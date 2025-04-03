iifl-logo
ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G

AMC

ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

09-Jan-2025

Fund Manager

Sankaran Naren

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1184.98

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  10.14

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switch out within 12 months from allotment. NIL - If the amount sought to be redeemed or switched out more than 12 months.

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.49
7.64
-
-
-
-
-
1.4
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ICICI Pru Rural Opportunities Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Eicher Motors63,833
Axis Bank2,70,000
Britannia Inds.51,100
Marico3,19,000
NHPC Ltd16,05,242
Emami1,75,994
JK Lakshmi Cem.1,29,507
Maruti Suzuki7,252
Bayer Crop Sci.7,000

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hero Motocorp15,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services8.86668996105.04
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified Fmcg6.7736680680.33
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks6.58113353978.07
EquityNTPCPower4.19159789049.76
EquityITCDiversified Fmcg3.58107500042.46
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance3.5529476542.16
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance3.5168388141.61
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products3.3618231239.91
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles2.8615278534.00
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.8254000033.51
EquityBank of BarodaBanks2.69162000031.92
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.576383330.47
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance2.3737937428.09
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance2.3556100027.87
EquityAxis BankBanks2.3127000027.41
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services2.1738496625.82
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.0316936124.07
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products1.985110023.48
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products1.9613807823.33
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.918767422.66
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & Other Products1.6131900019.15
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products1.4718028617.53
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.4317050317.01
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.2129250014.42
EquityIndian BankBanks1.1426539813.55
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.0025631011.91
EquityNHPC LtdPower0.98160524211.70
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.964956711.43
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.921078310.92
EquityG S F CFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.815785349.69
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.781759949.32
EquityJK Lakshmi Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.731295078.69
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.7372528.66
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.48131855.78
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.45980005.40
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products0.3917144.67
EquityBayer Crop Sci.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals0.2770003.31
Derivative Investments
DerivativesCash Margin - Derivatives-/-4.21050.00
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-12.440147.41
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.650-7.74

Key information

Fund House:
ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
22-Jun-1993
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,08,282.09
Trustee/s:
ICICI Prudential Trust Lt, Mr. P.H. Ravikumar, Mr. Lakshman Kumar Mylava
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Nimesh Shah
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Vijay Thacker, Mr. Nimesh Shah, S. Naren, Mr. Seck Wai Kwong, Ms. Vibha Paul Rishi, Ms.Anubhuti Sanghai
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Rajen Kotak
Fund Manager/s:
Sankaran Naren
Auditors:
S.R.Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
One BKC, A-Wing, 13th Floor, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai 400051
Contact Nos:
022 26525000
Fax:
022 26528100
Email:
enquiry@icicipruamc.com
Website:
www.icicipruamc.com

