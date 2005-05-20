Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 25-Jul-2024
Fund Manager
: Amit Ganatra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 691.5
Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 9.2
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: if units are redeemed/switched out on or before 3 months from the date of allotment: 0.50% if units are redeemed/switched out after 3 months from the date of allotment: Nil
Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.1
8.36
-14.57
-11.96
-
-
-
-8
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Invesco India Manufacturing Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.67
|58913
|32.28
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|4.27
|209563
|29.49
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|3.99
|106856
|27.62
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.82
|138568
|26.39
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|3.61
|572701
|24.97
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|3.56
|999462
|24.61
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|3.47
|30397
|24.02
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|3.42
|106331
|23.66
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.15
|49655
|21.79
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.91
|14436
|20.11
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|2.33
|38917
|16.12
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.23
|120554
|15.41
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|2.22
|13596
|15.34
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.04
|61655
|14.12
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.03
|740245
|14.05
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.96
|58727
|13.54
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.80
|369023
|12.45
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.74
|10092
|12.05
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.65
|94169
|11.43
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.54
|447423
|10.61
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.53
|34619
|10.59
|Equity
|Sona BLW Precis.
|Auto Components
|1.52
|213486
|10.54
|Equity
|Concord Biotech
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.52
|70219
|10.50
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.52
|42412
|10.49
|Equity
|Clean Science
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.52
|87941
|10.49
|Equity
|Poly Medicure
|Healthcare Equipment & Supplies
|1.47
|50022
|10.18
|Equity
|Bikaji Foods
|Food Products
|1.47
|160149
|10.15
|Equity
|Hyundai Motor I
|Automobiles
|1.46
|58390
|10.10
|Equity
|Polycab India
|Industrial Products
|1.44
|21125
|9.95
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.38
|44610
|9.52
|Equity
|Mrs Bectors
|Food Products
|1.31
|68645
|9.06
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.30
|67073
|8.97
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.28
|45982
|8.81
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.27
|86578
|8.80
|Equity
|Balkrishna Inds
|Auto Components
|1.19
|31585
|8.26
|Equity
|Doms Industries
|Household Products
|1.17
|33573
|8.07
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.09
|8660
|7.54
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.07
|51591
|7.42
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.98
|84681
|6.76
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.97
|1984
|6.68
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|0.92
|1278972
|6.35
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.86
|32289
|5.97
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|0.85
|100338
|5.86
|Equity
|T R I L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.84
|150854
|5.81
|Equity
|Innova Captab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.84
|79883
|5.79
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.84
|5285
|5.78
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.75
|35868
|5.15
|Equity
|Aether Industri.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.72
|57933
|4.95
|Equity
|Shyam Metalics
|Industrial Products
|0.71
|69370
|4.93
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.71
|14774
|4.91
|Equity
|Gokaldas Exports
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.70
|59656
|4.85
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.68
|8256
|4.78
|Equity
|Aeroflex
|Industrial Products
|0.68
|274726
|4.71
|Equity
|Fine Organic
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.60
|11859
|4.15
|Equity
|Rolex Rings
|Auto Components
|0.57
|28024
|3.96
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.56
|12395
|3.89
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.53
|3565
|3.63
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.50
|86374
|3.47
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.47
|22570
|3.28
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.40
|5657
|2.79
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.39
|92108
|2.67
|Equity
|CG Power & Ind
|Electrical Equipment
|0.31
|37460
|2.14
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.99
|0
|20.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.30
|0
|-2.28
