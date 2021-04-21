LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Monthly Income Plans - Short Term
Launch Date
: 14-Feb-2011
Fund Manager
: Sumit Bhatnagar
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 18.31
LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 19.5799
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - for exit upto 12 months from the date of allotment. Nil - For exit after 12months from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- NAV Chart
LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
0.34
6.86
-0.49
0.21
6.78
7.73
11.74
7.47
|Category Avg
0.31
3.58
0.06
-0.01
8.13
9.04
12.74
8.66
|Category Best
1.07
6.95
0.53
0.72
10.2
13.58
21.85
11.79
|Category Worst
0.12
1.1
-1.59
-2.79
3.79
4.5
6.78
4.96
LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- Latest Dividends
LIC MF Equity Savings Fund Regular IDCW Q- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Tata Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|3.99
|49500
|0.76
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|3.96
|2100
|0.75
|Equity
|Bank of Baroda
|Banks
|3.50
|29250
|0.66
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|3.47
|6255
|0.66
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|3.01
|500
|0.57
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|2.96
|3600
|0.56
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|2.83
|2400
|0.54
|Equity
|Quadrant Future
|Industrial Products
|2.36
|8575
|0.45
|Equity
|Ashok Leyland
|Agricultural, Commercial & Construction Vehicles
|2.14
|20000
|0.40
|Equity
|Natl. Aluminium
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|2.07
|22500
|0.39
|Equity
|M & M
|Automobiles
|1.95
|1400
|0.37
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.90
|2100
|0.36
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|1.88
|3672
|0.36
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|1.82
|1600
|0.34
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.67
|2894
|0.31
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.57
|3888
|0.30
|Equity
|NCC
|Construction
|1.54
|14041
|0.29
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.47
|804
|0.28
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.45
|6695
|0.27
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.43
|7261
|0.27
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.41
|6267
|0.26
|Equity
|Godawari Power
|Industrial Products
|1.33
|14142
|0.25
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.33
|11322
|0.25
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|1.29
|1425
|0.24
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|1.16
|769
|0.22
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.14
|3763
|0.21
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|1.11
|400
|0.21
|Equity
|IIFL Finance
|Finance
|1.04
|6062
|0.19
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.02
|1068
|0.19
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.01
|1519
|0.19
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.00
|1636
|0.19
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.00
|457
|0.19
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.97
|381
|0.18
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|0.93
|1767
|0.17
|Equity
|Somany Ceramics
|Consumer Durables
|0.92
|4198
|0.17
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.91
|314
|0.17
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|0.90
|150
|0.17
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|0.88
|450
|0.16
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.86
|300
|0.16
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.84
|5344
|0.16
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|0.82
|4854
|0.15
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.78
|6180
|0.14
|Equity
|Vinati Organics
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.74
|896
|0.14
|Equity
|Sanofi Consumer
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.73
|290
|0.14
|Equity
|Senco Gold
|Consumer Durables
|0.71
|4994
|0.13
|Equity
|Dam Capital Advi
|Capital Markets
|0.67
|5457
|0.12
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.67
|821
|0.12
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.59
|8375
|0.11
|Equity
|K E C Intl.
|Construction
|0.55
|1354
|0.10
|Equity
|Sharda Cropchem
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|0.53
|1760
|0.10
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|0.52
|2507
|0.09
|Equity
|NMDC
|Minerals & Mining
|0.52
|14362
|0.09
|Equity
|ITC Hotels
|Leisure Services
|0.50
|4845
|0.09
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|0.50
|1765
|0.09
|Equity
|Kaynes Tech
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.49
|199
|0.09
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|0.44
|213
|0.08
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|LIC MF Liquid Fund - Direct (G)
|-/-
|12.81
|5200
|2.44
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|7.87
|0
|1.50
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|1.55
|0
|0.29
