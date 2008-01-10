iifl-logo
ITI Mid Cap Fund G

ITI Mid Cap Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Mid Cap Fund G

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

15-Feb-2021

Fund Manager

Dhimant Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

987.53

ITI Mid Cap Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.1793

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

ITI Mid Cap Fund G- NAV Chart

ITI Mid Cap Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.74
8.52
-10.62
-13.55
2.63
21.12
-
17.29
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

ITI Mid Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Mid Cap Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Marico2,92,141
UPL2,00,772
Bajaj Finance13,389
Firstsour.Solu.3,10,151
Cummins India38,290
Mankind Pharma32,956

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Mazagon Dock50,088
Bank of India11,02,228
Canara Bank12,67,267
Phoenix Mills68,711
A B B17,524
Inox Wind5,83,674
Oil India2,09,002
Jupiter Wagons1,60,030

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.0515793930.08
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software2.484625524.53
EquityIndian BankBanks2.3344953322.96
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals2.212501621.79
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables2.071467520.45
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services2.0420601520.15
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals2.017090219.81
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.8817581418.60
EquityCoforgeIT - Software1.862495918.37
EquityFederal BankBanks1.84102496918.20
EquitySuzlon EnergyElectrical Equipment1.84365516318.16
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)1.7812026117.60
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & other Products1.7829214117.54
EquitySundaram FinanceFinance1.743795717.22
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.7327896217.09
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance1.557178815.31
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.5311614915.15
EquityEscorts KubotaAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.495141214.74
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products1.4758909814.50
EquityNTPCPower1.3743353813.50
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.342857513.27
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.331687513.10
EquityEmamiPersonal Products1.3224537613.00
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.2920077212.70
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.2946906812.69
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.2737016612.55
EquityREC LtdFinance1.2634449012.41
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels1.25305512.37
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2410605112.25
EquityTube InvestmentsAuto Components1.234941112.16
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.2319698412.15
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.2311909912.10
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.202695111.82
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.195300711.79
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense1.1912030111.73
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.1716191611.57
EquityNavin Fluo.Intl.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.173064511.52
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance1.161338911.42
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables1.1414190211.27
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.139278211.10
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products1.1237685211.07
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.123613011.06
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment1.118179510.94
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.108250110.89
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products1.091051710.73
EquityFirstsour.Solu.Commercial Services & Supplies1.0931015110.73
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals1.0918346210.72
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.094332210.72
EquitySupreme Inds.Industrial Products1.093219710.71
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services1.0616790510.47
EquityIDBI BankBanks1.05150433310.41
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.053829010.40
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.04935210.23
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty1.039013810.15
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.002704269.85
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets1.00197099.83
EquityAditya Bir. Fas.Retailing0.983999939.68
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.931048749.15
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.921777609.12
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.881874768.65
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.872084498.61
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.841044828.34
EquityTrentRetailing0.84171808.33
EquityNetweb Technol.IT - Services0.84567188.24
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.80352997.93
EquityAstralIndustrial Products0.80589407.88
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products0.79317287.85
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels0.772229097.56
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.76329567.54
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing0.7622347.52
EquityC D S LCapital Markets0.71633337.01
EquityH.G. Infra Engg.Construction0.70715736.90
EquityProtean eGovIT - Services0.66497786.56
EquityH U D C OFinance0.663973746.56
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.531787945.25
EquityEngineers IndiaConstruction0.493198954.80
EquitySterling & Wils.Construction0.471831034.67
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.4735806494.63
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.09020.63
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.63016.12

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Dhimant Shah
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

