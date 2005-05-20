iifl-logo
Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Arbitrage Funds

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Deepak Gupta

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

19341.09

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  33.9462

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

Nil

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.33
0.8
1.91
4.07
8.01
7.68
6.3
6.96
Category Avg
0.32
0.77
1.77
3.8
7.39
6.77
5.48
5.66
Category Best
0.57
1.54
9.47
11.54
15.35
9.23
6.87
7.7
Category Worst
0.19
0.39
-5.17
-3.19
0.46
4.79
4.4
-0.76

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Arbitrage Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Multi Comm. Exc.1,58,000
LTIMindtree1,07,400
Hero Motocorp67,350
Cyient1,10,700
Tech Mahindra69,000
Oberoi Realty65,800
Delhivery2,72,975
J K Cements9,750
Torrent Power29,250
SBI Cards24,800
Britannia Inds.2,400
Alkem Lab1,300
IIFL Finance17,050
Apollo Tyres1,700

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
City Union Bank57,65,000
Dr Lal Pathlabs2,19,900
Coromandel Inter3,18,500
Wipro15,45,000
Persistent Sys76,700
Can Fin Homes5,32,350
Navin Fluo.Intl.81,025
PVR Inox1,68,091
G N F C2,39,200
Abbott India4,940
Atul17,900
Macrotech Devel.90,450
Metropolis Healt59,200
Indiamart Inter.48,000
Deepak Nitrite40,500
Sona BLW Precis.1,84,450
Kalyan Jewellers1,45,700
BSE11,500
United Breweries24,000
C D S L9,100
NCC31,950
Dr Reddy's Labs6,250
Ipca Labs.5,200
NHPC Ltd70,400
Bata India2,250
Indian Bank4,750
Gujarat Gas5,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products3.736010000721.26
EquityICICI BankBanks3.635831000702.11
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.362637800456.97
EquityJio FinancialFinance2.2420893950433.77
EquityAxis BankBanks2.103996250405.83
EquityREC LtdFinance2.0110774000388.18
EquityTCSIT - Software1.61895300311.85
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.40584175270.09
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.323704250255.14
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower1.259653400242.15
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance1.141534875219.56
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.071088400207.11
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.017925850195.17
EquityTrentRetailing0.99392900190.61
EquityCanara BankBanks0.8720810250168.35
EquityInfosysIT - Software0.81926000156.28
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.76298500147.32
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.76474600146.56
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.75642125144.30
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.7011420350135.43
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty0.68683550132.35
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.684448925130.68
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles0.672097700130.19
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables0.663960000127.17
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.65165520000124.96
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products0.64122900124.47
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.6118954000118.42
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.60448525115.94
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.592876800113.63
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services0.581156050113.07
EquityGAIL (India)Gas0.587162800111.76
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)0.561524250108.97
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.552455250107.06
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.55176250106.67
EquityNestle IndiaFood Products0.55484600106.11
EquityBank of BarodaBanks0.545335200105.14
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.527375500101.19
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.522761200100.59
EquityCoforgeIT - Software0.5113387598.56
EquityYes BankBanks0.515878600098.46
EquityGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.5096850097.34
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.4942945095.57
EquityAditya Birla CapFinance0.48588060091.93
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components0.4737200091.59
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products0.46775612588.02
EquityJSW SteelFerrous Metals0.4387480083.16
EquityHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.43135630082.53
EquityDLFRealty0.43129690082.42
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.4361619382.40
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.4235550082.00
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.4237350081.80
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.41330460080.02
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets0.4115800078.86
EquityJSW EnergyPower0.40168750078.31
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.401122750077.99
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.4041500077.70
EquityBandhan BankBanks0.40544880076.93
EquityIDFC First BankBanks0.401317000076.89
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.3835010073.38
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3845815072.99
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.37196035072.40
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.3723310071.73
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.37181585071.68
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages0.3755510071.29
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.3766600071.22
EquityPiramal Enterp.Finance0.3781525071.12
EquityO N G COil0.33286440064.52
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.3329340063.95
EquityS A I LFerrous Metals0.33606800063.72
EquityMahanagar GasGas0.3350840062.91
EquityPunjab Natl.BankBanks0.32715200062.50
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance0.32306300061.55
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.3247937561.30
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction0.3118720059.22
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.3121720059.03
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.3037382558.69
EquityBank of IndiaBanks0.30616152558.63
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.30172125058.38
EquityAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.29148800055.94
EquityBoschAuto Components0.282010053.35
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components0.27152640053.08
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2737570052.87
EquityPidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.2719800052.62
EquityIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.26328125051.16
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2696560050.90
EquityLTIMindtreeIT - Software0.2610740050.11
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.2686782549.69
EquityCESCPower0.25370890048.50
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.25236645047.87
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.2421862546.62
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.2410040045.51
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.2345150044.70
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.2343350044.06
EquityACCCement & Cement Products0.2324120043.86
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.2128805041.44
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products0.218725041.12
EquityIRB Infra.Devl.Construction0.21931725040.30
EquityPetronet LNGGas0.21140100039.69
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services0.20122570039.63
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2085700039.57
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.1958807037.22
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1912175035.89
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software0.1922750035.83
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.1831037534.96
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.1853400034.83
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.186180033.86
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.1767700033.64
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.1722977533.62
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.1622750030.76
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products0.1651000030.63
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.159762529.42
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.158450028.13
EquityOil IndiaOil0.1481270027.85
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment0.14155400027.84
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.1444500027.75
EquityBirlasoft LtdIT - Software0.1464700027.43
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.1458320027.11
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.1315125025.57
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.136735024.79
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.1297200023.06
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.1120680021.88
EquityInfo Edg.(India)Retailing0.113045021.29
EquityNTPCPower0.1063600019.80
EquityFederal BankBanks0.10111500019.80
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables0.1013900019.76
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.102275019.40
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.092287518.07
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance0.0931650017.45
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services0.0926500016.59
EquityHFCLTelecom - Services0.08201690015.97
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.0831875015.72
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets0.084020014.58
EquityCyientIT - Services0.0711070014.02
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products0.075407513.32
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0743500013.15
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services0.0717800012.74
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.079570012.63
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets0.063875012.17
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.061435011.14
EquityAdani Energy SolPower0.0617000011.06
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.053675010.27
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.056900010.26
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.05850010.15
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles0.05204759.77
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty0.05658009.76
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.05322509.25
EquityAvenue Super.Retailing0.05262508.93
EquityMax FinancialInsurance0.04872008.70
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.04889208.56
EquityZomato LtdRetailing0.043840008.52
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.04979007.61
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.042729756.82
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.03648005.68
EquityShriram FinanceFinance0.03847505.23
EquityNBCCConstruction0.037134005.19
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.02728004.61
EquityH U D C OFinance0.022788754.60
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.0249504.31
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products0.0297504.27
EquityTorrent PowerPower0.02292503.69
EquityPhoenix MillsRealty0.02220503.41
EquityMRFAuto Components0.012702.84
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.01181252.53
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.01248002.08
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services0.01280001.87
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0163751.21
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products0.0124001.10
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.00139500.81
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.00109250.80
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0013000.60
EquityIIFL FinanceFinance0.00170500.51
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.0042500.35
EquityJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.0037500.32
EquityRBL BankBanks0.00125000.19
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.008000.09
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.0017000.06
Debt Investments
ZCBCholaman.Inv.&Fn-/-0.32500000061.18
Corporate DebtsBharti Telecom-/-0.26500000050.13
Derivative Investments
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.00-150-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.00-150-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureYes BankBanks0.00-26000-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPCPower0.00-1500-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.00-1300-0.04
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of BarodaBanks0.00-2925-0.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C LPetroleum Products0.00-2025-0.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureApollo TyresAuto Components0.00-1700-0.06
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemensElectrical Equipment0.00-150-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC LtdFinance0.00-2000-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-900-0.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureS A I LFerrous Metals0.00-8000-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products0.00-1800-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.00-7100-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G COil0.00-3850-0.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.00-800-0.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products0.00-1000-0.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI Life InsuranInsurance0.00-750-0.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-700-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Energy ExCapital Markets0.00-7500-0.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureMphasisIT - Software0.00-550-0.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG0.00-600-0.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.00-22500-0.15
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.00-450-0.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI LombardInsurance0.00-1000-0.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureExide Inds.Auto Components0.00-5400-0.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureB H E LElectrical Equipment0.00-10500-0.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureRBL BankBanks0.00-12500-0.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & MAutomobiles0.00-875-0.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Life Insur.Insurance0.00-4400-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.Power0.00-8100-0.27
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCSIT - Software0.00-875-0.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureJindal SteelFerrous Metals0.00-3750-0.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products0.00-4250-0.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.00-10000-0.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureIIFL FinanceFinance0.00-17050-0.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-1300-0.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.00-20000-0.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureLife InsuranceInsurance0.00-10925-0.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.00-13950-0.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals0.00-23000-0.87
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndus TowersTelecom - Services-0.01-30600-1.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureBritannia Inds.Food Products-0.01-2400-1.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services-0.01-1560000-1.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.01-6375-1.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureITCDiversified FMCG-0.01-32000-1.27
Derivatives - Stock FuturePetronet LNGGas-0.01-45000-1.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureDLFRealty-0.01-20625-1.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureContainer Corpn.Transport Services-0.01-22000-1.38
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of BarodaBanks-0.01-70200-1.39
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.BankBanks-0.01-160000-1.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureYes BankBanks-0.01-884000-1.49
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.Realty-0.01-8100-1.58
Derivatives - Stock FutureAstralIndustrial Products-0.01-12111-1.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance IndustrPetroleum Products-0.01-13500-1.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio FinancialFinance-0.01-84150-1.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio FinancialFinance-0.01-85800-1.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureI R C T CLeisure Services-0.01-28000-1.89
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading-0.01-9300-1.96
Derivatives - Stock FutureACCCement & Cement Products-0.01-11100-2.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI CardsFinance-0.01-24800-2.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance-0.01-18125-2.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureMRFAuto Components-0.01-270-2.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure-0.02-27600-2.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureBandhan BankBanks-0.02-221200-3.15
Derivatives - Stock FuturePhoenix MillsRealty-0.02-22050-3.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense-0.02-11250-3.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureTorrent PowerPower-0.02-29250-3.71
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinanceFinance-0.02-4625-3.99
Derivatives - Stock FutureJ K CementsCement & Cement Products-0.02-9750-4.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureSolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals-0.02-4950-4.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Birla CapFinance-0.02-275400-4.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals-0.02-72800-4.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureH U D C OFinance-0.02-278875-4.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureNBCCConstruction-0.03-713400-5.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureShriram FinanceFinance-0.03-84750-5.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata MotorsAutomobiles-0.03-88000-5.52
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.BankBanks-0.03-632000-5.58
Derivatives - Stock FutureZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.03-63900-5.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara BankBanks-0.03-722250-5.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureDelhiveryTransport Services-0.04-272975-6.80
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals-0.04-97900-7.65
Derivatives - Stock FutureZomato LtdRetailing-0.04-384000-8.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products-0.04-88920-8.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureMax FinancialInsurance-0.05-87200-8.75
Derivatives - Stock FutureAvenue Super.Retailing-0.05-26250-8.99
Derivatives - Stock FutureEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles-0.05-32100-9.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureOberoi RealtyRealty-0.05-65800-9.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureEicher MotorsAutomobiles-0.05-20475-9.82
Derivatives - Stock FutureMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles-0.05-8500-10.19
Derivatives - Stock FutureTech MahindraIT - Software-0.05-69000-10.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureSRFChemicals & Petrochemicals-0.05-36750-10.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Energy SolPower-0.06-170000-11.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software-0.06-14350-11.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureCams ServicesCapital Markets-0.06-38750-12.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureVoltasConsumer Durables-0.06-95700-12.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.07-415000-12.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services-0.07-178000-12.77
Derivatives - Stock FutureColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products-0.07-54075-13.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureCyientIT - Services-0.07-110700-14.09
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC AMCCapital Markets-0.08-40200-14.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinanceFinance-0.08-18125-15.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureDabur IndiaPersonal Products-0.08-318750-15.81
Derivatives - Stock FutureHFCLTelecom - Services-0.08-2016900-16.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureJubilant Food.Leisure Services-0.09-265000-16.67
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI Pru LifeInsurance-0.09-316500-17.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj AutoAutomobiles-0.09-22875-18.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels-0.10-506100-18.91
Derivatives - Stock FutureNTPCPower-0.10-634500-19.84
Derivatives - Stock FutureHavells IndiaConsumer Durables-0.10-139000-19.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureFederal BankBanks-0.10-1115000-19.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfo Edg.(India)Retailing-0.11-30450-21.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.11-206800-22.01
Derivatives - Stock FutureB P C LPetroleum Products-0.12-972000-23.20
Derivatives - Stock FutureHero MotocorpAutomobiles-0.13-66900-24.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI LombardInsurance-0.13-150250-25.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureContainer Corpn.Transport Services-0.14-423000-26.52
Derivatives - Stock FutureAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products-0.14-581400-27.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureBirlasoft LtdIT - Software-0.14-647000-27.60
Derivatives - Stock FutureB H E LElectrical Equipment-0.14-1543500-27.79
Derivatives - Stock FutureOil IndiaOil-0.14-812700-28.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureSupreme Inds.Industrial Products-0.15-84500-28.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals-0.15-97625-29.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products-0.16-510000-30.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata CommTelecom - Services-0.16-227500-30.93
Derivatives - Stock FutureLIC Housing Fin.Finance-0.17-667000-33.28
Derivatives - Stock FuturePB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)-0.17-229775-33.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.18-61800-33.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureSyngene Intl.Healthcare Services-0.18-534000-35.01
Derivatives - Stock FuturePrestige EstatesRealty-0.18-310375-35.07
Derivatives - Stock FutureHCL TechnologiesIT - Software-0.19-227500-35.99
Derivatives - Stock FutureTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.19-121750-36.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals-0.19-588070-37.31
Derivatives - Stock FuturePetronet LNGGas-0.20-1356000-38.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndus TowersTelecom - Services-0.20-1195100-38.86
Derivatives - Stock FutureGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.21-857000-39.69
Derivatives - Stock FutureIRB Infra.Devl.Construction-0.21-9317250-40.56
Derivatives - Stock FuturePolycab IndiaIndustrial Products-0.21-87250-41.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products-0.21-288050-41.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureACCCement & Cement Products-0.22-230100-41.97
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharat ForgeAuto Components-0.23-433500-44.23
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndusInd BankBanks-0.23-451500-44.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureL&T TechnologyIT - Services-0.24-100400-45.61
Derivatives - Stock FutureMuthoot FinanceFinance-0.24-218625-46.74
Derivatives - Stock FutureHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals-0.25-2366450-48.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureCESCPower-0.25-3708900-48.76
Derivatives - Stock FutureCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment-0.26-867825-49.84
Derivatives - Stock FutureLTIMindtreeIT - Software-0.26-107400-50.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.26-965600-51.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureIndian Energy ExCapital Markets-0.27-3273750-51.37
Derivatives - Stock FuturePidilite Inds.Chemicals & Petrochemicals-0.27-198000-52.84
Derivatives - Stock FutureExide Inds.Auto Components-0.27-1521000-53.12
Derivatives - Stock FutureCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.27-375700-53.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureBoschAuto Components-0.28-20100-53.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels-0.28-1454250-54.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureAarti IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals-0.29-1465000-55.43
Derivatives - Stock FuturePunjab Natl.BankBanks-0.29-6360000-55.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata Power Co.Power-0.30-1713150-58.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of IndiaBanks-0.30-6161525-58.98
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharti AirtelTelecom - Services-0.31-373825-59.03
Derivatives - Stock FutureCummins IndiaIndustrial Products-0.31-217050-59.32
Derivatives - Stock FutureLarsen & ToubroConstruction-0.31-187200-59.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.32-479375-61.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureManappuram Fin.Finance-0.32-3063000-61.95
Derivatives - Stock FutureMahanagar GasGas-0.33-508400-63.31
Derivatives - Stock FutureS A I LFerrous Metals-0.33-6060000-63.63
Derivatives - Stock FutureAsian PaintsConsumer Durables-0.33-293400-64.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureO N G COil-0.34-2860550-64.82
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure-0.35-638400-68.50
Derivatives - Stock FutureUnited SpiritsBeverages-0.37-555100-71.55
Derivatives - Stock FuturePiramal Enterp.Finance-0.37-815250-71.59
Derivatives - Stock FutureAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading-0.37-340800-71.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureVedantaDiversified Metals-0.37-1815850-72.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureTitan CompanyConsumer Durables-0.37-233100-72.14
Derivatives - Stock FutureSun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology-0.38-457450-73.31
Derivatives - Stock FutureBandhan BankBanks-0.38-5227600-74.11
Derivatives - Stock FutureIDFC First BankBanks-0.40-13170000-77.41
Derivatives - Stock FutureGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure-0.40-11205000-78.05
Derivatives - Stock FutureBajaj FinservFinance-0.40-415000-78.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW EnergyPower-0.41-1687500-78.54
Derivatives - Stock FutureMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets-0.41-158000-79.29
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing-0.42-3304600-80.26
Derivatives - Stock FutureAstralIndustrial Products-0.42-604082-81.22
Derivatives - Stock FutureDLFRealty-0.42-1276275-81.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG-0.42-372900-82.16
Derivatives - Stock FutureGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products-0.43-355500-82.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC Life Insur.Insurance-0.43-1351900-82.72
Derivatives - Stock FutureJSW SteelFerrous Metals-0.43-874800-83.64
Derivatives - Stock FutureAditya Birla CapFinance-0.46-5605200-88.02
Derivatives - Stock FutureI O C LPetroleum Products-0.46-7756125-88.55
Derivatives - Stock FutureTube InvestmentsAuto Components-0.48-372000-92.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureTVS Motor Co.Automobiles-0.50-429450-95.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureYes BankBanks-0.50-57876000-97.57
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej ConsumerPersonal Products-0.51-967500-97.90
Derivatives - Stock FutureCoforgeIT - Software-0.51-133875-98.79
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Fin.Corpn.Finance-0.52-2759900-,101.10
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata SteelFerrous Metals-0.52-7375500-,101.51
Derivatives - Stock FutureBank of BarodaBanks-0.54-5262075-,104.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureNestle IndiaFood Products-0.55-484600-,106.78
Derivatives - Stock FutureApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services-0.55-176250-,107.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureVarun BeveragesBeverages-0.56-2455250-,107.56
Derivatives - Stock FutureOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)-0.56-1524250-,109.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureGAIL (India)Gas-0.58-7162800-,112.13
Derivatives - Stock FutureITCDiversified FMCG-0.58-2844800-,112.88
Derivatives - Stock FutureMax HealthcareHealthcare Services-0.59-1156050-,113.68
Derivatives - Stock FutureM & MAutomobiles-0.60-447650-,116.42
Derivatives - Stock FutureNMDCMinerals & Mining-0.62-18954000-,119.08
Derivatives - Stock FutureVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services-0.64-163960000-,124.28
Derivatives - Stock FutureUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products-0.65-122900-,125.26
Derivatives - Stock FutureTata MotorsAutomobiles-0.65-2009700-,125.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables-0.66-3960000-,128.00
Derivatives - Stock FutureGodrej Propert.Realty-0.68-675450-,131.18
Derivatives - Stock FutureH P C LPetroleum Products-0.68-4446900-,131.45
Derivatives - Stock FutureSamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components-0.70-11413250-,135.85
Derivatives - Stock FutureHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense-0.74-463350-,143.96
Derivatives - Stock FutureMphasisIT - Software-0.75-641575-,144.75
Derivatives - Stock FutureA B BElectrical Equipment-0.77-298500-,148.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureInfosysIT - Software-0.81-926000-,157.25
Derivatives - Stock FutureCanara BankBanks-0.85-20088000-,163.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureTrentRetailing-0.99-392900-,191.21
Derivatives - Stock FutureBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense-1.01-7925850-,195.33
Derivatives - Stock FutureKotak Mah. BankBanks-1.08-1088400-,208.35
Derivatives - Stock FutureSBI Life InsuranInsurance-1.14-1534125-,219.76
Derivatives - Stock FuturePower Grid CorpnPower-1.26-9653400-,243.70
Derivatives - Stock FutureSt Bk of IndiaBanks-1.33-3704250-,256.66
Derivatives - Stock FutureSiemensElectrical Equipment-1.40-584025-,270.86
Derivatives - Stock FutureTCSIT - Software-1.62-894425-,313.40
Derivatives - Stock FutureREC LtdFinance-2.02-10772000-,390.53
Derivatives - Stock FutureAxis BankBanks-2.11-3996250-,408.17
Derivatives - Stock FutureJio FinancialFinance-2.24-20724000-,432.82
Derivatives - Stock FutureHDFC BankBanks-2.37-2637800-,458.44
Derivatives - Stock FutureICICI BankBanks-3.65-5831000-,706.30
Derivatives - Stock FutureReliance IndustrPetroleum Products-3.74-5996500-,723.47
Money Market Investments
Commercial PaperICICI Securities-/-1.0320000000199.23
Commercial PaperMuthoot Finance-/-0.521000000099.81
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.511000000098.23
T BillsTBILL-364D-/-0.501000000097.08
Commercial PaperBharti Telecom-/-0.491000000095.03
Commercial PaperSundaram Finance-/-0.26500000049.38
Commercial PaperInfina Finance-/-0.26500000049.35
Commercial PaperHDFC Securities-/-0.25500000049.23
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-14.7480613092,850.51
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Money Market Fund - Direct (G)-/-5.8636983661,133.17
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Treasury Advantage Fund-Dir (G)-/-0.58291341111.53
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Ultra Short Term Fund-Dir (G)-/-0.4631729688.87
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Corporate Bond Fund-Direct (G)-/-0.3219047062.54
Indian Mutual FundsInvesco India Short Term Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.2010373839.40
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-67.01012,957.85
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-6.7901,313.39

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Deepak Gupta
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

