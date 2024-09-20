ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Debt Oriented
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Manish Banthia
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 3096.16
ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.5417
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out, is invested for a period of upto Fifteen months from date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed/switched out above fifteen months from the date of allotment
ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.47
2.7
0.9
1.78
9.68
10.15
10.72
10.25
|Category Avg
0.26
2.9
0.25
0.26
7.94
8.53
11.24
8.88
|Category Best
0.69
4.05
2.56
4.32
14.01
12.37
17.34
12.46
|Category Worst
-0.53
1.24
-10.53
-19.07
-10.17
1.76
5.58
2.98
ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY- Latest Dividends
ICICI Pru Regular Savings Fund Direct IDCW HY- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|1.98
|489871
|61.23
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|1.16
|259074
|35.89
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.10
|203104
|34.19
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.09
|29292
|33.72
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.87
|817276
|27.12
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.81
|250412
|25.29
|Equity
|Gland Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.78
|156164
|24.28
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|0.69
|125182
|21.36
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|0.67
|334835
|20.84
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.64
|181447
|19.86
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|0.63
|90560
|19.69
|Equity
|Affle India
|It - Services
|0.61
|132973
|19.02
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|0.56
|103328
|17.34
|Equity
|Chemplast Sanmar
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.55
|399277
|17.18
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.53
|100942
|16.47
|Equity
|Avenue Super.
|Retailing
|0.49
|40098
|15.22
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|0.45
|283147
|14.18
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.44
|29292
|13.78
|Equity
|Infosys
|It - Software
|0.44
|86818
|13.71
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|0.42
|1314135
|13.06
|Equity
|PSP Projects
|Construction
|0.37
|182957
|11.46
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|0.35
|122411
|11.01
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.33
|172592
|10.38
|Equity
|Nuvoco Vistas
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.33
|348764
|10.25
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|0.31
|222125
|9.83
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.30
|141193
|9.49
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.30
|614498
|9.27
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|0.28
|133384
|8.74
|Equity
|Apollo Tyres
|Auto Components
|0.25
|198634
|7.96
|Equity
|O N G C
|Oil
|0.24
|331080
|7.46
|Equity
|Yatra Online
|Leisure Services
|0.23
|1047632
|7.34
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|0.22
|68077
|7.07
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.22
|73449
|7.01
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.20
|131392
|6.38
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.20
|167440
|6.28
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|0.20
|50162
|6.25
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|0.19
|246456
|6.08
|Equity
|Mold-Tek Pack.
|Industrial Products
|0.17
|125046
|5.53
|Equity
|Zydus Lifesci.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.17
|62263
|5.49
|Equity
|CEAT
|Auto Components
|0.17
|20199
|5.33
|Equity
|Jubilant Ingrev.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.16
|77222
|5.23
|Equity
|CIE Automotive
|Auto Components
|0.15
|127463
|4.90
|Equity
|Indian Energy Ex
|Capital Markets
|0.15
|317964
|4.88
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|0.15
|72792
|4.84
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|0.14
|101671
|4.53
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.14
|71325
|4.50
|Equity
|Orient Electric
|Consumer Durables
|0.12
|189649
|3.94
|Equity
|Gujarat Alkalies
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.11
|70257
|3.62
|Equity
|C P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.09
|53667
|3.05
|Equity
|GNA Axles
|Auto Components
|0.09
|96762
|2.99
|Equity
|Rategain Travel
|It - Software
|0.08
|55441
|2.49
|Equity
|Team Lease Serv.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|0.07
|11169
|2.23
|Equity
|PNC Infratech
|Construction
|0.07
|85156
|2.20
|Equity
|Sai Silks
|Retailing
|0.06
|164565
|2.08
|Equity
|Route Mobile
|Telecom - Services
|0.05
|19068
|1.82
|Equity
|Sagar Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.04
|89467
|1.52
|Equity
|Bata India
|Consumer Durables
|0.04
|11337
|1.40
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|0.02
|15739
|0.81
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|0.00
|427
|0.21
|Equity
|NIIT Learning
|Other Consumer Services
|0.00
|923
|0.03
|Debt Investments
|NCD
|St Bk of India
|-/-
|3.19
|1000
|98.45
|NCD
|L&T Metro Rail
|-/-
|2.55
|800
|78.85
|NCD
|360 One Prime
|-/-
|2.42
|7500
|74.95
|NCD
|Yes Bank
|-/-
|2.06
|650
|63.60
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|1.63
|5000
|50.34
|NCD
|Godrej Propert.
