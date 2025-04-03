iifl-logo
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G

Summary Info

Fund Name

LIC Mutual Fund

Scheme Name

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G

AMC

LIC Mutual Fund

Type

:  Open

Category

Equity Theme - Infrastructure

Launch Date

01-Jan-2013

Fund Manager

Yogesh Patil

Net Assets (Rs. cr)

763.24

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details

Nav Date

:  03-Apr-2025

NAV [Rs.]

:  49.7161

Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]

0

Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]

0

Entry Load %

Nil

Exit Load %

1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 year from the date of allotment.

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)

Returns above 1 yr. are annualized

1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
Scheme Returns
-0.19
11.93
-16.1
-13.97
13.04
25.28
36.93
15.57
Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends

No Records Found

LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details

Min. Investment(Rs.)

5000

Increm.Investment(Rs.)

500

In & Out

In

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
A B B7,709
Data Pattern19,617
Triveni Turbine36,548
Tata Comm10,624

Out

InName Of The CompanyNo Of Shares
--

Fund Holdings

Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
Equity & Equity related Investments
EquityShakti PumpsIndustrial Products4.5840812740.02
EquityGarware Hi TechIndustrial Products4.269428737.19
EquityTata Power Co.Power3.1172492727.21
EquityREC LtdFinance2.8157133224.52
EquityAfcons Infrastr.Construction2.7349036323.88
EquitySchneider Elect.Electrical Equipment2.5433204922.19
EquityB H E LElectrical Equipment2.4398300221.27
EquityCummins IndiaIndustrial Products2.336684820.40
EquityGE Vernova T&DElectrical Equipment2.2612691419.78
EquityTD Power SystemsElectrical Equipment2.2447646919.55
EquityHind.AeronauticsAerospace & Defense2.164513418.85
EquityBharat BijleeElectrical Equipment2.126421518.51
EquityPower Fin.Corpn.Finance2.1044277918.34
EquityTimken IndiaIndustrial Products2.056510717.90
EquityGrasim IndsCement & Cement Products2.026770017.67
EquityBharat ForgeAuto Components1.9414519616.97
EquityHitachi EnergyElectrical Equipment1.891307716.54
EquityDEE DevelopmentIndustrial Manufacturing1.8265867115.94
EquityContainer Corpn.Transport Services1.8222989715.89
EquityISGEC HeavyConstruction1.8215130215.88
EquityCESCPower1.5587779513.50
EquityTransport Corp.Transport Services1.5111957813.18
EquityCarraro IndiaAuto Components1.5142642213.17
EquityTexmaco RailIndustrial Manufacturing1.4795434812.85
EquityBharti HexacomTelecom - Services1.468716012.75
EquityLarsen & ToubroConstruction1.463651212.75
EquityHindalco Inds.Non - Ferrous Metals1.4518532812.64
EquitySchaeffler IndiaAuto Components1.443728212.58
EquityKirl.PneumaticIndustrial Products1.4310535612.45
EquityZF CommercialAuto Components1.43958912.45
EquityMahindra Life.Realty1.3439042111.67
EquityKirloskar OilIndustrial Products1.3215995711.51
EquityBharat DynamicsAerospace & Defense1.308854411.34
EquityH U D C OFinance1.3056865711.34
EquityHoneywell AutoIndustrial Manufacturing1.1429599.96
EquityBharat ElectronAerospace & Defense1.133283209.89
EquityI R C T CLeisure Services1.101322499.62
EquityKSBIndustrial Products1.091337669.54
EquityAvalon TechElectrical Equipment1.071233039.34
EquityUltraTech Cem.Cement & Cement Products1.0479239.11
EquityIndraprastha GasGas0.984222948.57
EquityCyient DLMAerospace & Defense0.981868818.55
EquityTransrail LightElectrical Equipment0.971830538.46
EquityTechno Elec.EnggConstruction0.96837358.40
EquityAdor WeldingIndustrial Products0.961003468.39
EquityJNKIndustrial Manufacturing0.952429758.33
EquityNLC IndiaPower0.933350158.19
EquityKennametal IndiaIndustrial Manufacturing0.92365178.02
EquityConcord EnviroOther Utilities0.861519437.51
EquityKalyani SteelsIndustrial Products0.83947467.24
EquityTARC LtdRealty0.805685987.00
EquityKEI IndustriesIndustrial Products0.80240536.95
EquityYuken IndiaIndustrial Products0.67727905.81
EquityVoltasConsumer Durables0.66395775.77
EquitySwaraj EnginesIndustrial Products0.64144175.62
EquityFoseco IndiaChemicals & Petrochemicals0.64161765.55
EquityDr Agarwal's HeaHealthcare Services0.631243555.54
EquityNTPCPower0.591437985.14
EquityIngersoll-RandIndustrial Products0.50122244.37
EquityA B BElectrical Equipment0.4977094.27
EquityDivgi TorqAuto Components0.48937984.17
EquityB P C LPetroleum Products0.401247933.47
EquityBharti AirtelTelecom - Services0.39197483.42
EquityH P C LPetroleum Products0.38922573.32
EquityData PatternAerospace & Defense0.38196173.31
EquityQuality Power ElElectrical Equipment0.371023433.25
EquityKross LtdAuto Components0.331740132.90
EquityRoto PumpsIndustrial Products0.321352622.77
EquitySavita Oil TechPetroleum Products0.26609932.24
EquityForbes PrecisionIndustrial Manufacturing0.251496802.16
EquitySurya RoshniIndustrial Products0.24868842.12
EquityTriveni TurbineElectrical Equipment0.24365482.05
EquityPrestige EstatesRealty0.21158621.87
EquitySKF IndiaIndustrial Products0.2045581.75
EquityTata CommTelecom - Services0.19106241.67
EquityTata Technolog.IT - Services0.17224311.52
EquityGujarat GasGas0.16330761.36
EquityKirloskar Indus.Industrial Products0.1336151.12
Cash & Cash Equivalent
Reverse RepoTREPS-/-3.47030.31
Net CA & OthersNet CA & Others-/-0.1000.85

Key information

Fund House:
LIC Mutual Fund
Incorporation Date:
20-Apr-1994
Total Assets Managed (Cr.):
35,380.44
Trustee/s:
LIC Mutual Fund Trustee P, Mr. Pradeep Jagannath Bhi, Mr. Rammohan Nilkanth Bha
Chairman:
NA
CEO / MD:
Ravi Kumar Jha, T.S. Ramakrishnan
CIO:
NA
President:
NA
Director/s:
Sanjay Achyutrao Muthal, Praveen Garg, Raghunandan Maluste, Vijay Sharma, Siddhartha Mohanty
Compliance Officer/s:
NA
Investor Service Officer/s:
Mr.Prashant Thakkar
Fund Manager/s:
Yogesh Patil
Auditors:
S.R. Batliboi LLP

OTHER INFORMATION

Registered Office:
4th Floor, Industrial Insurance Building, Opp.Churchgate Stati Mumbai 400 020.
Contact Nos:
022-66016000
Fax:
022-22843660
Email:
cs.co@licmf.com
Website:
www.licmf.com

