ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Index
Launch Date
: 15-Jan-2024
Fund Manager
: Nishit Patel
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 92.62
ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.3174
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: Nil
ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-2.39
2.29
-8.95
-13.37
1.94
-
-
2.71
|Category Avg
-0.69
6.55
-8.17
-11.63
2.49
12.97
24.76
6.5
|Category Best
4.89
24.27
3.9
3.12
11.95
20.98
37.02
38.27
|Category Worst
-7.45
-8.18
-20.29
-24.79
-12.32
8.29
21.98
-26.36
ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Nifty50 Value 20 Index Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|15.83
|121770
|14.66
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|15.09
|82821
|13.97
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|10.82
|253871
|10.02
|Equity
|TCS
|It - Software
|10.49
|27896
|9.71
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|7.81
|105078
|7.23
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|It - Software
|4.91
|28899
|4.55
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.34
|129290
|4.02
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|3.83
|57230
|3.55
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|3.34
|123684
|3.10
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.71
|39686
|2.51
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|2.57
|3021
|2.38
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|2.57
|105907
|2.38
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.52
|10136
|2.33
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|2.46
|61925
|2.28
|Equity
|Wipro
|It - Software
|2.31
|77311
|2.14
|Equity
|Dr Reddy's Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.00
|16646
|1.85
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|1.92
|18027
|1.78
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.59
|3211
|1.47
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.40
|3531
|1.29
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.35
|52842
|1.25
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.51
|0
|0.47
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.47
|0
|-0.44
