Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Lalit Kumar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

5393.79

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  288.62

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out within 18 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If units purchased or switched in from another Scheme of the Fund are redeemed or switched out after 18 months from the date of allotment.

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.56
6.72
-9.8
-12.99
5.24
18.31
34.35
19.02
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru MidCap Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank2,50,000
Uno Minda20,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Interglobe Aviat2,80,809
Indus Towers13,71,668
Jubilant Food.4,01,800
Grasim Inds3,975

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing4.83372785260.67
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals4.252679227229.38
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance3.74948183202.22
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals3.673135084198.43
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals3.363106731181.69
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty3.311154710178.76
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services2.981235794161.19
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products2.981117934160.86
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty2.961418018159.75
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)2.731008585147.61
EquityAffle IndiaIt - Services2.54980740137.32
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty2.47690323133.66
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.25424690121.84
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.23444068120.69
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals2.16417624116.74
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products2.09368592113.16
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components2.061094895111.29
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products2.04654202110.53
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.98691034107.30
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.98354480106.83
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.68196020191.13
EquityBSECapital Markets1.6519241089.15
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.6128468887.15
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.6117433387.02
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.56164489484.43
Equity360 ONECapital Markets1.5483643483.50
EquityACCCement & Cement Products1.4843984079.98
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment1.3412523272.60
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.346421572.46
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.3319078971.77
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.1825815363.87
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.166208562.88
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components1.0158623954.74
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services1.0140359754.58
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.98145748853.09
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals0.9226888049.77
EquityK P R Mill LtdTextiles & Apparels0.9060814848.74
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components0.8918489348.36
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.8226544644.24
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.8051685643.35
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.8030104943.28
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.80134736743.27
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.799804243.03
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure0.77163437141.63
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.73100820139.79
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components0.7279565239.29
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals0.72220000039.07
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.7157681638.70
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.6213822933.92
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.62540000033.73
EquityKajaria CeramicsConsumer Durables0.5635940030.63
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.55697743930.18
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels0.55734429.75
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.546274229.57
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.5245000028.54
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.4870000026.32
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.48220000026.08
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.4525000024.75
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.43896323.57
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.426840122.77
EquityAtulChemicals & Petrochemicals0.404106821.80
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.38109146020.72
EquityNuvoco VistasCement & Cement Products0.3256154517.60
EquityMphasisIt - Software0.317608517.09
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.3025490316.62
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products0.276130115.07
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.255285713.66
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.21337011.35
EquityGo Digit GeneralInsurance0.1833589310.23
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.17249989.22
EquityUPL PPFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.163293858.66
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.14541698.04
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products0.14912077.58
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.141872057.57
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.11137696.32
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.11500006.31
EquityHindustan ZincNon - Ferrous Metals0.091283845.01
EquityGodrej IndustrieDiversified0.06332603.65
EquityVardhman TextileTextiles & Apparels0.04670322.54
EquityTech MahindraIt - Software0.04153722.28
EquityGujarat GasGas0.03546502.02
EquityUno MindaAuto Components0.03200001.65
EquityAstec LifesciencFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.02158441.15
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.0125790.93
EquityCRISILFinance0.008650.37
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.0018800.33
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-0.1207.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.960106.13
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.150-8.14

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Lalit Kumar
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.