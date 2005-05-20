Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Nigam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1254.69
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 45.67
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If units are redeemed / switched-out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.24
12.23
-12.9
-14.43
2.64
24.24
35.73
19.25
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|6.52
|521351
|81.86
|Equity
|Power Grid Corpn
|Power
|4.19
|2097430
|52.61
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|3.77
|149372
|47.25
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|3.49
|31418
|43.78
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|3.18
|119835
|39.89
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|3.16
|36236
|39.64
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|3.14
|38640
|39.43
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|3.03
|565828
|37.96
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|3.00
|33412
|37.70
|Equity
|The Ramco Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.97
|448912
|37.21
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.88
|452265
|36.12
|Equity
|T R I L
|Electrical Equipment
|2.77
|901138
|34.74
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|2.76
|132366
|34.62
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|2.71
|495097
|33.98
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|2.69
|1351695
|33.77
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|2.61
|3752116
|32.74
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|2.54
|52669
|31.87
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.50
|6302657
|31.33
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.44
|1289057
|30.58
|Equity
|AWFIS Space
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|2.35
|451423
|29.48
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|2.32
|202059
|29.05
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.14
|30896
|26.91
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.89
|659053
|23.74
|Equity
|Ratnamani Metals
|Industrial Products
|1.85
|94514
|23.23
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.80
|919650
|22.64
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|1.65
|500825
|20.68
|Equity
|Jamna Auto Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.62
|2851691
|20.30
|Equity
|Brigade Enterpr.
|Realty
|1.59
|209988
|19.88
|Equity
|Thermax
|Electrical Equipment
|1.52
|58777
|19.09
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|1.41
|124714
|17.64
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.39
|130033
|17.40
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.34
|33972
|16.76
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.30
|560062
|16.26
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|62355
|15.42
|Equity
|BEML Ltd
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.18
|60080
|14.74
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.17
|1073703
|14.73
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|1.16
|149270
|14.60
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.15
|46684
|14.41
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.14
|4241
|14.29
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.11
|30837
|13.88
|Equity
|Cochin Shipyard
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.07
|106201
|13.47
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.85
|34791
|10.68
|Equity
|Siemens
|Electrical Equipment
|0.70
|18970
|8.77
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.70
|89545
|8.73
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.54
|67219
|6.75
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|0.05
|20095
|0.68
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.84
|0
|23.22
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.59
|0
|19.97
