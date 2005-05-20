Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 24-Jan-2022
Fund Manager
: Amit Ganatra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2335.66
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 16.64
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed/switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. if upto 10% of units allotted are redeemed / switched out - Nil any redemption / switch-out of units in excess of 10% of units allotted - 1%. if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment, no exit load is payable.
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.3
5.78
-13.19
-11.06
9.4
17.02
-
17.64
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Flexi Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 0
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|8.78
|1702860
|205.04
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.20
|700819
|121.40
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|4.05
|675801
|94.66
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.51
|317437
|82.06
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|3.47
|3653326
|81.14
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.28
|157760
|76.53
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.14
|99523
|73.27
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|3.03
|83093
|70.88
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.68
|139579
|62.49
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.61
|43755
|60.97
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.52
|349145
|58.92
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.49
|595371
|58.23
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.34
|2224173
|54.77
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|2.32
|243232
|54.13
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|2.16
|1155537
|50.38
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|2.15
|449483
|50.15
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.05
|209025
|47.87
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|2.02
|149319
|47.24
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.97
|40715
|45.94
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.95
|38214
|45.64
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.92
|96672
|44.79
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.83
|351704
|42.72
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|1.65
|335486
|38.56
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.56
|83181
|36.51
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.56
|68812
|36.49
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.54
|245821
|35.97
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.52
|271822
|35.45
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.51
|538174
|35.15
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.47
|336494
|34.27
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.34
|924473
|31.21
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.30
|73451
|30.43
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|421261
|29.06
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.22
|345449
|28.53
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.22
|115211
|28.50
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|1.21
|112114
|28.23
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.18
|55034
|27.47
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.17
|242722
|27.34
|Equity
|Brainbees Solut.
|Retailing
|1.16
|717623
|27.02
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.12
|1471632
|26.13
|Equity
|Max Estates
|Realty
|1.10
|631630
|25.62
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.09
|488794
|25.46
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.01
|706572
|23.64
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|0.88
|56929
|20.65
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.84
|2242655
|19.57
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.81
|125889
|18.83
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|0.74
|1284855
|17.31
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|0.68
|65550
|15.77
|Equity
|Clean Science
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.65
|126627
|15.10
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|0.56
|60870
|13.00
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|0.55
|353647
|12.76
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|0.43
|90204
|10.07
|Equity
|Prudent Corp.
|Capital Markets
|0.36
|50913
|8.42
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.24
|38906
|5.59
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Invesco India Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.00
|0
|0.00
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.42
|0
|79.93
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.80
|0
|-41.85
