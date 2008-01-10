iifl-logo
ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

27-Jan-2023

Fund Manager

Dhimant Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

939.08

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  15.9545

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- NAV Chart

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.59
8.02
-11.29
-13.49
2.64
-
-
24.57
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Flexi Cap Fund Regular IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Protean eGov82,598
Kirloskar Oil1,34,951
Craftsman Auto28,212
B P C L4,50,112
Adani Wilmar4,27,407
Finolex Cables1,13,760
Senco Gold2,28,364
REC Ltd2,32,803
Krystal Integrat1,73,107
Premier Energies93,831
Thomas Cook (I)6,09,879
ZF Commercial7,097
IDBI Bank7,90,662
NTPC Green4,62,985
Ambuja Cements13,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks5.4529548651.19
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.4434720441.66
EquityICICI BankBanks3.5727873533.56
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.0618308128.74
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.8916083327.14
EquityGodfrey PhillipsCigarettes & Tobacco Products2.644772324.76
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.5861259524.19
EquityTCSIT - Software2.416500622.64
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.276726021.28
EquityNTPCPower2.1263906319.90
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets2.113969019.81
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.9927085518.65
EquityVa Tech WabagOther Utilities1.9714185518.49
EquityAxis BankBanks1.7916562816.82
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables1.6919967715.87
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.6213199615.25
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.611083615.10
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.5565443514.53
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.488734413.91
EquityIndian Hotels CoLeisure Services1.4619129613.69
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products1.3911865313.03
EquityFiem IndustriesAuto Components1.359229512.67
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.3331690312.50
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment1.3123780812.29
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.312243312.29
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.3035183312.21
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals1.282027112.01
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.278523911.93
EquityHindustan FoodsDiversified FMCG1.2322662011.56
EquityVishnu ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.2228903311.49
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles1.21948011.32
EquitySagility IndiaIT - Services1.21264034711.31
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.205067411.27
EquityITD CemConstruction1.1920857011.18
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.1510813310.80
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.154712610.79
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels1.1531780010.77
EquityGodrej Propert.Realty1.135491210.63
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction1.1310848010.56
EquityFederal BankBanks1.1158783510.44
EquityMax FinancialInsurance1.1010306910.28
EquitySyrma SGS Tech.Industrial Manufacturing1.0824544710.15
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products1.07987810.08
EquityUsha MartinIndustrial Products1.053339369.87
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.043976859.79
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.0395649.68
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.03124599.67
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.032642419.62
EquityPolycab IndiaIndustrial Products1.02203929.61
EquityConcord BiotechPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.02640179.57
EquityInox WindElectrical Equipment1.016325899.50
EquitySiemensElectrical Equipment1.01204519.45
EquityVesuvius IndiaIndustrial Products1.00236039.41
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.931106908.84
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks0.93460268.75
EquityCera Sanitary.Consumer Durables0.91161158.52
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.90145498.43
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products0.89266488.37
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals0.891422828.32
EquityMax EstatesRealty0.711646956.68
EquityJio FinancialFinance0.562531345.25
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.4935806494.63
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-3.01028.35
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.96027.75

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Dhimant Shah
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

