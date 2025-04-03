iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

08-Sep-2021

Fund Manager

Devender Singhal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

14374.18

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  17.181

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

For redemption/switch out of upto 10% of the initial investment amount (limit) purchased or switched in within 1 year from the date of allotment: Nil. 1.00% - If units redeemed or switched out are in excess of the limit within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 1 year from the date of allotment.

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- NAV Chart

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.06
8.34
-10.7
-12.56
3.44
20.9
-
16.65
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Multicap Fund IDCW RI- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

100

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

100

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
P I Industries4,00,000
Orchid Pharma1,14,308

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Century Plyboard12,28,528
ITC Hotels6,50,000

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles7.318796841,050.85
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles3.971551382571.07
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.647600000523.48
EquityRadico KhaitanBeverages2.781930420400.18
EquityMphasisIT - Software2.581652887371.44
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products2.4912186446357.97
EquityJubilant Food.Leisure Services2.385463517342.07
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.351543400338.04
EquityNLC IndiaPower2.1915183461314.35
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software2.13393978305.88
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software2.072001661297.81
EquityPoonawalla FinFinance2.0710566873297.24
EquityIndus TowersTelecom - Services2.028985774290.55
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services2.001828191287.06
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.997864216286.49
EquityJ & K BankBanks1.9429360140278.33
EquityAmbuja CementsCement & Cement Products1.925939864276.17
EquityWiproIT - Software1.929930000275.70
EquityFSN E-CommerceRetailing1.8817000000269.96
EquityPokarnaConsumer Durables1.842392121264.15
EquityInfosysIT - Software1.811541209260.10
EquityITCDiversified FMCG1.796500000256.75
EquityBank of BarodaBanks1.7813000000256.19
EquityNTPCPower1.788210000255.70
EquityShree CementCement & Cement Products1.7893670255.56
EquityJyoti CNC Auto.Industrial Manufacturing1.562813240224.67
EquityGAIL (India)Gas1.4713500000210.65
EquityLife InsuranceInsurance1.462839880210.29
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles1.419550000203.35
EquityKalpataru Proj.Construction1.382260246198.70
EquitySwiggyRetailing1.355789862193.75
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.318500000188.78
EquitySun TV NetworkEntertainment1.273256654182.86
EquitySouth Ind.BankBanks1.2676261015181.50
EquityFederal BankBanks1.2410000000177.62
EquityPVR InoxEntertainment1.221934674174.88
EquityAshoka BuildconConstruction1.179774969168.27
EquityLIC Housing Fin.Finance1.123250000161.49
EquityGuj.St.PetronetGas1.125895023160.49
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance1.115881932159.16
EquityICICI SecuritiesCapital Markets1.101977212158.55
EquityCrompton Gr. ConConsumer Durables1.074801439154.19
EquityIndian BankBanks1.022878040147.01
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.991054770142.65
EquityCanara BankBanks0.9316734802135.38
EquityAxis BankBanks0.921299775131.99
EquitySubrosAuto Components0.912282005130.24
EquityInnova CaptabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.901788920129.85
EquityG R InfraprojectConstruction0.871246073125.27
EquityP I IndustriesFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.84400000120.55
EquityV-Mart RetailRetailing0.82395997118.44
EquityNavneet Educat.Printing & Publication0.747716413107.06
EquityZen TechnologiesAerospace & Defense0.72983823102.83
EquityUnited BreweriesBeverages0.6145000087.57
EquityYatharth Hospit.Healthcare Services0.59235294184.43
EquityPG ElectroplastConsumer Durables0.57103804182.50
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.5517152679.69
EquityJuniper HotelsLeisure Services0.49277776069.94
EquityHeritage FoodsFood Products0.44176900263.94
EquityMTAR TechnologieAerospace & Defense0.3538939850.15
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.31152735344.36
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.2741882738.95
EquityBarbeque-NationLeisure Services0.25130214836.19
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.2526546935.98
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.1910000027.95
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.1810000025.85
EquityOrchid PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.0811430810.98
EquityNTPC GreenPower0.069553358.33
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsKotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)Mutual Fund0.5013728071.43
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-2.800403.16
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.190-31.11

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICK LINKS

Mutual Fund Overview Mutual Fund NFOFund HousesDividend TrackerEquity FundsDebt FundsHybrid FundsELSS FundsETF FundsSIP Calculator

MY WEALTH AT RETIREMENT

Calculate the worth of your wealth at retirement

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Devender Singhal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.