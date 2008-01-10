ITI Mid Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Mid Cap Fund G
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 15-Feb-2021
Fund Manager
: Dhimant Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 987.53
ITI Mid Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.1793
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Mid Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
ITI Mid Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.74
8.52
-10.62
-13.55
2.63
21.12
-
17.29
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ITI Mid Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Mid Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|3.05
|157939
|30.08
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|2.48
|46255
|24.53
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|2.33
|449533
|22.96
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.21
|25016
|21.79
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|2.07
|14675
|20.45
|Equity
|Max Healthcare
|Healthcare Services
|2.04
|206015
|20.15
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|2.01
|70902
|19.81
|Equity
|Aurobindo Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.88
|175814
|18.60
|Equity
|Coforge
|IT - Software
|1.86
|24959
|18.37
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.84
|1024969
|18.20
|Equity
|Suzlon Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.84
|3655163
|18.16
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.78
|120261
|17.60
|Equity
|Marico
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.78
|292141
|17.54
|Equity
|Sundaram Finance
|Finance
|1.74
|37957
|17.22
|Equity
|Fortis Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.73
|278962
|17.09
|Equity
|Muthoot Finance
|Finance
|1.55
|71788
|15.31
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.53
|116149
|15.15
|Equity
|Escorts Kubota
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.49
|51412
|14.74
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.47
|589098
|14.50
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.37
|433538
|13.50
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.34
|28575
|13.27
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.33
|16875
|13.10
|Equity
|Emami
|Personal Products
|1.32
|245376
|13.00
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.29
|200772
|12.70
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.29
|469068
|12.69
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.27
|370166
|12.55
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.26
|344490
|12.41
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.25
|3055
|12.37
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.24
|106051
|12.25
|Equity
|Tube Investments
|Auto Components
|1.23
|49411
|12.16
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.23
|196984
|12.15
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.23
|119099
|12.10
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.20
|26951
|11.82
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.19
|53007
|11.79
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.19
|120301
|11.73
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.17
|161916
|11.57
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.17
|30645
|11.52
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.16
|13389
|11.42
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|1.14
|141902
|11.27
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.13
|92782
|11.10
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|1.12
|376852
|11.07
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.12
|36130
|11.06
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|1.11
|81795
|10.94
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.10
|82501
|10.89
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|10517
|10.73
|Equity
|Firstsour.Solu.
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.09
|310151
|10.73
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|1.09
|183462
|10.72
|Equity
|Glaxosmi. Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.09
|43322
|10.72
|Equity
|Supreme Inds.
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|32197
|10.71
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.06
|167905
|10.47
|Equity
|IDBI Bank
|Banks
|1.05
|1504333
|10.41
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.05
|38290
|10.40
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.04
|9352
|10.23
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.03
|90138
|10.15
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.00
|270426
|9.85
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|1.00
|19709
|9.83
|Equity
|Aditya Bir. Fas.
|Retailing
|0.98
|399993
|9.68
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.93
|104874
|9.15
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.92
|177760
|9.12
|Equity
|Granules India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.88
|187476
|8.65
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.87
|208449
|8.61
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.84
|104482
|8.34
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|0.84
|17180
|8.33
|Equity
|Netweb Technol.
|IT - Services
|0.84
|56718
|8.24
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|0.80
|35299
|7.93
|Equity
|Astral
|Industrial Products
|0.80
|58940
|7.88
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|0.79
|31728
|7.85
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.77
|222909
|7.56
|Equity
|Mankind Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.76
|32956
|7.54
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.76
|2234
|7.52
|Equity
|C D S L
|Capital Markets
|0.71
|63333
|7.01
|Equity
|H.G. Infra Engg.
|Construction
|0.70
|71573
|6.90
|Equity
|Protean eGov
|IT - Services
|0.66
|49778
|6.56
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.66
|397374
|6.56
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.53
|178794
|5.25
|Equity
|Engineers India
|Construction
|0.49
|319895
|4.80
|Equity
|Sterling & Wils.
|Construction
|0.47
|183103
|4.67
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.47
|3580649
|4.63
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.09
|0
|20.63
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.63
|0
|16.12
