LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Hybrid - Equity Oriented

Launch Date

20-Oct-2021

Fund Manager

Jaiprakash Toshniwal

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

719.51

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  12.3838

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

NIL

Exit Load %

12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 12 months from the date of allotment of units.

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- NAV Chart

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.58
5.63
-2.26
-0.87
9.94
10.97
-
10.05
Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Mar-202550

LIC MF Balanced Advantage Fund Dir IDCW- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Oracle Fin.Serv.6,299
Apollo Hospitals6,706
Muthoot Finance9,284
L&T Technology4,307
Cholaman.Inv.&Fn10,071
KPIT Technologi.10,761
Allied Blenders44,846
Avalon Tech16,402
DCB Bank73,884

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Abbott India2,238
Godrej Agrovet65,443
NHPC Ltd5,61,498
Godfrey Phillips7,837
Blue Star11,039
Shriram Finance29,133
Bank of Baroda68,707
Chalet Hotels12,043

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityHDFC BankBanks7.1829731254.35
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products4.3525788232.88
EquityTCSIT - Software4.048470730.54
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks3.0610681323.19
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks3.0229635622.86
EquityICICI BankBanks2.9916802322.65
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.2610907017.13
EquityAxis BankBanks1.9013056014.38
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products1.7713677313.41
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.753786813.22
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products1.733317813.08
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.112243878.42
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment1.113872818.38
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products1.07805558.07
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.05457867.93
EquityNTPCPower1.042194277.84
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.012528247.61
EquityIpca Labs.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.99497677.47
EquityMphasisIT - Software0.95287937.19
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance0.931713507.09
EquitySRFChemicals & Petrochemicals0.93240977.08
EquityR K SwamyMedia0.883059946.66
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products0.86212676.49
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.85368846.39
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components0.84545076.37
EquityTorrent Pharma.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.77180745.83
EquityCity Union BankBanks0.763671215.77
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals0.76840625.73
EquityJ B Chemicals &Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.74346545.62
EquityITCDiversified FMCG0.741372135.62
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.68517115.18
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products0.67474445.03
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.67318875.03
EquityOracle Fin.Serv.IT - Software0.6562994.94
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.6341484.77
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products0.60173804.53
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.6092604.52
EquityMOILMinerals & Mining0.591374784.44
EquityApollo HospitalsHealthcare Services0.5967064.43
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment0.59153784.43
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products0.57826834.34
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.571082384.31
EquityM & M Fin. Serv.Finance0.551473554.17
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.55261334.13
EquityBajaj AutoAutomobiles0.5452244.11
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction0.54840564.09
EquityICICI LombardInsurance0.51214133.83
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction0.49353263.70
EquityAPL Apollo TubesIndustrial Products0.49241493.68
EquityREC LtdFinance0.46806403.46
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.452533573.41
EquityM & MAutomobiles0.44124003.30
EquityEndurance Tech.Auto Components0.42161183.17
EquityTata ChemicalsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.42366603.17
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.40945363.01
EquityOil IndiaOil0.39768952.97
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.384222072.90
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services0.38645492.87
EquitySBI CardsFinance0.37316062.78
EquityInternational GeCommercial Services & Supplies0.34666052.56
EquitySonata SoftwareIT - Software0.34735922.54
EquitySurya RoshniIndustrial Products0.30943802.30
EquityMuthoot FinanceFinance0.2992842.21
EquityAdor WeldingIndustrial Products0.28254922.13
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.27413772.04
EquityTech MahindraIT - Software0.27141772.01
EquityL&T TechnologyIT - Services0.2643071.93
EquityElecon Engg.CoElectrical Equipment0.26430431.93
EquityS H Kelkar & Co.Chemicals & Petrochemicals0.241012081.78
EquitySyngene Intl.Healthcare Services0.22231001.67
EquityCreditAcc. Gram.Finance0.21164171.56
EquityCholaman.Inv.&FnFinance0.20100711.53
EquityKPIT Technologi.IT - Software0.19107611.40
EquityAllied BlendersBeverages0.18448461.37
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services0.18195001.34
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment0.16164021.24
EquityJK Tyre & IndustAuto Components0.16431111.19
EquityIndusInd BankBanks0.15172881.12
EquityDCB BankBanks0.11738840.82
EquityFoseco IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.036940.23
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.0286400.17
EquityTVS Motor Co.Automobiles0.012130.05
EquityBajaj FinanceFinance0.00180.01
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products0.00210.00
Debt Investments
Corporate DebtsJamnagar Utiliti-/-6.83500051.65
Government Securities
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-6.97500000052.71
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-4.85350000036.67
Govt. SecuritiesGSEC-/-1.45100000010.94
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-8.52064.49
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.1200.81

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Jaiprakash Toshniwal
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

