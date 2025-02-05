iifl-logo
Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Amit Nigam

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

1229.29

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  33.1

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

In respect of each purchase/switch in of units, an exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 years from the date of allotment. In respect each purchase /switch in of units no exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 years from the date of allotment.

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-1.13
6.29
-8.28
-9.65
6.23
13.71
25.95
15.18
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
05-Feb-2025300

Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Kotak Mah. Bank1,83,609
Bajaj Finance25,443
Sona BLW Precis.2,52,130
Tata Steel6,60,065

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Siemens32,262
Tata Motors2,21,952
HDFC AMC32,902
ICICI Lombard49,365
Safari Inds.25,384

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks9.85699213121.13
EquityICICI BankBanks7.4275769191.23
EquityInfosysIT - Software4.7934921258.93
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services4.2833481952.57
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.1542489150.99
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products3.8148607746.84
EquityAxis BankBanks3.7945892346.60
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles2.897445735.54
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables2.8611407535.10
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.8418360934.93
EquityTCSIT - Software2.799858134.33
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components2.54263603231.26
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.466581030.24
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.3722644129.08
EquityM & MAutomobiles2.3110961728.33
EquityZomato LtdRetailing2.21122065627.11
EquityNTPC GreenPower2.15302468626.39
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.13110555126.23
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals2.099209925.74
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.954380824.00
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.917978323.52
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.8313031222.54
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.831614222.49
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages1.7850101421.84
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.772544321.70
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software1.4912287718.28
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services1.442924217.69
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.3868895116.96
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.372286516.83
EquityHome First FinanFinance1.2915591715.88
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products1.241488215.18
EquityREC LtdFinance1.2241489214.94
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.1710298014.42
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.152860614.11
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies1.046265612.75
EquityTrentRetailing1.022571912.47
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.0125213012.45
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense0.963824411.81
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.9013911711.11
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals0.746600659.05
EquityDelhiveryTransport Services0.663263628.15
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.53448296.56
EquityAsian PaintsConsumer Durables0.52293066.38
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.51472576.32
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.44491965.45
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.36449934.45
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products0.29150243.61
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0223690.22
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.56019.19
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--1.110-13.85

Key information

Fund House:
NA
Incorporation Date:
05-Apr-2025
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
0.00
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Nigam
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
NA
Contact Nos:
NA
Fax:
NA
Email:
NA
Website:
NA

