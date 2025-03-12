iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

21-Sep-2020

Fund Manager

Mittul Kalawadia

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1354.44

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.53

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be remeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-
5.92
-5.03
-9.61
10.74
15.69
-
17.5
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
12-Mar-2025150

ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Zomato Ltd1,81,441

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SBI Cards78,390
Bajaj Finance1,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.98702229121.65
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services8.53736095115.58
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology8.01681100108.51
EquityICICI BankBanks7.76873149105.13
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles5.035713468.25
EquityInfosysIt - Software4.1633447456.44
EquityInox WindElectrical Equipment3.78341725551.32
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.4420958946.64
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software2.7523677737.29
EquityNazara Technolo.Entertainment2.6539461635.94
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance2.4923652233.83
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing2.148548329.09
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products2.1324109628.93
EquityInox GreenOther Utilities2.09235915428.43
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.775024523.98
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.7012100023.02
EquityICICI LombardInsurance1.6813500022.82
EquityAdvanced EnzymePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6787202222.65
EquityFDCPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5755932321.36
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables1.4664215219.87
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.3975349918.90
EquityGanesha Ecosphe.Textiles & Apparels1.3013450017.65
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components1.2912404717.54
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components1.2518218317.01
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals1.1917092716.25
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.133333415.31
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.11110000015.09
EquityUnion Bank (I)Banks1.09131713914.76
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.0520784214.31
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.0530646914.24
EquityAxis BankBanks0.9813113513.31
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.892590512.08
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.837571511.26
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components0.8022266810.96
EquityNIIT LearningOther Consumer Services0.7624590610.32
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.70970009.60
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.68653949.29
EquityMatrimony.comRetailing0.571450827.74
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.49220396.74
EquityHarsha Engg IntlIndustrial Products0.491688046.67
EquitySymphonyConsumer Durables0.45578166.14
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.3718395.01
EquityUTI AMCCapital Markets0.31459504.32
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.291814414.02
EquityChalet HotelsLeisure Services0.08162841.20
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.80010.91
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-4.80065.11
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.160-2.26

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Mittul Kalawadia
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.