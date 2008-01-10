ITI Small Cap Fund G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: ITI Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: ITI Small Cap Fund G
AMC
: ITI Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 27-Jan-2020
Fund Manager
: Dhimant Shah
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2010.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
ITI Small Cap Fund G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 25.631
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units; Nil, if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.
ITI Small Cap Fund G- NAV Chart
ITI Small Cap Fund G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
1.07
11.53
-13.45
-11.49
7.4
23
32.32
20.14
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
ITI Small Cap Fund G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
ITI Small Cap Fund G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|3.62
|915265
|72.74
|Equity
|Ami Organics
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.57
|238386
|51.69
|Equity
|Multi Comm. Exc.
|Capital Markets
|2.03
|81566
|40.71
|Equity
|BSE
|Capital Markets
|1.95
|84746
|39.26
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|1.78
|25749
|35.88
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|1.75
|170041
|35.25
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.73
|218027
|34.73
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.70
|342716
|34.25
|Equity
|Karur Vysya Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|1673189
|33.64
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.61
|169217
|32.44
|Equity
|Welspun Corp
|Industrial Products
|1.56
|424799
|31.30
|Equity
|Suven Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.53
|253200
|30.75
|Equity
|Home First Finan
|Finance
|1.52
|299298
|30.48
|Equity
|Wockhardt
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.48
|257396
|29.74
|Equity
|Mazagon Dock
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.47
|139128
|29.64
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.43
|1291344
|28.68
|Equity
|J B Chemicals &
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.41
|172105
|28.30
|Equity
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|Petroleum Products
|1.39
|255243
|28.03
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.39
|199935
|28.00
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.39
|707310
|27.93
|Equity
|A B Real Estate
|Paper, Forest & Jute Products
|1.38
|149157
|27.78
|Equity
|Saregama India
|Entertainment
|1.38
|624182
|27.69
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|1.37
|533984
|27.61
|Equity
|Va Tech Wabag
|Other Utilities
|1.36
|209819
|27.34
|Equity
|KPIT Technologi.
|IT - Software
|1.35
|226889
|27.16
|Equity
|Arvind Ltd
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.34
|794667
|26.95
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|1.34
|774666
|26.94
|Equity
|Sumitomo Chemi.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.31
|571359
|26.31
|Equity
|Aster DM Health.
|Healthcare Services
|1.31
|651405
|26.24
|Equity
|KFin Technolog.
|Capital Markets
|1.30
|299093
|26.04
|Equity
|Deepak Fertiliz.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.25
|264032
|25.16
|Equity
|Solar Industries
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.24
|28647
|24.95
|Equity
|Inox Wind
|Electrical Equipment
|1.24
|1653911
|24.84
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.22
|471777
|24.58
|Equity
|Neogen Chemicals
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.20
|144094
|24.05
|Equity
|One 97
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|1.19
|335492
|23.98
|Equity
|Safari Inds.
|Consumer Durables
|1.18
|111021
|23.71
|Equity
|J K Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.15
|52813
|23.18
|Equity
|City Union Bank
|Banks
|1.14
|1555317
|22.98
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|1.14
|235730
|22.96
|Equity
|Cartrade Tech
|Retailing
|1.14
|150176
|22.95
|Equity
|Paradeep Phosph.
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.13
|2614522
|22.71
|Equity
|Zaggle Prepaid
|IT - Services
|1.11
|641978
|22.28
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.11
|361085
|22.27
|Equity
|Jyothy Labs
|Household Products
|1.10
|688131
|22.18
|Equity
|Jindal Stain.
|Ferrous Metals
|1.08
|372009
|21.75
|Equity
|Epigral
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.08
|134473
|21.69
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.07
|1215297
|21.58
|Equity
|PNB Housing
|Finance
|1.06
|280062
|21.37
|Equity
|Praj Industries
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.06
|436870
|21.33
|Equity
|Sobha
|Realty
|1.06
|177120
|21.26
|Equity
|Affle India
|IT - Services
|1.04
|149195
|20.89
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.02
|1167057
|20.42
|Equity
|Bank of Maha
|Banks
|1.00
|4332805
|20.10
|Equity
|PTC Industries
|Industrial Products
|1.00
|19664
|20.06
|Equity
|Cams Services
|Capital Markets
|1.00
|63778
|20.04
|Equity
|Apar Inds.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.96
|33447
|19.39
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.93
|194199
|18.94
|Equity
|PB Fintech.
|Financial Technology (Fintech)
|0.93
|128861
|18.86
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|0.93
|59099
|18.75
|Equity
|Sundram Fasten.
|Auto Components
|0.93
|199804
|18.65
|Equity
|Adani Wilmar
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.93
|757611
|18.64
|Equity
|Hi-Tech Pipes
|Industrial Products
|0.92
|1782525
|18.47
|Equity
|Birla Corpn.
|Cement & Cement Products
|0.91
|189014
|18.38
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|0.90
|352314
|18.08
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.87
|219003
|17.49
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|0.86
|266879
|17.29
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|0.86
|15785
|17.27
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|0.84
|293303
|16.89
|Equity
|Premier Energies
|Electrical Equipment
|0.78
|180192
|15.73
|Equity
|Neuland Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.75
|14240
|15.11
|Equity
|Finolex Inds.
|Industrial Products
|0.70
|829466
|14.16
|Equity
|Share India Sec.
|Capital Markets
|0.70
|744000
|13.99
|Equity
|GMR Airports
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.68
|1966756
|13.66
|Equity
|Titagarh Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.60
|174438
|12.15
|Equity
|Manappuram Fin.
|Finance
|0.53
|526382
|10.57
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|0.40
|224416
|8.08
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.36
|244520
|7.18
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ITI Dynamic Bond Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.25
|3906741
|4.97
|Indian Mutual Funds
|ITI Banking & PSU Debt Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|0.18
|2790746
|3.61
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.51
|0
|50.52
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|2.34
|0
|46.56
Invest wise with Expert advice
MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT
Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement