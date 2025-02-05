Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Nigam
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 1229.29
Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 33.1
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: In respect of each purchase/switch in of units, an exit load of 1% is payable if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 1 years from the date of allotment. In respect each purchase /switch in of units no exit load is payable if units are redeemed/switched out after 1 years from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-1.13
6.29
-8.28
-9.65
6.23
13.71
25.95
15.18
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Largecap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|9.85
|699213
|121.13
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|7.42
|757691
|91.23
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|4.79
|349212
|58.93
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|4.28
|334819
|52.57
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|4.15
|424891
|50.99
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|3.81
|486077
|46.84
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|3.79
|458923
|46.60
|Equity
|Eicher Motors
|Automobiles
|2.89
|74457
|35.54
|Equity
|Titan Company
|Consumer Durables
|2.86
|114075
|35.10
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.84
|183609
|34.93
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|2.79
|98581
|34.33
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|2.54
|2636032
|31.26
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.46
|65810
|30.24
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.37
|226441
|29.08
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|2.31
|109617
|28.33
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|2.21
|1220656
|27.11
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|2.15
|3024686
|26.39
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.13
|1105551
|26.23
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.09
|92099
|25.74
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.95
|43808
|24.00
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.91
|79783
|23.52
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.83
|130312
|22.54
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.83
|16142
|22.49
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.78
|501014
|21.84
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.77
|25443
|21.70
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|1.49
|122877
|18.28
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.44
|29242
|17.69
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.38
|688951
|16.96
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.37
|22865
|16.83
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.29
|155917
|15.88
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.24
|14882
|15.18
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.22
|414892
|14.94
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.17
|102980
|14.42
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|1.15
|28606
|14.11
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.04
|62656
|12.75
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.02
|25719
|12.47
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.01
|252130
|12.45
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.96
|38244
|11.81
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.90
|139117
|11.11
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.74
|660065
|9.05
|Equity
|Delhivery
|Transport Services
|0.66
|326362
|8.15
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.53
|44829
|6.56
|Equity
|Asian Paints
|Consumer Durables
|0.52
|29306
|6.38
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.51
|47257
|6.32
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.44
|49196
|5.45
|Equity
|IndusInd Bank
|Banks
|0.36
|44993
|4.45
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|0.29
|15024
|3.61
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.02
|2369
|0.22
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.56
|0
|19.19
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.11
|0
|-13.85
