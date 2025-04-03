Kotak Quant Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: Kotak Quant Fund Direct G
AMC
: Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 12-Jul-2023
Fund Manager
: Harsha Upadhyaya
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 707.12
Kotak Quant Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 13.946
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1% - For redeemed / switch out within 90 days from the date of allotment. Nil - If units are redeemed or switched out on or after 90 days from the date of allotment.
Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.72
7.01
-6.51
-14.94
0.07
-
-
22.02
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
Kotak Quant Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 1000
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|3.58
|210114
|25.29
|Equity
|HCL Technologies
|IT - Software
|3.14
|140954
|22.20
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|3.07
|138474
|21.74
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|3.06
|35762
|21.64
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|2.86
|116849
|20.24
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.84
|125942
|20.06
|Equity
|Divi's Lab.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.79
|36053
|19.75
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|2.59
|97987
|18.34
|Equity
|Britannia Inds.
|Food Products
|2.54
|39062
|17.95
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|2.46
|104521
|17.42
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.34
|86841
|16.52
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|2.27
|18830
|16.06
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|2.22
|3879
|15.71
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.18
|15230
|15.42
|Equity
|Colgate-Palmoliv
|Personal Products
|2.14
|61454
|15.14
|Equity
|Bosch
|Auto Components
|2.13
|5668
|15.04
|Equity
|United Spirits
|Beverages
|2.13
|116990
|15.02
|Equity
|ICICI Pru Life
|Insurance
|2.08
|266567
|14.70
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|2.08
|31625
|14.69
|Equity
|Havells India
|Consumer Durables
|2.03
|101019
|14.36
|Equity
|Federal Bank
|Banks
|1.99
|791900
|14.06
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.96
|49526
|13.84
|Equity
|Interglobe Aviat
|Transport Services
|1.94
|30660
|13.72
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.94
|216160
|13.71
|Equity
|Lupin
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.93
|71829
|13.68
|Equity
|Krishna Institu.
|Healthcare Services
|1.93
|261416
|13.62
|Equity
|TVS Motor Co.
|Automobiles
|1.86
|59064
|13.14
|Equity
|Dalmia BharatLtd
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.85
|77564
|13.10
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.84
|210406
|12.98
|Equity
|UPL
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.83
|204873
|12.96
|Equity
|L&T Technology
|IT - Services
|1.81
|28278
|12.81
|Equity
|Dr Lal Pathlabs
|Healthcare Services
|1.78
|54622
|12.62
|Equity
|Bajaj Auto
|Automobiles
|1.78
|15954
|12.60
|Equity
|HDFC AMC
|Capital Markets
|1.71
|33320
|12.08
|Equity
|Ajanta Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.66
|47231
|11.74
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.66
|88842
|11.72
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel PP
|Telecom - Services
|1.64
|103919
|11.59
|Equity
|Laurus Labs
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.58
|212044
|11.17
|Equity
|Petronet LNG
|Gas
|1.56
|388802
|11.01
|Equity
|Metro Brands
|Consumer Durables
|1.47
|92907
|10.37
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|1.41
|52144
|9.99
|Equity
|Zomato Ltd
|Retailing
|1.41
|449385
|9.98
|Equity
|Vedanta
|Diversified Metals
|1.40
|251553
|9.93
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|1.39
|384779
|9.80
|Equity
|Oberoi Realty
|Realty
|1.36
|64753
|9.61
|Equity
|Oracle Fin.Serv.
|IT - Software
|1.28
|11631
|9.03
|Equity
|Torrent Power
|Power
|1.14
|63815
|8.05
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|1.13
|116399
|7.99
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.12
|417644
|7.93
|Equity
|Motil.Oswal.Fin.
|Capital Markets
|0.93
|112454
|6.61
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Kotak Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|Mutual Fund
|0.08
|1059
|0.55
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|1.23
|0
|8.69
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.14
|0
|-1.09
