iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Index

Launch Date

27-Sep-2021

Fund Manager

Sharmila D'mello

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1771.15

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  13.8366

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

Nil

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.98
-8.14
-6.82
1.41
11.29
14.24
-
11.6
Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru NASDAQ 100 Index Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
Foreign EquityApple IncTechnology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals9.4879518168.07
Foreign EquityNvidia CorporationSemiconductors7.94128831140.65
Foreign EquityMicrosoft CorpSystems Software7.6639111135.70
Foreign EquityAmazon comInternet & Direct Marketing Retail5.7955315102.62
Foreign EquityBroadcom IncSemiconductors3.994063670.82
Foreign EquityFacebook IncInteractive Media & Services3.781146866.97
Foreign EquityCostco WholesaleHypermarkets & Super Centers2.96573452.55
Foreign EquityTesla IncAutomobile Manufacturers2.751908248.86
Foreign EquityNetflix IncMovies & Entertainment2.67553247.41
Foreign EquityAlphabet IncInteractive Media & Services2.583073745.74
Foreign EquityAlphabet IncInteractive Media & Services2.472911243.81
Foreign EquityT- Mobile Us IncWireless Telecommunication Services1.991501935.40
Foreign EquityCisco Systems IncCommunications Equipment1.635154628.88
Foreign EquityLinde PlcDiversified Chemicals1.42616225.15
Foreign EquityPepsico IncSoft Drinks1.341775623.81
Foreign EquityINTUITIVE SURGICAL INC COMHealth Care Equipment1.30460923.08
Foreign EquityAdobe IncApplication Software1.23569721.83
Foreign EquityPalantir Technologies Inc.Application Software1.182822220.94
Foreign EquityTexas Instrument IncSemiconductors1.141180620.22
Foreign EquityQualcomm Inc.Semiconductors1.111437919.75
Foreign EquityIntuit IncApplication Software1.09362219.43
Foreign EquityBooking Holdings IncHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines1.0542818.76
Foreign EquityAmgen IncBiotechnology1.05695618.72
Foreign EquityAdvanced Micro Devices IncSemiconductors1.032100318.33
Foreign EquityGilead Sciences Inc.Biotechnology0.901612916.11
Foreign EquityHoneywell Internation India Pvt LtdIndustrial Conglomerates0.88841515.65
Foreign EquityComcast CorporationCable & Satellite0.874940215.49
Foreign EquityStarbucks (US)Restaurants0.831467414.85
Foreign EquityApplied Material (US)Semiconductor Equipment0.831066914.73
Foreign EquityAutomatic Data Processing IncData Processing & Outsourced Services0.82527314.52
Foreign EquityPalo Alto Networks INCSoftware0.79849214.13
Foreign EquityVertex Pharmaceuticals IncBiotechnology0.78333313.97
Foreign EquityAnalog Devices IncSemiconductors0.72642312.91
Foreign EquityMercadolibre IncInternet & Direct Marketing Retail0.6865612.16
Foreign EquityMicron Technology IncSemiconductors0.661441811.79
Foreign EquityIntel CorpSemiconductors0.655582011.57
Foreign EquityLam Research CorporationSemiconductor Equipment0.631665211.16
Foreign EquityApplovin Corporation - ASoftware0.62386511.00
Foreign EquityKLA-Tencor corpSemiconductor Equipment0.60173110.72
Foreign EquityCrowdstrike Holdings IncSystems Software0.58302610.30
Foreign EquityMondelez International IncPackaged Foods & Meats0.54173069.71
Foreign EquityCintas CorporationDiversified Support Services0.5352199.46
Foreign EquityFortinet INCSoftware0.5299199.36
Foreign EquityMarvell Technology IncSemiconductors0.50112108.99
Foreign EquityOreilly Automotive IncAutomotive Retail0.507478.96
Foreign EquityConstellation EnergyAerospace & Defense0.5040478.86
Foreign EquityMarriott InternationalHotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines0.4935968.81
Foreign EquityDoorDash IncMedia0.4950348.73
