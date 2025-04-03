iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

28-Mar-2022

Fund Manager

Anand Sharma

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2230.92

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.57

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 1 month from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 1 month from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.18
7.66
-3.21
-7.53
6.14
-
-
18.59
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Housing Opportunities Fund Dir G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks9.561772327213.40
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction9.26653345206.70
EquityHDFC BankBanks8.341075269186.27
EquityNTPCPower7.465345235166.47
EquityAxis BankBanks4.811058406107.48
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products4.68103202104.52
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products3.8437167385.73
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals3.54575789578.99
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.30107093073.76
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products3.04146118267.93
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.5039234655.78
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products2.371944753.05
EquityOrient ElectricConsumer Durables2.32261194451.77
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables1.7818318639.93
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.7426221938.92
EquitySobhaRealty1.6631001737.22
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables1.4538150232.51
EquityIndusInd BankBanks1.2728655828.37
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.2615482528.15
EquityLa Opala RGConsumer Durables1.25138096828.04
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products1.1815668026.47
EquityBajaj ElectricalConsumer Durables1.1643083125.99
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.0774349523.87
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.0647695423.69
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products1.0574968923.49
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.0225905522.77
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.9421725521.13
EquityNirlonCommercial Services & Supplies0.8739893719.53
EquityPSP ProjectsConstruction0.7828232717.52
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.7414832716.71
EquityDLFRealty0.6623358414.84
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.6517529514.53
EquityUniversal CablesIndustrial Products0.5625160312.56
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.478023110.59
EquityR R KabelIndustrial Products0.441119619.96
EquityPrince PipesIndustrial Products0.423328689.54
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.372722678.42
EquityNLC IndiaPower0.353800747.86
EquitySomany CeramicsConsumer Durables0.321657047.34
EquityRepco Home FinFinance0.241629505.38
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.15383063.55
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.94021.11
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.266000005.95
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.225000004.95
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.041000000.99
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.420187.96
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--3.880-86.78

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Anand Sharma
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

