ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 28-Jun-2021
Fund Manager
: Rajat Chandak
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14945.89
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.83
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be remeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.17
5.78
-9.27
-12.38
4.08
16.17
-
15.03
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|9.39
|6306418
|1,403.49
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|8.91
|1115045
|1,332.01
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.74
|9614694
|1,157.70
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|5.52
|2427474
|826.30
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|4.85
|4186743
|725.31
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.64
|24503226
|544.21
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|3.56
|3153161
|532.15
|Equity
|Redtape
|Consumer Durables
|2.82
|29128504
|421.92
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|2.81
|1669569
|420.52
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.69
|1273733
|402.99
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.43
|1206035
|363.49
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.30
|3391318
|344.40
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.23
|2131461
|334.68
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.18
|683429
|326.24
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.80
|3905935
|269.04
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.71
|5192949
|256.47
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|1.68
|21174521
|251.10
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.66
|555299
|248.62
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.57
|1481237
|235.99
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|1.44
|2720652
|216.23
|Equity
|Azad Engineering
|Electrical Equipment
|1.42
|1672140
|212.98
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.42
|1487149
|212.73
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|1.26
|2116669
|188.43
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.18
|166850
|177.04
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.15
|374118
|171.92
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.14
|799865
|170.85
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|1.09
|1042649
|164.22
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.00
|1497567
|149.50
|Equity
|Sharda Motor
|Auto Components
|0.97
|926375
|145.57
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.92
|1530838
|138.38
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.84
|125323
|126.93
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.81
|1201218
|122.10
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|It - Services
|0.74
|3195216
|110.90
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.74
|1699897
|110.90
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|0.72
|23073418
|108.44
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.63
|206151
|95.31
|Equity
|Sundaram Clayton
|Auto Components
|0.62
|480278
|93.48
|Equity
|Greenpanel Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.62
|3454178
|92.90
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.58
|622983
|88.13
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|It - Services
|0.57
|595601
|86.59
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.57
|228555
|85.98
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.54
|332292
|81.69
|Equity
|TVS Holdings
|Finance
|0.53
|96843
|79.26
|Equity
|TBO Tek
|Leisure Services
|0.47
|586836
|70.47
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|0.46
|254661
|69.21
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.44
|1640196
|66.74
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|0.40
|3780126
|60.02
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.40
|600722
|59.95
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.39
|100941
|58.51
|Equity
|Century Plyboard
|Consumer Durables
|0.35
|740547
|53.42
|Equity
|Pearl Global Ind
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.31
|354830
|47.62
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.27
|4105150
|41.13
|Equity
|Mphasis
|It - Software
|0.24
|164081
|36.87
|Equity
|Sai Silks
|Retailing
|0.24
|2692738
|36.54
|Equity
|Intellect Design
|It - Software
|0.24
|545654
|36.32
|Equity
|Chalet Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.24
|487792
|35.95
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.22
|69309
|33.62
|Equity
|Ceigall India
|Construction
|0.15
|911596
|23.50
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|It - Software
|0.15
|49508
|23.10
|Equity
|Bajaj Electrical
|Consumer Durables
|0.14
|349571
|21.09
|Equity
|C.E. Info System
|It - Software
|0.10
|96251
|16.02
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.07
|100428
|10.62
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.06
|101186
|10.17
|Equity
|Standard Glass
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.05
|678142
|8.82
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.01
|0
|2.55
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.09
|1500000
|14.89
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.94
|0
|440.49
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.27
|0
|40.88
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement