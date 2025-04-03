ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1314.93
ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 166.36
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.16
6.22
-2.97
-8.43
11.77
18.7
30.99
19.3
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Exports and Services Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.69
|840056
|101.15
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.98
|454310
|78.70
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|5.85
|641282
|76.96
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|5.54
|464340
|72.91
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|5.40
|699429
|71.03
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|4.99
|953182
|65.65
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.60
|1944560
|60.56
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|3.88
|302520
|51.05
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.74
|155663
|49.24
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.29
|271883
|43.31
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.04
|657786
|40.02
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.97
|350030
|39.08
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.48
|174175
|32.61
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|2.47
|95729
|32.58
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|2.08
|277465
|27.47
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.98
|182157
|26.05
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.92
|289442
|25.37
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|1.84
|77078
|24.21
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.79
|86831
|23.60
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.26
|55000
|16.57
|Equity
|Adani Ports
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.26
|155000
|16.57
|Foreign Equity
|Comcast Corporation
|Cable & Satellite
|1.19
|50000
|15.67
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|1.11
|21000
|14.68
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|1.09
|261409
|14.41
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|1.08
|192811
|14.27
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.03
|208612
|13.60
|Foreign Equity
|Vodafone Group Plc - SP ADR
|Wireless Telecommunication Services
|0.97
|167337
|12.88
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|0.94
|78948
|12.43
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.92
|64000
|12.18
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.84
|175098
|11.08
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.75
|93514
|9.89
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|0.73
|171986
|9.65
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|0.70
|246675
|9.25
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|0.69
|15125
|9.15
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.66
|199333
|8.78
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.56
|474363
|7.39
|Equity
|Medi Assist Ser.
|Insurance
|0.54
|158329
|7.15
|Equity
|JM Financial
|Finance
|0.52
|750108
|6.92
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.50
|66443
|6.63
|Equity
|CSB Bank
|Banks
|0.49
|232160
|6.56
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|0.48
|71859
|6.31
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.47
|152995
|6.22
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.43
|217516
|5.72
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.40
|52423
|5.32
|Equity
|Route Mobile
|Telecom - Services
|0.37
|50733
|4.97
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.37
|191160
|4.95
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.35
|55186
|4.62
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.17
|60457
|2.23
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.12
|237632
|1.66
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.87
|0
|11.51
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.75
|1000000
|9.95
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.37
|500000
|4.96
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|6.72
|0
|88.42
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.47
|0
|-19.43
