|261051
|57.17
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|1.23
|1642089
|56.27
|Equity
|JM Financial
|Finance
|1.14
|5663520
|52.26
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.12
|810511
|51.41
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.09
|18422
|50.26
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|0.92
|121135
|42.19
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.89
|1031996
|40.76
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.87
|405000
|40.09
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.87
|860487
|40.00
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|0.86
|1574600
|39.49
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.84
|83000
|38.72
|Equity
|Nirlon
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.83
|784008
|38.40
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.73
|214468
|33.77
|Equity
|Heidelberg Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.72
|1727506
|33.24
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|0.69
|168000
|31.96
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|0.60
|277717
|27.72
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.60
|185228
|27.49
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|0.59
|31987
|27.28
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.48
|4736908
|22.26
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|0.48
|103041
|21.97
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.45
|89732
|20.69
|Equity
|Mayur Uniquoters
|Consumer Durables
|0.44
|437376
|20.49
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|0.43
|1522681
|19.91
|Equity
|Zensar Tech.
|It - Software
|0.40
|252054
|18.61
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|0.36
|20676
|16.92
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.36
|112270
|16.70
|Equity
|Indiamart Inter.
|Retailing
|0.32
|75584
|14.85
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|0.27
|1106252
|12.40
|Equity
|Sandhar Tech
|Auto Components
|0.26
|358518
|12.33
|Equity
|Gateway Distri
|Transport Services
|0.23
|1829329
|10.95
|Equity
|GE Shipping Co
|Transport Services
|0.23
|131344
|10.64
|Equity
|M R P L
|Petroleum Products
|0.23
|1005443
|10.63
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.20
|797448
|9.45
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.20
|91115
|9.16
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.19
|35449
|8.70
|Equity
|Vardhman Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.18
|222991
|8.46
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.17
|71347
|7.96
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.17
|298263
|7.85
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|0.16
|150000
|7.66
|Equity
|Gillette India
|Personal Products
|0.15
|9023
|7.11
|Equity
|Camlin Fine
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.08
|267049
|3.81
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.07
|59800
|3.63
|Equity
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Components
|0.05
|13282
|2.58
|Debt Investments
|Debt - Other
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.26
|1859
|12.25
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.32
|0
|14.81
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.43
|2000000
|19.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.51
|0
|206.38
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.10
|0
|-4.92
