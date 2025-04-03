iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

28-Jun-2021

Fund Manager

Rajat Chandak

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

14945.89

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.83

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be remeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.17
5.78
-9.27
-12.38
4.08
16.17
-
15.03
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Flexicap Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Phoenix Mills2,02,823
Go Digit General6,20,684

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles9.3963064181,403.49
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles8.9111150451,332.01
EquityICICI BankBanks7.7496146941,157.70
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing5.522427474826.30
EquityHDFC BankBanks4.854186743725.31
EquityZomato LtdRetailing3.6424503226544.21
EquityInfosysIt - Software3.563153161532.15
EquityRedtapeConsumer Durables2.8229128504421.92
EquityEthos LtdConsumer Durables2.811669569420.52
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.691273733402.99
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.431206035363.49
EquityAxis BankBanks2.303391318344.40
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.232131461334.68
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.18683429326.24
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.803905935269.04
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.715192949256.47
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components1.6821174521251.10
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.66555299248.62
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.571481237235.99
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables1.442720652216.23
EquityAzad EngineeringElectrical Equipment1.421672140212.98
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.421487149212.73
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products1.262116669188.43
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.18166850177.04
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.15374118171.92
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables1.14799865170.85
EquityHCL TechnologiesIt - Software1.091042649164.22
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.001497567149.50
EquitySharda MotorAuto Components0.97926375145.57
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.921530838138.38
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.84125323126.93
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.811201218122.10
EquityZaggle PrepaidIt - Services0.743195216110.90
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.741699897110.90
EquityMotherson WiringAuto Components0.7223073418108.44
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.6320615195.31
EquitySundaram ClaytonAuto Components0.6248027893.48
EquityGreenpanel Inds.Consumer Durables0.62345417892.90
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components0.5862298388.13
EquityNetweb Technol.It - Services0.5759560186.59
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.5722855585.98
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.5433229281.69
EquityTVS HoldingsFinance0.539684379.26
EquityTBO TekLeisure Services0.4758683670.47
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.4625466169.21
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.44164019666.74
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.40378012660.02
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.4060072259.95
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.3910094158.51
EquityCentury PlyboardConsumer Durables0.3574054753.42
EquityPearl Global IndTextiles & Apparels0.3135483047.62
EquityVishal Mega MartRetailing0.27410515041.13
EquityMphasisIt - Software0.2416408136.87
EquitySai SilksRetailing0.24269273836.54
EquityIntellect DesignIt - Software0.2454565436.32
EquityChalet HotelsLeisure Services0.2448779235.95
EquityTrentRetailing0.226930933.62
EquityCeigall IndiaConstruction0.1591159623.50
EquityLTIMindtreeIt - Software0.154950823.10
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables0.1434957121.09
EquityC.E. Info SystemIt - Software0.109625116.02
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0710042810.62
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.0610118610.17
EquityStandard GlassIndustrial Manufacturing0.056781428.82
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.0102.55
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.09150000014.89
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.940440.49
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.27040.88

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Rajat Chandak
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.