iifl-logo
iifl-logo

ITI Small Cap Fund G

ITI Small Cap Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

ITI Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

ITI Small Cap Fund G

AMC

ITI Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

27-Jan-2020

Fund Manager

Dhimant Shah

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2010.56

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

ITI Small Cap Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  25.631

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

ITI Small Cap Fund G- NAV Chart

ITI Small Cap Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
1.07
11.53
-13.45
-11.49
7.4
23
32.32
20.14
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

ITI Small Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

ITI Small Cap Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Neuland Labs.14,240
GMR Airports19,66,756
Manappuram Fin.5,26,382

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
H P C L6,86,417
Alkem Lab28,931
Protean eGov88,055
Interglobe Aviat28,088
Vedanta22,946

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables3.6291526572.74
EquityAmi OrganicsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.5723838651.69
EquityMulti Comm. Exc.Capital Markets2.038156640.71
EquityBSECapital Markets1.958474639.26
EquityDixon Technolog.Consumer Durables1.782574935.88
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.7517004135.25
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.7321802734.73
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.7034271634.25
EquityKarur Vysya BankBanks1.67167318933.64
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.6116921732.44
EquityWelspun CorpIndustrial Products1.5642479931.30
EquitySuven PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5325320030.75
EquityHome First FinanFinance1.5229929830.48
EquityWockhardtPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4825739629.74
EquityMazagon DockIndustrial Manufacturing1.4713912829.64
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.43129134428.68
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.4117210528.30
EquityGulf Oil Lubric.Petroleum Products1.3925524328.03
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance1.3919993528.00
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.3970731027.93
EquityA B Real EstatePaper, Forest & Jute Products1.3814915727.78
EquitySaregama IndiaEntertainment1.3862418227.69
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment1.3753398427.61
EquityVa Tech WabagOther Utilities1.3620981927.34
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software1.3522688927.16
EquityArvind LtdTextiles & Apparels1.3479466726.95
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components1.3477466626.94
EquitySumitomo Chemi.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.3157135926.31
EquityAster DM Health.Healthcare Services1.3165140526.24
EquityKFin Technolog.Capital Markets1.3029909326.04
EquityDeepak Fertiliz.Chemicals & Petrochemicals1.2526403225.16
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.242864724.95
EquityInox WindElectrical Equipment1.24165391124.84
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services1.2247177724.58
EquityNeogen ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals1.2014409424.05
EquityOne 97Financial Technology (Fintech)1.1933549223.98
EquitySafari Inds.Consumer Durables1.1811102123.71
EquityJ K CementsCement & Cement Products1.155281323.18
EquityCity Union BankBanks1.14155531722.98
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction1.1423573022.96
EquityCartrade TechRetailing1.1415017622.95
EquityParadeep Phosph.Fertilizers & Agrochemicals1.13261452222.71
EquityZaggle PrepaidIT - Services1.1164197822.28
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.1136108522.27
EquityJyothy LabsHousehold Products1.1068813122.18
EquityJindal Stain.Ferrous Metals1.0837200921.75
EquityEpigralChemicals & Petrochemicals1.0813447321.69
EquityFederal BankBanks1.07121529721.58
EquityPNB HousingFinance1.0628006221.37
EquityPraj IndustriesIndustrial Manufacturing1.0643687021.33
EquitySobhaRealty1.0617712021.26
EquityAffle IndiaIT - Services1.0414919520.89
EquityNCCConstruction1.02116705720.42
EquityBank of MahaBanks1.00433280520.10
EquityPTC IndustriesIndustrial Products1.001966420.06
EquityCams ServicesCapital Markets1.006377820.04
EquityApar Inds.Electrical Equipment0.963344719.39
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense0.9319419918.94
EquityPB Fintech.Financial Technology (Fintech)0.9312886118.86
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products0.935909918.75
EquitySundram Fasten.Auto Components0.9319980418.65
EquityAdani WilmarAgricultural Food & other Products0.9375761118.64
EquityHi-Tech PipesIndustrial Products0.92178252518.47
EquityBirla Corpn.Cement & Cement Products0.9118901418.38
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets0.9035231418.08
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.8721900317.49
EquityRamkrishna Forg.Auto Components0.8626687917.29
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components0.861578517.27
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.8429330316.89
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment0.7818019215.73
EquityNeuland Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.751424015.11
EquityFinolex Inds.Industrial Products0.7082946614.16
EquityShare India Sec.Capital Markets0.7074400013.99
EquityGMR AirportsTransport Infrastructure0.68196675613.66
EquityTitagarh RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.6017443812.15
EquityManappuram Fin.Finance0.5352638210.57
EquityREC LtdFinance0.402244168.08
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.362445207.18
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsITI Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.2539067414.97
Indian Mutual FundsITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)-/-0.1827907463.61
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.51050.52
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-2.34046.56

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
ITI Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
10-Jan-2008
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
9,858.89
Trustee/s:
NA
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Mr. Hitesh Thakkar
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Rakesh P Khanna, Mr. Alok Kumar Misra, Mr. Chandra Shekhar Verma, Mr. Pankaj Rasiklal Bhuta, Mr.Rakesh P khanna
Compliance Officer/s:
Mr. C. Balasubramanian
Investor Service Officer/s:
NA
Fund Manager/s:
Dhimant Shah
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co. LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
ITI House 36, Dr.R.K.Shirodkar Marg, Parel Mumbai - 400012.
Contact Nos:
022-66214999
Fax:
022-66214998
Email:
mfassist@itiorg.com
Website:
www.itiamc.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.