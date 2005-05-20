iifl-logo
Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Invesco Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G

AMC

Invesco Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

25-Jul-2024

Fund Manager

Amit Ganatra

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

691.5

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  9.2

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% if units are redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment: Nil

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- NAV Chart

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.1
8.36
-14.57
-11.96
-
-
-
-8
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

1000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Grasim Inds58,727
Maruti Suzuki10,092
Hyundai Motor I58,390
Supreme Inds.14,774
A B B5,657
CG Power & Ind37,460

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
P I Industries24,307
BEML Ltd14,647
Kirloskar Oil55,051
Ashok Leyland1,77,088

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.675891332.28
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.2720956329.49
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.9910685627.62
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.8213856826.39
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages3.6157270124.97
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense3.5699946224.61
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles3.473039724.02
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles3.4210633123.66
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products3.154965521.79
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.911443620.11
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing2.333891716.12
EquityGlenmark Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.2312055415.41
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment2.221359615.34
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.046165514.12
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0374024514.05
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products1.965872713.54
EquityBansal Wire IndsIndustrial Products1.8036902312.45
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.741009212.05
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.659416911.43
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products1.5444742310.61
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.533461910.59
EquitySona BLW Precis.Auto Components1.5221348610.54
EquityConcord BiotechPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.527021910.50
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products1.524241210.49
EquityClean ScienceChemicals & Petrochemicals1.528794110.49
EquityPoly MedicureHealthcare Equipment & Supplies1.475002210.18
EquityBikaji FoodsFood Products1.4716014910.15
EquityHyundai Motor IAutomobiles1.465839010.10
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.44211259.95
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables1.38446109.52
EquityMrs BectorsFood Products1.31686459.06
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.30670738.97
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.28459828.81
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.27865788.80
EquityBalkrishna IndsAuto Components1.19315858.26
EquityDoms IndustriesHousehold Products1.17335738.07
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.0986607.54
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products1.07515917.42
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.98846816.76
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.9719846.68
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment0.9212789726.35
EquityDeepak NitriteChemicals & Petrochemicals0.86322895.97
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.851003385.86
EquityT R I LElectrical Equipment0.841508545.81
EquityInnova CaptabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.84798835.79
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.8452855.78
EquityGrindwell NortonIndustrial Products0.75358685.15
EquityAether Industri.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.72579334.95
EquityShyam MetalicsIndustrial Products0.71693704.93
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products0.71147744.91
EquityGokaldas ExportsTextiles & Apparels0.70596564.85
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.6882564.78
EquityAeroflexIndustrial Products0.682747264.71
EquityFine OrganicChemicals & Petrochemicals0.60118594.15
EquityRolex RingsAuto Components0.57280243.96
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.56123953.89
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products0.5335653.63
EquityCyient DLMIndustrial Manufacturing0.50863743.47
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.47225703.28
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.4056572.79
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.39921082.67
EquityCG Power & IndElectrical Equipment0.31374602.14
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.99020.69
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.300-2.28

Key information

Fund House:
Invesco Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-May-2005
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
1,08,364.07
Trustee/s:
Mr. Jeremy Charles Simpso, Invesco Trustee Private L, Mr. Jeremy Simpson
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr.Saurabh Nanavati
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Andrew Tak Shing LO, Mrs.Bakul Patel
Compliance Officer/s:
MR. Suresh Jakhotiya
Investor Service Officer/s:
Surinder Singh Negi
Fund Manager/s:
Amit Ganatra
Auditors:
NA

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
2101-A, A Wing, 21st Floor, Marathon Futurex, N.M.Joshi Marg, Lower Parel, Mumbai 400 013.
Contact Nos:
022 - 67310000
Fax:
022 - 23019422
Email:
mfservices@invesco.com
Website:
www.invescomutualfund.com

