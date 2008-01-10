iifl-logo
Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Pharma

Launch Date

18-Oct-2021

Fund Manager

Rohan Korde

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

200.83

ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.8867

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.03
8.41
-9.6
-5.55
16.88
20.62
-
16.64
Category Avg
0.61
7.84
-8.48
-5.95
16.78
19.91
27.56
17.46
Category Best
2.16
9.86
-6.12
0.36
30.94
24.06
31.23
38.58
Category Worst
-1.5
2.66
-11.38
-16.37
5.76
16.38
22.57
-8.71

ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Pharma and Healthcare Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Abbott India715
UPL32,072

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology15.8619988131.84
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.266596712.56
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology6.0610011112.16
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.672077711.38
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services5.021666810.08
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.65882819.34
EquityMax HealthcareHealthcare Services4.23868688.49
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology4.00272178.02
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology3.35603126.73
EquityMankind PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.95258515.92
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.88124535.78
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services2.501244625.01
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.0338504.08
EquityGranules IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.02876504.04
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services1.77545353.55
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.77307173.54
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.74362583.48
EquityHealth.GlobalHealthcare Services1.70679123.40
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services1.46477832.92
EquityCaplin Point LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.34147582.68
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.33579942.67
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.27103282.55
EquityGland PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.27164292.55
EquityShilpa MedicarePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.24407882.48
EquityFDCPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.22643772.45
EquitySupriya Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.19400832.39
EquityEmcure PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.14233232.28
EquitySequent Scien.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.101491712.21
EquityAbbott IndiaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.087152.17
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.08154192.17
EquityYatharth Hospit.Healthcare Services1.03573702.05
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.02297512.05
EquityVijaya Diagnost.Healthcare Services1.02223082.04
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.01320722.03
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.0071511.99
EquityRainbow Child.Healthcare Services0.99160771.99
EquityLinde IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.9331351.85
EquityStrides PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.85275331.70
EquityOneSource Speci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.85137661.70
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.1002.19
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.0202.10

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Rohan Korde
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

