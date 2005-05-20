iifl-logo
Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Amit Nigam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1254.69

Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  45.67

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If units are redeemed / switched-out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched out after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.24
12.23
-12.9
-14.43
2.64
24.24
35.73
19.25
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
05-Feb-2025450

Invesco India Infrastructure Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Tata Steel10,73,703

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
NTPC89,094

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services6.5252135181.86
EquityPower Grid CorpnPower4.19209743052.61
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction3.7714937247.25
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables3.493141843.78
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products3.1811983539.89
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components3.163623639.64
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products3.143864039.43
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services3.0356582837.96
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment3.003341237.70
EquityThe Ramco CementCement & Cement Products2.9744891237.21
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing2.8845226536.12
EquityT R I LElectrical Equipment2.7790113834.74
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components2.7613236634.62
EquityK E C Intl.Construction2.7149509733.98
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services2.69135169533.77
EquityNTPC GreenPower2.61375211632.74
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services2.545266931.87
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment2.50630265731.33
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.44128905730.58
EquityAWFIS SpaceCommercial Services & Supplies2.3545142329.48
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products2.3220205929.05
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.143089626.91
EquityREC LtdFinance1.8965905323.74
EquityRatnamani MetalsIndustrial Products1.859451423.23
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.8091965022.64
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction1.6550082520.68
EquityJamna Auto Inds.Auto Components1.62285169120.30
EquityBrigade Enterpr.Realty1.5920998819.88
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.525877719.09
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components1.4112471417.64
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.3913003317.40
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.343397216.76
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing1.3056006216.26
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.236235515.42
EquityBEML LtdAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.186008014.74
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals1.17107370314.73
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services1.1614927014.60
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.154668414.41
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.14424114.29
EquityCraftsman AutoAuto Components1.113083713.88
EquityCochin ShipyardIndustrial Manufacturing1.0710620113.47
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.853479110.68
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment0.70189708.77
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.70895458.73
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.54672196.75
EquityTata Power Co.Power0.05200950.68
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.84023.22
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.59019.97

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Nigam
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

