Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW
AMC
: Invesco Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Amit Ganatra
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 5246.54
Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 68.7
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - IF units are redeemed / switched-out on or before 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed / switched-out after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW- NAV Chart
Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.18
7.87
-12.29
-8.76
17.01
22.72
33.91
20.74
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW- Latest Dividends
Invesco India Midcap Fund Direct IDCW- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|L&T Finance Ltd
|Finance
|4.33
|16854973
|227.08
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|4.23
|12506782
|222.14
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|4.19
|2246434
|219.72
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|4.13
|155335
|216.47
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|3.86
|436534
|202.27
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.61
|431234
|189.28
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|3.57
|386495
|187.51
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|3.35
|1561354
|175.90
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|3.30
|234918
|172.95
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|3.20
|1684103
|168.09
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|3.08
|1154242
|161.68
|Equity
|Global Health
|Healthcare Services
|3.03
|1383806
|159.08
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|2.94
|344322
|154.16
|Equity
|Glenmark Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.69
|1104432
|141.25
|Equity
|Sai Life
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.63
|2000728
|138.03
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.57
|2157548
|135.08
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.43
|1780437
|127.49
|Equity
|Ethos Ltd
|Consumer Durables
|2.30
|479675
|120.81
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|2.06
|298286
|108.22
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.75
|705221
|91.98
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.75
|2739292
|91.67
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.74
|4119886
|91.50
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|1.74
|2278326
|91.36
|Equity
|Jindal Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|1.72
|1054392
|90.27
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|1.68
|165694
|87.88
|Equity
|Phoenix Mills
|Realty
|1.67
|565263
|87.50
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.63
|5388680
|85.57
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.54
|437099
|80.92
|Equity
|Bansal Wire Inds
|Industrial Products
|1.51
|2353762
|79.46
|Equity
|ICICI Lombard
|Insurance
|1.49
|462081
|78.13
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|1.48
|134096
|77.74
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|1.48
|581015
|77.69
|Equity
|Medplus Health
|Retailing
|1.43
|1050416
|75.06
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|1.42
|901747
|74.47
|Equity
|Go Digit General
|Insurance
|1.36
|2339166
|71.30
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|1.35
|1208952
|70.70
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.26
|159243
|65.99
|Equity
|Craftsman Auto
|Auto Components
|1.25
|145175
|65.35
|Equity
|Innova Captab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.21
|872463
|63.33
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.13
|581871
|59.14
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.10
|95490
|57.79
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.06
|465050
|55.83
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|1.04
|220758
|54.61
|Equity
|Max Estates
|Realty
|1.04
|1338912
|54.31
|Equity
|Sonata Software
|IT - Software
|1.03
|1490858
|53.82
|Equity
|Carborundum Uni.
|Industrial Products
|0.73
|458485
|38.12
|Equity
|Grindwell Norton
|Industrial Products
|0.46
|166641
|23.96
|Equity
|AIA Engineering
|Industrial Products
|0.10
|16186
|5.08
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|0.57
|0
|29.73
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.22
|0
|-11.13
