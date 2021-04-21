iifl-logo
LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Monthly Income Plans - Short Term

Launch Date

14-Feb-2011

Fund Manager

Sumit Bhatnagar

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

18.31

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  19.5799

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - for exit upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12months from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
0.34
6.86
-0.49
0.21
6.78
7.73
11.74
7.47
Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends

Record DateDividend %Bonus
21-Apr-2021100

LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
Hind.Aeronautics457
Vinati Organics896
Sanofi Consumer290
Sharda Cropchem1,760
NMDC14,362

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
SBI Life Insuran834
C P C L1,813

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityTata SteelFerrous Metals3.99495000.76
EquityTCSIT - Software3.9621000.75
EquityBank of BarodaBanks3.50292500.66
EquityManorama Indust.Food Products3.4762550.66
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products3.015000.57
EquityInfosysIT - Software2.9636000.56
EquityHind. UnileverDiversified FMCG2.8324000.54
EquityQuadrant FutureIndustrial Products2.3685750.45
EquityAshok LeylandAgricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles2.14200000.40
EquityNatl. AluminiumNon - Ferrous Metals2.07225000.39
EquityM & MAutomobiles1.9514000.37
EquitySun Pharma.Inds.Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.9021000.36
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products1.8836720.36
EquityKotak Mah. BankBanks1.8216000.34
EquityAxis BankBanks1.6728940.31
EquitySt Bk of IndiaBanks1.5738880.30
EquityNCCConstruction1.54140410.29
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.478040.28
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance1.4566950.27
EquityTata Power Co.Power1.4372610.27
EquityREC LtdFinance1.4162670.26
EquityGodawari PowerIndustrial Products1.33141420.25
EquityPiramal PharmaPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology1.33113220.25
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services1.2914250.24
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment1.167690.22
EquityNippon Life Ind.Capital Markets1.1437630.21
EquityTrentRetailing1.114000.21
EquityIIFL FinanceFinance1.0460620.19
EquityHDFC BankBanks1.0210680.19
EquityReliance IndustrPetroleum Products1.0115190.19
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.0016360.19
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense1.004570.19
EquityAlkem LabPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.973810.18
EquityTata ConsumerAgricultural Food & other Products0.9317670.17
EquitySomany CeramicsConsumer Durables0.9241980.17
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.913140.17
EquityMaruti SuzukiAutomobiles0.901500.17
EquityHero MotocorpAutomobiles0.884500.16
EquityPersistent SysIT - Software0.863000.16
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense0.8453440.16
EquityMOILMinerals & Mining0.8248540.15
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing0.7861800.14
EquityVinati OrganicsChemicals & Petrochemicals0.748960.14
EquitySanofi ConsumerPharmaceuticals & Biotechnology0.732900.14
EquitySenco GoldConsumer Durables0.7149940.13
EquityDam Capital AdviCapital Markets0.6754570.12
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment0.678210.12
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing0.5983750.11
EquityK E C Intl.Construction0.5513540.10
EquitySharda CropchemFertilizers & Agrochemicals0.5317600.10
EquityCoal IndiaConsumable Fuels0.5225070.09
EquityNMDCMinerals & Mining0.52143620.09
EquityITC HotelsLeisure Services0.5048450.09
EquityVarun BeveragesBeverages0.5017650.09
EquityKaynes TechIndustrial Manufacturing0.491990.09
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products0.442130.08
Mutual Fund Investments
Indian Mutual FundsLIC MF Liquid Fund - Direct (G)-/-12.8152002.44
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-7.8701.50
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-1.5500.29

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Sumit Bhatnagar
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

