Kotak Quant Fund Direct G

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G

AMC

Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund

Type

Open

Category

Equity - Diversified

Launch Date

12-Jul-2023

Fund Manager

Harsha Upadhyaya

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

707.12

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

13.946

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1% - For redeemed / switch out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 90 days from the date of allotment.

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.72
7.01
-6.51
-14.94
0.07
-
-
22.02
Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

1000

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Grasim Inds30,731
Ratnamani Metals16,283
Thermax11,334
Deepak Nitrite17,575
Hero Motocorp8,173
Samvardh. Mothe.2,00,482
Bharat Forge21,640
Siemens4,342
GAIL (India)1,29,099
Godrej Propert.6,761
BASF India3,357

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityICICI BankBanks3.5821011425.29
EquityHCL TechnologiesIT - Software3.1414095422.20
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services3.0713847421.74
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services3.063576221.64
EquityHDFC BankBanks2.8611684920.24
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.8412594220.06
EquityDivi's Lab.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.793605319.75
EquityBajaj FinservFinance2.599798718.34
EquityBritannia Inds.Food Products2.543906217.95
EquityCoromandel InterFertilizers & Agrochemicals2.4610452117.42
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks2.348684116.52
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance2.271883016.06
EquityPage IndustriesTextiles & Apparels2.22387915.71
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products2.181523015.42
EquityColgate-PalmolivPersonal Products2.146145415.14
EquityBoschAuto Components2.13566815.04
EquityUnited SpiritsBeverages2.1311699015.02
EquityICICI Pru LifeInsurance2.0826656714.70
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology2.083162514.69
EquityHavells IndiaConsumer Durables2.0310101914.36
EquityFederal BankBanks1.9979190014.06
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals1.964952613.84
EquityInterglobe AviatTransport Services1.943066013.72
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.9421616013.71
EquityLupinPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.937182913.68
EquityKrishna Institu.Healthcare Services1.9326141613.62
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles1.865906413.14
EquityDalmia BharatLtdCement & Cement Products1.857756413.10
EquityShriram FinanceFinance1.8421040612.98
EquityUPLFertilizers & Agrochemicals1.8320487312.96
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services1.812827812.81
EquityDr Lal PathlabsHealthcare Services1.785462212.62
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles1.781595412.60
EquityHDFC AMCCapital Markets1.713332012.08
EquityAjanta PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.664723111.74
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables1.668884211.72
EquityBharti Airtel PPTelecom - Services1.6410391911.59
EquityLaurus LabsPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.5821204411.17
EquityPetronet LNGGas1.5638880211.01
EquityMetro BrandsConsumer Durables1.479290710.37
EquityBlue StarConsumer Durables1.41521449.99
EquityZomato LtdRetailing1.414493859.98
EquityVedantaDiversified Metals1.402515539.93
EquityJSW InfrastTransport Infrastructure1.393847799.80
EquityOberoi RealtyRealty1.36647539.61
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software1.28116319.03
EquityTorrent PowerPower1.14638158.05
EquityK E C Intl.Construction1.131163997.99
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.124176447.93
EquityMotil.Oswal.Fin.Capital Markets0.931124546.61
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsKotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)Mutual Fund0.0810590.55
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-1.2308.69
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/--0.140-1.09

Key information

Fund House:
Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
05-Aug-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
4,92,719.49
Trustee/s:
Mr. Balan Wasudeo, Mr. Chandrashekhar Sathe, Mr. Noshir Dastur, Mr. Arun Palkar, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Co
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
NA
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Mr. Nilesh Shah, Mr. Bipin R. Shah, Mr. Chengalath Jayaram, Mr. Sukant S. Kelkar, Mr. Gaurang Shah
Compliance Officer/s:
Ms. Jolly Bhatt
Investor Service Officer/s:
Ms.Sushma Mata
Fund Manager/s:
Harsha Upadhyaya
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi & Co LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
27 BKC, C-27, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra(E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Contact Nos:
022 61152100
Fax:
022 67082213
Email:
fundaccops@kotakmutual.com
Website:
www.kotakmf.com

