Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

31-Aug-2023

Fund Manager

Devender Singhal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

7261.61

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.565

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch out of upto 30% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.27
4.82
-4.29
-6
7.37
-
-
16.07
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Multi Asset Allocation Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
IndusInd Bank70,000
ITC Hotels4,20,000
Bandhan Bank2,800

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles4.77290000346.42
EquityNTPCPower3.367843500244.28
EquityInfosysIT - Software3.141350000227.83
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks2.943100000213.52
EquityITCDiversified FMCG2.454500000177.75
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles2.18430000158.28
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.11976300153.29
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.101025000152.50
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.05680000148.93
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.014000000145.72
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.927067275139.27
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.75731850126.78
EquitySapphire FoodsLeisure Services1.683942000122.30
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services1.513388679109.57
EquitySwiggyRetailing1.483216183107.62
EquityNLC IndiaPower1.424974100102.98
EquityPoonawalla FinFinance1.383569198100.40
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.38450000099.94
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.3121254095.16
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages1.1740863984.71
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.13176770082.18
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.07500000078.02
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.079991377.57
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.0730000077.55
EquitySamvardh. Mothe.Auto Components0.98600810071.25
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing0.8981268464.90
EquityWiproIT - Software0.88230000063.85
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing0.87400000063.52
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.8765649463.09
EquityVodafone IdeaTelecom - Services0.868256000062.33
EquityAdani PortsTransport Infrastructure0.8658160062.19
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets0.7769659755.86
EquityEmamiPersonal Products0.77104963055.62
EquityFortis Health.Healthcare Services0.7589395654.77
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment0.7459769154.02
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance0.7169507351.47
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.70584744051.03
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.67180000048.70
EquityBajaj FinservFinance0.6725950048.58
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.6521159547.55
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.658900047.20
EquityJ & K BankBanks0.59454031443.04
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals0.55100395039.63
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.5450000038.86
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction0.52218592737.63
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment0.4963416335.60
EquityTitan CompanyConsumer Durables0.4210000030.77
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.4168183830.06
EquitySubrosAuto Components0.3950201228.65
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing0.37135000026.93
EquityDabur IndiaPersonal Products0.3450000024.66
EquityNavneet Educat.Printing & Publication0.30156461221.70
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.25292950018.30
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products0.2112750015.30
EquityDLFRealty0.1820955013.31
EquityGPT HealthcareHealthcare Services0.18100311713.13
EquityVST Till. Tract.Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles0.173640312.37
EquityBarbeque-NationLeisure Services0.133380929.39
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products0.122005098.81
EquityAdani Enterp.Metals & Minerals Trading0.10360007.54
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.091680006.20
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.08385006.13
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.0763755.43
EquityTCSIT - Software0.06134754.69
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance0.05750003.72
EquityREC LtdFinance0.02450001.62
EquityHindustan CopperNon - Ferrous Metals0.02742001.50
EquityMaricoAgricultural Food & Other Products0.02226271.35
EquityFederal BankBanks0.01600001.06
EquitySBI Life InsuranInsurance0.0152500.75
EquityCiplaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0132500.45
EquityAurobindo PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0138500.40
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsIndiGrid Trust-/-0.68500050.44
ZCBREC Ltd-/-0.37500027.20
Corporate DebtsBajaj Finance-/-0.35250025.15
Corporate DebtsS I D B I-/-0.14100010.02
Corporate DebtsHDFC Bank-/-0.07504.98
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-2.4017000000174.17
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2028-/-1.7412500000126.63
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2030-/-1.06750000077.20
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2037-/-0.93665000067.95
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2033-/-0.72510000052.45
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2031-/-0.35250000025.37
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2034-/-0.35250000025.23
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC2053-/-0.14100000010.21
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsKotak GOLD ETFETF Units13.44106230000976.14
Indian Mutual FundsKotak Silver ETFETF Units7.1572680000519.37
Indian Mutual FundsKotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)Mutual Fund0.365008626.06
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.150228.62
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.0702.28

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Devender Singhal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

