ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Tax Planning
Launch Date
: 22-Dec-2017
Fund Manager
: Rajat Chandak
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 35.95
ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 27.42
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.03
5.86
-7.95
-11.06
6.9
18.32
29.89
15.4
|Category Avg
-0.47
6.61
-8.63
-11.16
4.74
14.5
28.34
14.97
|Category Best
1.84
10.92
-2.45
-3.45
28.9
23.29
39.84
23.17
|Category Worst
-2.22
2.4
-19.46
-19.52
-10.98
8.84
17.97
4.07
ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Long Term Wealth Enhancement Fund Dir G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 500
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|10.00
|29868
|3.59
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|9.09
|2736
|3.26
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.02
|18725
|3.24
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|8.98
|14508
|3.22
|Equity
|Redtape
|Consumer Durables
|5.43
|134856
|1.95
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|5.26
|11884
|1.89
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|5.22
|7458
|1.87
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|4.87
|5147
|1.75
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|4.57
|3392
|1.64
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.33
|9920
|1.55
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|4.02
|65080
|1.44
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|3.62
|10846
|1.30
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.61
|18854
|1.29
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|2.86
|6544
|1.03
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|2.61
|14424
|0.94
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|2.34
|5000
|0.84
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|1.99
|2056
|0.71
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.87
|6634
|0.67
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.80
|6514
|0.65
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.70
|1337
|0.61
|Equity
|Motherson Wiring
|Auto Components
|1.40
|107486
|0.50
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.20
|970
|0.43
|Equity
|Thirumalai Chem.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.92
|15694
|0.33
|Equity
|R R Kabel
|Industrial Products
|0.82
|3338
|0.29
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.42
|0
|0.87
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.06
|0
|-0.02
