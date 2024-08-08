ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Vaibhav Dusad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9532.6
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 57.47
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another scheme of the fund are redeemed or switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.7
7.48
-2.7
-6.97
11.81
20.43
32.03
16.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.82
|6986303
|841.22
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.17
|4495904
|778.87
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.59
|6187332
|628.35
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.38
|3222382
|513.40
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.32
|501033
|507.46
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.63
|1396091
|441.70
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.26
|2587427
|406.27
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.77
|11565008
|360.19
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|3.60
|2034334
|343.33
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.58
|1792493
|341.40
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.45
|1237495
|328.91
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|3.01
|1057738
|287.48
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.96
|1977293
|282.85
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.85
|1223598
|272.31
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.80
|6775058
|267.44
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.80
|2225000
|267.02
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.72
|371540
|259.80
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.61
|2492820
|248.80
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.46
|1515048
|234.54
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.41
|2627592
|230.33
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.40
|2034976
|229.26
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.30
|54331
|220.12
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.07
|763994
|197.50
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.90
|405847
|181.70
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.81
|508962
|173.24
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.58
|416989
|151.29
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|1.49
|3794035
|142.39
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.20
|2324914
|114.68
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.23
|0
|22.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.57
|5500000
|54.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.52
|5000000
|49.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.43
|4200000
|41.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.29
|2800000
|27.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.26
|2500000
|24.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|1.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.53
|0
|145.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.91
|0
|-87.62
