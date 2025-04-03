ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Apr-2009
Fund Manager
: Vaibhav Dusad
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 9532.6
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 83.16
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
:
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.74
7.37
-2.97
-7.49
10.54
18.95
30.42
14.28
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Focused Equity Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.82
|6986303
|841.22
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|8.17
|4495904
|778.87
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|6.59
|6187332
|628.35
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.38
|3222382
|513.40
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|5.32
|501033
|507.46
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|4.63
|1396091
|441.70
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.26
|2587427
|406.27
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|3.77
|11565008
|360.19
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|3.60
|2034334
|343.33
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.58
|1792493
|341.40
|Equity
|Pidilite Inds.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|3.45
|1237495
|328.91
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|3.01
|1057738
|287.48
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|2.96
|1977293
|282.85
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.85
|1223598
|272.31
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|2.80
|6775058
|267.44
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|2.80
|2225000
|267.02
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|2.72
|371540
|259.80
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|2.61
|2492820
|248.80
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.46
|1515048
|234.54
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.41
|2627592
|230.33
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.40
|2034976
|229.26
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.30
|54331
|220.12
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.07
|763994
|197.50
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.90
|405847
|181.70
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|1.81
|508962
|173.24
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.58
|416989
|151.29
|Equity
|Star Health Insu
|Insurance
|1.49
|3794035
|142.39
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.20
|2324914
|114.68
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.23
|0
|22.00
|Money Market Investments
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.57
|5500000
|54.34
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.52
|5000000
|49.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.43
|4200000
|41.60
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.29
|2800000
|27.76
|T Bills
|TBILL-91D
|-/-
|0.26
|2500000
|24.82
|T Bills
|TBILL-364D
|-/-
|0.02
|200000
|1.98
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.53
|0
|145.95
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.91
|0
|-87.62
