ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 27-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Sharmila D'mello
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1771.15
Invest wise with Expert advice
ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.8366
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.98
-8.14
-6.82
1.41
11.29
14.24
-
11.6
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|Apple Inc
|Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
|9.48
|79518
|168.07
|Foreign Equity
|Nvidia Corporation
|Semiconductors
|7.94
|128831
|140.65
|Foreign Equity
|Microsoft Corp
|Systems Software
|7.66
|39111
|135.70
|Foreign Equity
|Amazon com
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|5.79
|55315
|102.62
|Foreign Equity
|Broadcom Inc
|Semiconductors
|3.99
|40636
|70.82
|Foreign Equity
|Facebook Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|3.78
|11468
|66.97
|Foreign Equity
|Costco Wholesale
|Hypermarkets & Super Centers
|2.96
|5734
|52.55
|Foreign Equity
|Tesla Inc
|Automobile Manufacturers
|2.75
|19082
|48.86
|Foreign Equity
|Netflix Inc
|Movies & Entertainment
|2.67
|5532
|47.41
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|2.58
|30737
|45.74
|Foreign Equity
|Alphabet Inc
|Interactive Media & Services
|2.47
|29112
|43.81
|Foreign Equity
|T- Mobile Us Inc
|Wireless Telecommunication Services
|1.99
|15019
|35.40
|Foreign Equity
|Cisco Systems Inc
|Communications Equipment
|1.63
|51546
|28.88
|Foreign Equity
|Linde Plc
|Diversified Chemicals
|1.42
|6162
|25.15
|Foreign Equity
|Pepsico Inc
|Soft Drinks
|1.34
|17756
|23.81
|Foreign Equity
|INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC COM
|Health Care Equipment
|1.30
|4609
|23.08
|Foreign Equity
|Adobe Inc
|Application Software
|1.23
|5697
|21.83
|Foreign Equity
|Palantir Technologies Inc.
|Application Software
|1.18
|28222
|20.94
|Foreign Equity
|Texas Instrument Inc
|Semiconductors
|1.14
|11806
|20.22
|Foreign Equity
|Qualcomm Inc.
|Semiconductors
|1.11
|14379
|19.75
|Foreign Equity
|Intuit Inc
|Application Software
|1.09
|3622
|19.43
|Foreign Equity
|Booking Holdings Inc
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|1.05
|428
|18.76
|Foreign Equity
|Amgen Inc
|Biotechnology
|1.05
|6956
|18.72
|Foreign Equity
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc
|Semiconductors
|1.03
|21003
|18.33
|Foreign Equity
|Gilead Sciences Inc.
|Biotechnology
|0.90
|16129
|16.11
|Foreign Equity
|Honeywell Internation India Pvt Ltd
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.88
|8415
|15.65
|Foreign Equity
|Comcast Corporation
|Cable & Satellite
|0.87
|49402
|15.49
|Foreign Equity
|Starbucks (US)
|Restaurants
|0.83
|14674
|14.85
|Foreign Equity
|Applied Material (US)
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.83
|10669
|14.73
|Foreign Equity
|Automatic Data Processing Inc
|Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|0.82
|5273
|14.52
|Foreign Equity
|Palo Alto Networks INC
|Software
|0.79
|8492
|14.13
|Foreign Equity
|Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Biotechnology
|0.78
|3333
|13.97
|Foreign Equity
|Analog Devices Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.72
|6423
|12.91
|Foreign Equity
|Mercadolibre Inc
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|0.68
|656
|12.16
|Foreign Equity
|Micron Technology Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.66
|14418
|11.79
|Foreign Equity
|Intel Corp
|Semiconductors
|0.65
|55820
|11.57
|Foreign Equity
|Lam Research Corporation
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.63
|16652
|11.16
|Foreign Equity
|Applovin Corporation - A
|Software
|0.62
|3865
|11.00
|Foreign Equity
|KLA-Tencor corp
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.60
|1731
|10.72
|Foreign Equity
|Crowdstrike Holdings Inc
|Systems Software
|0.58
|3026
|10.30
|Foreign Equity
|Mondelez International Inc
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.54
|17306
|9.71
|Foreign Equity
|Cintas Corporation
|Diversified Support Services
|0.53
|5219
|9.46
|Foreign Equity
|Fortinet INC
|Software
|0.52
|9919
|9.36
|Foreign Equity
|Marvell Technology Inc
|Semiconductors
|0.50
|11210
|8.99
|Foreign Equity
|Oreilly Automotive Inc
|Automotive Retail
|0.50
|747
|8.96
|Foreign Equity
|Constellation Energy
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.50
|4047
|8.86
|Foreign Equity
|Marriott International
|Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines
|0.49
|3596
|8.81
|Foreign Equity
|DoorDash Inc
|Media
|0.49
