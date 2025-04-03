iifl-logo
ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

28-May-2019

Fund Manager

Roshan Chutkey

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1540.16

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  27.88

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% of applicable Net Asset Value - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of upto twelve months from the date of allotment Nil - If the amount, sought to be redeemed or switch out is invested for a period of more than twelve months from the date of allotment

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.71
3.56
-8.99
-15.24
3.6
12.74
28.32
19.36
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru MNC Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles9.52122766146.65
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg9.21647833141.89
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.5053247284.83
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.4133873752.59
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products3.3623697951.89
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals3.12122084248.19
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages3.0824412647.51
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles2.7424457342.30
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment2.729072841.94
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.709051541.59
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services2.6161631640.20
EquityP & G HygienePersonal Products2.462800237.92
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.4042293337.07
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products2.3911758936.93
EquityCIE AutomotiveAuto Components2.2893504935.16
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components2.0965235832.22
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.0911851432.21
EquityInfosysIt - Software1.9017399029.36
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.9033383129.34
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.7914514027.64
EquityPfizerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.656287325.46
EquityPearl Global IndTextiles & Apparels1.5718045224.21
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.56794524.14
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5020697323.10
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & Other Products1.4590900022.37
Foreign EquityCognizant Tech SolutionsIt Consulting & Other Services1.382925521.30
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.3833660521.30
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.3319373620.50
EquityEPL LtdIndustrial Products1.32104200220.40
EquityFDCPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2048658118.58
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages1.1714077118.08
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.145776917.68
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products1.004856115.41
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.996227915.34
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.9830687915.13
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.984092315.10
EquityTatva ChintanChemicals & Petrochemicals0.7516793711.61
EquityRHI MagnesitaIndustrial Products0.7329094111.39
EquityChemplast SanmarChemicals & Petrochemicals0.7026876210.87
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.6610064810.23
EquityBata IndiaConsumer Durables0.64813699.93
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products0.60846619.29
EquityWhirlpool IndiaConsumer Durables0.59982469.11
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.40379966.24
EquityP & G Health LtdPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2885924.32
EquityYatra OnlineLeisure Services0.204551813.19
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.141024812.18
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.10360501.67
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-1.06016.35
Money Market Investments
T BillsTBILL-91D-/-0.061000000.99
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.03500000.49
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-5.08078.30
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.110-1.78

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Roshan Chutkey
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

