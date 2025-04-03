iifl-logo
Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

01-Feb-2022

Fund Manager

Harsha Upadhyaya

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

2039.96

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  16.944

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G- NAV Chart

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.53
10.2
-9.04
-12.2
4.11
17.53
-
18.46
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Manufacture in India Fund G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology5.47700000111.52
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.4175000090.00
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals3.70550000075.46
EquityM & MAutomobiles3.4827500071.09
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals3.11100000063.43
EquityDr Reddy's LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.8752500058.61
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.8635000058.34
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction2.6016732052.93
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products2.45170000049.93
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense2.44202500049.86
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.4413500049.69
EquityZydus Lifesci.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.4356592349.60
EquityBioconPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.37160000048.39
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles2.344000047.78
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products2.33200000047.46
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products2.28100000046.49
EquityBoschAuto Components2.211700045.12
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.2132000045.04
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing2.1410549043.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.114250043.04
EquityTata MotorsAutomobiles2.0567500041.89
EquityGraphite IndiaIndustrial Products1.92100000039.14
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment1.887750038.24
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products1.8313750037.37
EquityEicher MotorsAutomobiles1.767500035.80
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.5230500031.00
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products1.4560000029.59
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.42145226228.97
EquityI O C LPetroleum Products1.39250000028.37
EquitySai LifePharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2938130426.30
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.2619500025.74
EquitySansera Enginee.Auto Components1.2422634725.31
EquityGlaxosmi. PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.2110000024.75
EquityExide Inds.Auto Components1.1970000024.34
EquityCarborundum Uni.Industrial Products1.1829000024.11
EquityWaaree EnergiesElectrical Equipment1.1811144724.05
EquityMTAR TechnologieAerospace & Defense1.1718577223.92
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables1.1329114323.14
EquitySolar IndustriesChemicals & Petrochemicals1.132650023.08
EquityPremier EnergiesElectrical Equipment1.1326345223.00
EquityAIA EngineeringIndustrial Products1.117211122.65
EquityAmber Enterp.Consumer Durables1.104000022.51
EquityThermaxElectrical Equipment1.046500021.11
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products1.0247500020.87
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.9925324120.22
EquityV-Guard IndustriConsumer Durables0.9562500019.34
EquityApollo TyresAuto Components0.8647000017.59
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components0.865700017.44
EquitySanathan TextileTextiles & Apparels0.7550921615.31
EquityEmcure PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.7214879214.60
Equity3M IndiaDiversified0.71550014.46
EquityGarware Tech.Textiles & Apparels0.6718084513.61
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6610000013.55
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.6580013313.32
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.593929512.06
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.5337500010.89
EquityStandard GlassIndustrial Manufacturing0.5383615810.87
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsKotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)Mutual Fund0.42166238.65
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.87038.18
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.610-13.14

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Harsha Upadhyaya
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

