ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 21-Sep-2020
Fund Manager
: Mittul Kalawadia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1354.44
ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 15.53
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be remeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-
5.92
-5.03
-9.61
10.74
15.69
-
17.5
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru ESG Exclusionary Strategy Fund Reg IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.98
|702229
|121.65
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.53
|736095
|115.58
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|8.01
|681100
|108.51
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.76
|873149
|105.13
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|5.03
|57134
|68.25
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|4.16
|334474
|56.44
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|3.78
|3417255
|51.32
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.44
|209589
|46.64
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|2.75
|236777
|37.29
|Equity
|Nazara Technolo.
|Entertainment
|2.65
|394616
|35.94
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.49
|236522
|33.83
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.14
|85483
|29.09
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.13
|241096
|28.93
|Equity
|Inox Green
|Other Utilities
|2.09
|2359154
|28.43
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|1.77
|50245
|23.98
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.70
|121000
|23.02
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.68
|135000
|22.82
|Equity
|Advanced Enzyme
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.67
|872022
|22.65
|Equity
|FDC
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.57
|559323
|21.36
|Equity
|V-Guard Industri
|Consumer Durables
|1.46
|642152
|19.87
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|1.39
|753499
|18.90
|Equity
|Ganesha Ecosphe.
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.30
|134500
|17.65
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|1.29
|124047
|17.54
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.25
|182183
|17.01
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.19
|170927
|16.25
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.13
|33334
|15.31
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.11
|1100000
|15.09
|Equity
|Union Bank (I)
|Banks
|1.09
|1317139
|14.76
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.05
|207842
|14.31
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.05
|306469
|14.24
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.98
|131135
|13.31
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.89
|25905
|12.08
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.83
|75715
|11.26
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|0.80
|222668
|10.96
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|0.76
|245906
|10.32
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.70
|97000
|9.60
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|0.68
|65394
|9.29
|Equity
|Matrimony.com
|Retailing
|0.57
|145082
|7.74
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|0.49
|22039
|6.74
|Equity
|Harsha Engg Intl
|Industrial Products
|0.49
|168804
|6.67
|Equity
|Symphony
|Consumer Durables
|0.45
|57816
|6.14
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.37
|1839
|5.01
|Equity
|UTI AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.31
|45950
|4.32
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|0.29
|181441
|4.02
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.08
|16284
|1.20
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.80
|0
|10.91
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|4.80
|0
|65.11
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-2.26
