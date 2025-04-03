ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G
AMC
: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 09-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Sankaran Naren
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1184.98
ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.14
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. NIL - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months.
ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.49
7.64
-
-
-
-
-
1.4
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|8.86
|668996
|105.04
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified Fmcg
|6.77
|366806
|80.33
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|6.58
|1133539
|78.07
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|4.19
|1597890
|49.76
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified Fmcg
|3.58
|1075000
|42.46
|Equity
|SBI Life Insuran
|Insurance
|3.55
|294765
|42.16
|Equity
|HDFC Life Insur.
|Insurance
|3.51
|683881
|41.61
|Equity
|Nestle India
|Food Products
|3.36
|182312
|39.91
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.86
|152785
|34.00
|Equity
|Tata Motors
|Automobiles
|2.82
|540000
|33.51
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|2.69
|1620000
|31.92
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.57
|63833
|30.47
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|2.37
|379374
|28.09
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|2.35
|561000
|27.87
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|2.31
|270000
|27.41
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|2.17
|384966
|25.82
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.03
|169361
|24.07
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|1.98
|51100
|23.48
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.96
|138078
|23.33
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.91
|87674
|22.66
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & Other Products
|1.61
|319000
|19.15
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.47
|180286
|17.53
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|1.43
|170503
|17.01
|Equity
|Dabur India
|Personal Products
|1.21
|292500
|14.42
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.14
|265398
|13.55
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.00
|256310
|11.91
|Equity
|NHPC Ltd
|Power
|0.98
|1605242
|11.70
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.96
|49567
|11.43
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.92
|10783
|10.92
|Equity
|G S F C
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.81
|578534
|9.69
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|0.78
|175994
|9.32
|Equity
|JK Lakshmi Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.73
|129507
|8.69
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.73
|7252
|8.66
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.48
|13185
|5.78
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|0.45
|98000
|5.40
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.39
|1714
|4.67
|Equity
|Bayer Crop Sci.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.27
|7000
|3.31
|Derivative Investments
|Derivatives
|Cash Margin - Derivatives
|-/-
|4.21
|0
|50.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|12.44
|0
|147.41
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.65
|0
|-7.74
