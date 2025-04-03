ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Lalit Kumar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5393.79
ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 288.62
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.56
6.72
-9.8
-12.99
5.24
18.31
34.35
19.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Info Edg.(India)
|Retailing
|4.83
|372785
|260.67
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|4.25
|2679227
|229.38
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|3.74
|948183
|202.22
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|3.67
|3135084
|198.43
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|3.36
|3106731
|181.69
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|3.31
|1154710
|178.76
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|2.98
|1235794
|161.19
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|2.98
|1117934
|160.86
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|2.96
|1418018
|159.75
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|2.73
|1008585
|147.61
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|2.54
|980740
|137.32
|Equity
|Godrej Propert.
|Realty
|2.47
|690323
|133.66
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.25
|424690
|121.84
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.23
|444068
|120.69
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.16
|417624
|116.74
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|2.09
|368592
|113.16
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.06
|1094895
|111.29
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.04
|654202
|110.53
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.98
|691034
|107.30
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.98
|354480
|106.83
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.68
|1960201
|91.13
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.65
|192410
|89.15
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.61
|284688
|87.15
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.61
|174333
|87.02
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.56
|1644894
|84.43
|Equity
|360 ONE
|Capital Markets
|1.54
|836434
|83.50
|Equity
|ACC
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.48
|439840
|79.98
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.34
|125232
|72.60
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.34
|64215
|72.46
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.33
|190789
|71.77
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.18
|258153
|63.87
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.16
|62085
|62.88
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|1.01
|586239
|54.74
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|1.01
|403597
|54.58
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|0.98
|1457488
|53.09
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.92
|268880
|49.77
|Equity
|K P R Mill Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.90
|608148
|48.74
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|0.89
|184893
|48.36
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.82
|265446
|44.24
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|0.80
|516856
|43.35
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.80
|301049
|43.28
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|0.80
|1347367
|43.27
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.79
|98042
|43.03
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.77
|1634371
|41.63
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.73
|1008201
|39.79
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|0.72
|795652
|39.29
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.72
|2200000
|39.07
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.71
|576816
|38.70
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|0.62
|138229
|33.92
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.62
|5400000
|33.73
|Equity
|Kajaria Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.56
|359400
|30.63
|Equity
|IRB Infra.Devl.
|Construction
|0.55
|6977439
|30.18
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.55
|7344
|29.75
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|0.54
|62742
|29.57
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.52
|450000
|28.54
|Equity
|Aarti Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.48
|700000
|26.32
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.48
|2200000
|26.08
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.45
|250000
|24.75
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.43
|8963
|23.57
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.42
|68401
|22.77
|Equity
|Atul
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.40
|41068
|21.80
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.38
|1091460
|20.72
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.32
|561545
|17.60
|Equity
|Mphasis
|It - Software
|0.31
|76085
|17.09
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.30
|254903
|16.62
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|0.27
|61301
|15.07
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.25
|52857
|13.66
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.21
|3370
|11.35
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|0.18
|335893
|10.23
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|24998
|9.22
|Equity
|UPL PP
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.16
|329385
|8.66
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|0.14
|54169
|8.04
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.14
|91207
|7.58
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.14
|187205
|7.57
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|0.11
|13769
|6.32
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|0.11
|50000
|6.31
|Equity
|Hindustan Zinc
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|0.09
|128384
|5.01
|Equity
|Godrej Industrie
|Diversified
|0.06
|33260
|3.65
|Equity
|Vardhman Textile
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.04
|67032
|2.54
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|It - Software
|0.04
|15372
|2.28
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.03
|54650
|2.02
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.03
|20000
|1.65
|Equity
|Astec Lifescienc
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.02
|15844
|1.15
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.01
|2579
|0.93
|Equity
|CRISIL
|Finance
|0.00
|865
|0.37
|Equity
|Endurance Tech.
|Auto Components
|0.00
|1880
|0.33
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.12
|0
|7.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.96
|0
|106.13
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.15
|0
|-8.14