|-/-
|1.62
|5000
|50.26
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.62
|5000
|50.13
|NCD
|ERIS Lifescience
|-/-
|1.62
|5000
|50.07
|NCD
|IIFL Home Fin.
|-/-
|1.61
|5000
|49.85
|NCD
|Narayana Hrudaya
|-/-
|1.61
|5000
|49.82
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|1.61
|5000
|49.76
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|1.30
|4000
|40.28
|NCD
|Ashiana Housing
|-/-
|1.29
|4000
|39.88
|NCD
|JM Financial Pro
|-/-
|1.13
|3500
|34.94
|NCD
|Vedanta
|-/-
|0.96
|3000
|29.90
|NCD
|Prism Johnson
|-/-
|0.96
|3000
|29.79
|NCD
|Prism Johnson
|-/-
|0.96
|3000
|29.78
|NCD
|JM Finan. Credit
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.09
|NCD
|Aadhar Hsg. Fin.
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Oberoi Realty
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.02
|NCD
|Indostar Capital
|-/-
|0.81
|2500
|25.00
|NCD
|Shriram Finance
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|24.95
|NCD
|Tata Projects
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|24.88
|NCD
|Aptus Value Hou.
|-/-
|0.80
|2500
|24.73
|NCD
|Torrent Power
|-/-
|0.79
|250
|24.66
|NCD
|AAVAS Financiers
|-/-
|0.65
|200
|20.11
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.61
|1900
|19.00
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.51
|16
|15.91
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.49
|18
|15.39
|PTC
|India Universal Trust AL2
|-/-
|0.49
|16
|15.12
|NCD
|Avanse Fin. Ser.
|-/-
|0.48
|1500
|14.94
|NCD
|Bamboo Hotels &
|-/-
|0.48
|1500
|14.92
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.43
|125
|13.31
|NCD
|Macrotech Devel.
|-/-
|0.42
|1304
|13.03
|NCD
|Godrej Industrie
|-/-
|0.38
|120
|11.97
|NCD
|Bharti Telecom
|-/-
|0.32
|1000
|10.02
|NCD
|Kogta Financial
|-/-
|0.32
|1000
|9.95
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.33
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.32
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.30
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.27
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.23
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.20
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.20
|60
|6.17
|NCD
|DME Development
|-/-
|0.17
|50
|5.29
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|5.00
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|4.99
|NCD
|Sheela Foam
|-/-
|0.16
|500
|4.99
|NCD
|Mankind Pharma
|-/-
|0.12
|400
|4.00
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|8.59
|25815500
|265.19
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|5.42
|16574750
|167.48
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.96
|9000000
|91.52
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|1.76
|5297450
|54.59
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|0.92
|2775880
|28.40
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.32
|1000000
|9.98
|Govt. Securities
|Maharashtra
|-/-
|0.32
|1000000
|9.96
|Govt. Securities
|west bengal
|-/-
|0.09
|288800
|2.90
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|0.43
|0
|13.30
|Derivatives - Index Put Option
|Nifty 50
|Index Options
|0.04
|45000
|1.29
|Money Market Investments
|Commercial Paper
|JM Finan Serv
|-/-
|2.31
|1500
|71.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|S I D B I
|-/-
|2.25
|1500
|69.72
|Certificate of Deposits
|E X I M Bank
|-/-
|1.50
|1000
|46.57
|Certificate of Deposits
|HDFC Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|23.39
|Certificate of Deposits
|Axis Bank
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|23.27
|Certificate of Deposits
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|0.75
|500
|23.24
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.86
|0
|57.53
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|49.22