|5034
|8.73
|Foreign Equity
|Pinduoduo Inc - ADR
|Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
|0.48
|8644
|8.58
|Foreign Equity
|Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
|Biotechnology
|0.48
|1398
|8.53
|Foreign Equity
|Paypal Holdings Inc
|Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|0.45
|12975
|8.05
|Foreign Equity
|Synopsys Inc
|Application Software
|0.44
|1988
|7.94
|Foreign Equity
|Cadence Design Systems Inc
|Application Software
|0.43
|3549
|7.77
|Foreign Equity
|ASML Holding NV-NY REG SHS
|Semiconductor Equipment
|0.40
|1148
|7.11
|Foreign Equity
|Roper Technologies Inc
|Industrial Conglomerates
|0.40
|1387
|7.08
|Foreign Equity
|CSX Corp
|Railroads
|0.39
|24958
|6.98
|Foreign Equity
|Airbnb INC
|Hotels
|0.38
|5602
|6.79
|Foreign Equity
|Autodesk
|Application Software
|0.37
|2782
|6.66
|Foreign Equity
|Microstrategy Inc. - Class A
|Application Software
|0.36
|2926
|6.53
|Foreign Equity
|American Electric Power Co Inc
|Electric Utilities
|0.36
|6892
|6.38
|Foreign Equity
|Paccar Inc
|Construction Machinery & Heavy
|0.35
|6785
|6.35
|Foreign Equity
|Workday Inc
|Application Software
|0.35
|2756
|6.34
|Foreign Equity
|NXP Semiconductors NV
|Semiconductors
|0.34
|3289
|6.19
|Foreign Equity
|Paychex Inc
|Data Processing & Outsourced Services
|0.34
|4657
|6.17
|Foreign Equity
|Monster Beverage Corporation
|Soft Drinks
|0.33
|12586
|6.01
|Foreign Equity
|Copart Inc
|Diversified Support Services
|0.33
|12470
|5.97
|Foreign Equity
|Charter Communications Inc
|Cable & Satellite
|0.33
|1840
|5.84
|Foreign Equity
|Ross Stores Inc
|Apparel Retail
|0.29
|4293
|5.26
|Foreign Equity
|DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC
|Exploration & Production
|0.29
|3779
|5.25
|Foreign Equity
|Atlassian Corporation Plc
|Application Software
|0.29
|2089
|5.19
|Foreign Equity
|Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.
|Soft Drinks
|0.29
|17555
|5.14
|Foreign Equity
|Exelon (US)
|Electric Utilities
|0.28
|13004
|5.02
|Foreign Equity
|Astrazeneca PLC - Spons ADR
|Healthcare Services
|0.28
|7536
|5.01
|Foreign Equity
|Baker Hughes Co
|Oilfield Services & Equipment
|0.28
|12806
|4.99
|Foreign Equity
|Fastenal Co
|Trading Companies & Distributors
|0.27
|7414
|4.90
|Foreign Equity
|Lululemon Athletica Inc
|Apparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods
|0.27
|1522
|4.86
|Foreign Equity
|Verisk Analytics Inc
|Research & Consulting Services
|0.26
|1827
|4.74
|Foreign Equity
|Xcel Energy Inc
|Electric Utilities
|0.26
|7432
|4.68
|Foreign Equity
|Cognizant Tech Solutions
|It Consulting & Other Services
|0.26
|6417
|4.67
|Foreign Equity
|Axon Enterprise Inc
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.25
|986
|4.55
|Foreign Equity
|GE HealthCare Technologies Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|0.25
|5913
|4.51
|Foreign Equity
|Coca-Cola European Partners US LLC
|Beverages
|0.25
|5958
|4.49
|Foreign Equity
|Old Dominion Freight Line Inc
|Road & Rail
|0.24
|2763
|4.26
|Foreign Equity
|Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
|Software
|0.23
|2273
|4.21
|Foreign Equity
|Kraft Heinz Co/The
|Packaged Foods & Meats
|0.23
|15649
|4.20
|Foreign Equity
|Datadog INC
|Software
|0.23
|4053
|4.12
|Foreign Equity
|IDEXX Laboratories Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|0.22
|1059
|4.04
|Foreign Equity
|Dexcom Inc
|Health Care Equipment
|0.22
|5055
|3.90
|Foreign Equity
|Electronic Arts Inc
|Interactive Home Entertainment
|0.21
|3394
|3.83
|Foreign Equity
|Trade Desk Inc
|It - Services
|0.20
|5819
|3.57
|Foreign Equity
|Microchip Technology Inc.
|Semiconductors
|0.20
|6950
|3.57
|Foreign Equity
|Costar Group INC
|Information Services
|0.19
|5305
|3.53
|Foreign Equity
|Zscaler INC
|Software
|0.19
|1985
|3.40
|Foreign Equity
|ANSYS Inc
|Application Software
|0.18
|1131
|3.29
|Foreign Equity
|WARNER BROS DISCOVERY INC
|Film & Tv
|0.17
|31749
|3.18
|Foreign Equity
|CDW Corporation
|Technology Distributors
|0.15
|1724
|2.68
|Foreign Equity
|GLOBALFOUNDRIES INC
|Semiconductor Mfg
|0.13
|7152
|2.42
|Foreign Equity
|Biogen Inc
|Biotechnology
|0.13
|1885
|2.31
|Foreign Equity
|ON Semiconductor Corp
|Semiconductors
|0.12
|5510
|2.26
|Foreign Equity
|MongoDB Inc
|Software
|0.12
|956
|2.23
|Foreign Equity
|ARM HOLDINGS PLC - ADR
|Semiconductors & Semiconductor
|0.10
|1657
|1.90
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.26
|0
|4.74
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.16
|0
|-2.94
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement