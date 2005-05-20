Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 06-Feb-2025
Fund Manager
: Aditya Khemani
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 233.26
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.5
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: If units are redeemed/switched out on or before 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% If units are redeemed/switched-out after 3 months: Nil
Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.76
7.69
-
-
-
-
-
5
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Business Cycle Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.06
|67644
|9.47
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|3.99
|20790
|9.30
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.93
|412768
|9.16
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.93
|132735
|9.15
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|3.90
|93092
|9.10
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.88
|18638
|9.04
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|3.79
|78496
|8.84
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|3.76
|262361
|8.77
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|3.22
|121516
|7.50
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|3.02
|522958
|7.04
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.98
|4985
|6.94
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|2.91
|59069
|6.79
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.90
|15389
|6.75
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.87
|18459
|6.69
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|2.82
|13323
|6.57
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|2.02
|90617
|4.72
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|2.01
|30345
|4.69
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|2.00
|18819
|4.65
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.00
|64987
|4.65
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.98
|27364
|4.62
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.95
|7519
|4.55
|Equity
|Vishal Mega Mart
|Retailing
|1.95
|452868
|4.53
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|1.92
|34953
|4.48
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.92
|124181
|4.48
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|1.84
|17020
|4.28
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|1.68
|8384
|3.91
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.67
|8421
|3.90
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.67
|7803
|3.89
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|0.72
|49563
|1.67
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.01
|123
|0.01
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|22.61
|0
|52.73
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.09
|0
|0.23
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement