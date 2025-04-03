ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Fund of Funds - Equity
Launch Date
: 27-Dec-2021
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1101.31
ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 14.4131
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out of upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months from the date of allotment.
ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.01
2.72
3.69
0.79
11.24
12.51
-
12.14
|Category Avg
-0.96
2.11
-4.8
-6.26
7.82
11.96
21.71
8.82
|Category Best
2.48
24.41
23.26
23.37
80.29
31.37
35.84
27.19
|Category Worst
-9.34
-17.08
-20
-23.03
-7.45
-3.56
10.51
-21.28
ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Passive Multi Asset Fund of Funds Dir IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES MSCI CHINA ETF
|Financial Services
|5.03
|118481
|55.48
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES MSCI JAPAN ETF
|Financial Services
|4.50
|82850
|49.59
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES GLOBAL CONSUMER STAPLE
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.29
|64610
|36.26
|Foreign Equity
|PROSHARES S&P 500 DIVIDEND
|Financial Services
|3.17
|38501
|34.99
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES MSCI INTERNATIONAL
|Financial Services
|2.89
|91455
|31.85
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES LATIN AMERICA 40 ETF
|Financial Services
|2.73
|154143
|30.17
|Foreign Equity
|INVESCO CHINA TECHNOLOGY ETF
|Financial Services
|2.02
|55928
|22.28
|Foreign Equity
|VANECK GOLD MINERS ETF
|Financial Services
|1.94
|61760
|21.42
|Foreign Equity
|Vaneck Agribusiness ETF
|Financial Services
|1.88
|34942
|20.74
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES GLOBAL HEALTHCARE ETF
|Financial Services
|0.92
|12675
|10.23
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES GLOBAL ENERGY ETF
|Financial Services
|0.50
|15750
|5.52
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES BIOTECHNOLOGY ETF
|Financial Services
|0.42
|3877
|4.64
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES CORE MSCI EUROPE ETF
|Financial Services
|0.33
|7000
|3.65
|Foreign Equity
|Ishares Cybersecurity & Tech
|Financial Services
|0.25
|6480
|2.75
|Foreign Equity
|ISHARES MSCI RUSSIA ETF
|Financial Services
|0.00
|12275
|0.00
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|SBI CPSE Bond Plus SDL Sep 2026 50:50 Index Fund -
|Finance
|16.95
|156193921
|186.68
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Bank
|Capital Markets
|6.26
|14028000
|69.04
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PNP Bank
|Capital Markets
|5.00
|22587328
|55.09
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN 5 Year
|Capital Markets
|4.44
|8180000
|48.94
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty 10 yr Benchmark G-Sec ETF
|Capital Markets
|4.15
|1846800
|45.77
|Indian Mutual Funds
|AXIS Crisil IBX 70:30 CPSE Plus SDL April 2025 Ind
|Capital Markets
|4.09
|37940862
|45.06
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty FMCG ETF
|Capital Markets
|3.61
|7423000
|39.84
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Oil ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.75
|31147326
|30.33
|Indian Mutual Funds
|CPSE ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.73
|3930500
|30.09
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty Healthcare ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.56
|2182531
|28.27
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Gold ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.31
|3467585
|25.50
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru S&P BSE Liquid Rate ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.25
|248849
|24.88
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty 50 ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.23
|997000
|24.64
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Bharat 22 ETF
|Capital Markets
|2.21
|2575000
|24.37
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty IT ETF
|Capital Markets
|1.69
|4638080
|18.68
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Metal
|Capital Markets
|1.68
|22536330
|18.54
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI PN Com.ETF
|Capital Markets
|1.45
|2060000
|16.03
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Nifty infr
|Capital Markets
|1.33
|1854880
|14.67
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pru Nifty SDL Sep 2026 Index Fund-Dir (G)
|Capital Markets
|0.95
|8932512
|10.47
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ICICI Pr.NifAuto
|Capital Markets
|0.24
|1300000
|2.72
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.23
|0
|24.66
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.15
|0
|-12.70