Foreign EquityPinduoduo Inc - ADRInternet & Direct Marketing Retail0.4886448.58
Foreign EquityRegeneron Pharmaceuticals IncBiotechnology0.4813988.53
Foreign EquityPaypal Holdings IncData Processing & Outsourced Services0.45129758.05
Foreign EquitySynopsys IncApplication Software0.4419887.94
Foreign EquityCadence Design Systems IncApplication Software0.4335497.77
Foreign EquityASML Holding NV-NY REG SHSSemiconductor Equipment0.4011487.11
Foreign EquityRoper Technologies IncIndustrial Conglomerates0.4013877.08
Foreign EquityCSX CorpRailroads0.39249586.98
Foreign EquityAirbnb INCHotels0.3856026.79
Foreign EquityAutodeskApplication Software0.3727826.66
Foreign EquityMicrostrategy Inc. - Class AApplication Software0.3629266.53
Foreign EquityAmerican Electric Power Co IncElectric Utilities0.3668926.38
Foreign EquityPaccar IncConstruction Machinery & Heavy0.3567856.35
Foreign EquityWorkday IncApplication Software0.3527566.34
Foreign EquityNXP Semiconductors NVSemiconductors0.3432896.19
Foreign EquityPaychex IncData Processing & Outsourced Services0.3446576.17
Foreign EquityMonster Beverage CorporationSoft Drinks0.33125866.01
Foreign EquityCopart IncDiversified Support Services0.33124705.97
Foreign EquityCharter Communications IncCable & Satellite0.3318405.84
Foreign EquityRoss Stores IncApparel Retail0.2942935.26
Foreign EquityDIAMONDBACK ENERGY INCExploration & Production0.2937795.25
Foreign EquityAtlassian Corporation PlcApplication Software0.2920895.19
Foreign EquityKeurig Dr Pepper Inc.Soft Drinks0.29175555.14
Foreign EquityExelon (US)Electric Utilities0.28130045.02
Foreign EquityAstrazeneca PLC - Spons ADRHealthcare Services0.2875365.01
Foreign EquityBaker Hughes CoOilfield Services & Equipment0.28128064.99
Foreign EquityFastenal CoTrading Companies & Distributors0.2774144.90
Foreign EquityLululemon Athletica IncApparel, Accessories & Luxury Goods0.2715224.86
Foreign EquityVerisk Analytics IncResearch & Consulting Services0.2618274.74
Foreign EquityXcel Energy IncElectric Utilities0.2674324.68
Foreign EquityCognizant Tech SolutionsIt Consulting & Other Services0.2664174.67
Foreign EquityAxon Enterprise IncAerospace & Defense0.259864.55
Foreign EquityGE HealthCare Technologies IncHealth Care Equipment0.2559134.51
Foreign EquityCoca-Cola European Partners US LLCBeverages0.2559584.49
Foreign EquityOld Dominion Freight Line IncRoad & Rail0.2427634.26
Foreign EquityTake-Two Interactive Software IncSoftware0.2322734.21
Foreign EquityKraft Heinz Co/ThePackaged Foods & Meats0.23156494.20
Foreign EquityDatadog INCSoftware0.2340534.12
Foreign EquityIDEXX Laboratories IncHealth Care Equipment0.2210594.04
Foreign EquityDexcom IncHealth Care Equipment0.2250553.90
Foreign EquityElectronic Arts IncInteractive Home Entertainment0.2133943.83
Foreign EquityTrade Desk IncIt - Services0.2058193.57
Foreign EquityMicrochip Technology Inc.Semiconductors0.2069503.57
Foreign EquityCostar Group INCInformation Services0.1953053.53
Foreign EquityZscaler INCSoftware0.1919853.40
Foreign EquityANSYS IncApplication Software0.1811313.29
Foreign EquityWARNER BROS DISCOVERY INCFilm & Tv0.17317493.18
Foreign EquityCDW CorporationTechnology Distributors0.1517242.68
Foreign EquityGLOBALFOUNDRIES INCSemiconductor Mfg0.1371522.42
Foreign EquityBiogen IncBiotechnology0.1318852.31
Foreign EquityON Semiconductor CorpSemiconductors0.1255102.26
Foreign EquityMongoDB IncSoftware0.129562.23
Foreign EquityARM HOLDINGS PLC - ADRSemiconductors & Semiconductor0.1016571.90
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-0.2604.74
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.160-2.94

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sharmila D'mello
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.