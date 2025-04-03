Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 08-Sep-2021
Fund Manager
: Devender Singhal
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 14374.18
Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 17.181
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.
Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- NAV Chart
Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.06
8.34
-10.7
-12.56
3.44
20.9
-
16.65
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 100
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 100
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|7.31
|879684
|1,050.85
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|3.97
|1551382
|571.07
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|3.64
|7600000
|523.48
|Equity
|Radico Khaitan
|Beverages
|2.78
|1930420
|400.18
|Equity
|Mphasis
|IT - Software
|2.58
|1652887
|371.44
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|2.49
|12186446
|357.97
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|2.38
|5463517
|342.07
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.35
|1543400
|338.04
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|2.19
|15183461
|314.35
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|2.13
|393978
|305.88
|Equity
|Tech Mahindra
|IT - Software
|2.07
|2001661
|297.81
|Equity
|Poonawalla Fin
|Finance
|2.07
|10566873
|297.24
|Equity
|Indus Towers
|Telecom - Services
|2.02
|8985774
|290.55
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|2.00
|1828191
|287.06
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.99
|7864216
|286.49
|Equity
|J & K Bank
|Banks
|1.94
|29360140
|278.33
|Equity
|Ambuja Cements
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.92
|5939864
|276.17
|Equity
|Wipro
|IT - Software
|1.92
|9930000
|275.70
|Equity
|FSN E-Commerce
|Retailing
|1.88
|17000000
|269.96
|Equity
|Pokarna
|Consumer Durables
|1.84
|2392121
|264.15
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.81
|1541209
|260.10
|Equity
|ITC
|Diversified FMCG
|1.79
|6500000
|256.75
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|1.78
|13000000
|256.19
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|1.78
|8210000
|255.70
|Equity
|Shree Cement
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.78
|93670
|255.56
|Equity
|Jyoti CNC Auto.
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.56
|2813240
|224.67
|Equity
|GAIL (India)
|Gas
|1.47
|13500000
|210.65
|Equity
|Life Insurance
|Insurance
|1.46
|2839880
|210.29
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|1.41
|9550000
|203.35
|Equity
|Kalpataru Proj.
|Construction
|1.38
|2260246
|198.70
|Equity
|Swiggy
|Retailing
|1.35
|5789862
|193.75
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.31
|8500000
|188.78
|Equity
|Sun TV Network
|Entertainment
|1.27
|3256654
|182.86
|Equity
|South Ind.Bank
|Banks
|1.26
|76261015
|181.50
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.24
|10000000
|177.62
|Equity
|PVR Inox
|Entertainment
|1.22
|1934674
|174.88
|Equity
|Ashoka Buildcon
|Construction
|1.17
|9774969
|168.27
|Equity
|LIC Housing Fin.
|Finance
|1.12
|3250000
|161.49
|Equity
|Guj.St.Petronet
|Gas
|1.12
|5895023
|160.49
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.11
|5881932
|159.16
|Equity
|ICICI Securities
|Capital Markets
|1.10
|1977212
|158.55
|Equity
|Crompton Gr. Con
|Consumer Durables
|1.07
|4801439
|154.19
|Equity
|Indian Bank
|Banks
|1.02
|2878040
|147.01
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.99
|1054770
|142.65
|Equity
|Canara Bank
|Banks
|0.93
|16734802
|135.38
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|0.92
|1299775
|131.99
|Equity
|Subros
|Auto Components
|0.91
|2282005
|130.24
|Equity
|Innova Captab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.90
|1788920
|129.85
|Equity
|G R Infraproject
|Construction
|0.87
|1246073
|125.27
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.84
|400000
|120.55
|Equity
|V-Mart Retail
|Retailing
|0.82
|395997
|118.44
|Equity
|Navneet Educat.
|Printing & Publication
|0.74
|7716413
|107.06
|Equity
|Zen Technologies
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.72
|983823
|102.83
|Equity
|United Breweries
|Beverages
|0.61
|450000
|87.57
|Equity
|Yatharth Hospit.
|Healthcare Services
|0.59
|2352941
|84.43
|Equity
|PG Electroplast
|Consumer Durables
|0.57
|1038041
|82.50
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.55
|171526
|79.69
|Equity
|Juniper Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.49
|2777760
|69.94
|Equity
|Heritage Foods
|Food Products
|0.44
|1769002
|63.94
|Equity
|MTAR Technologie
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.35
|389398
|50.15
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.31
|1527353
|44.36
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.27
|418827
|38.95
|Equity
|Barbeque-Nation
|Leisure Services
|0.25
|1302148
|36.19
|Equity
|Ipca Labs.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.25
|265469
|35.98
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.19
|100000
|27.95
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|0.18
|100000
|25.85
|Equity
|Orchid Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.08
|114308
|10.98
|Equity
|NTPC Green
|Power
|0.06
|955335
|8.33
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|0.50
|137280
|71.43
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|2.80
|0
|403.16
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.19
|0
|-31.11
