LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity Theme - Infrastructure
Launch Date
: 01-Jan-2013
Fund Manager
: Yogesh Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 763.24
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 49.7161
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 1.00% - If redeemed / switched out within 1 year from the date of allotment. Nil - If redeemed / switched out above 1 year from the date of allotment.
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.19
11.93
-16.1
-13.97
13.04
25.28
36.93
15.57
|Category Avg
0.09
10.69
-9.97
-14.11
2.29
23.51
36.2
14.34
|Category Best
1.25
14.12
-4.45
-9.67
13.04
30.2
45.71
21.5
|Category Worst
-1.05
8.91
-16.44
-19.85
-11.27
15.6
27.67
7.1
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Infrastructure Fund Direct G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|4.58
|408127
|40.02
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|4.26
|94287
|37.19
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|3.11
|724927
|27.21
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.81
|571332
|24.52
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|2.73
|490363
|23.88
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|2.54
|332049
|22.19
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|2.43
|983002
|21.27
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|2.33
|66848
|20.40
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|2.26
|126914
|19.78
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|2.24
|476469
|19.55
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|2.16
|45134
|18.85
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|2.12
|64215
|18.51
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|2.10
|442779
|18.34
|Equity
|Timken India
|Industrial Products
|2.05
|65107
|17.90
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|2.02
|67700
|17.67
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.94
|145196
|16.97
|Equity
|Hitachi Energy
|Electrical Equipment
|1.89
|13077
|16.54
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.82
|658671
|15.94
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|1.82
|229897
|15.89
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|1.82
|151302
|15.88
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.55
|877795
|13.50
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.51
|119578
|13.18
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|1.51
|426422
|13.17
|Equity
|Texmaco Rail
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.47
|954348
|12.85
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.46
|87160
|12.75
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.46
|36512
|12.75
|Equity
|Hindalco Inds.
|Non - Ferrous Metals
|1.45
|185328
|12.64
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.44
|37282
|12.58
|Equity
|Kirl.Pneumatic
|Industrial Products
|1.43
|105356
|12.45
|Equity
|ZF Commercial
|Auto Components
|1.43
|9589
|12.45
|Equity
|Mahindra Life.
|Realty
|1.34
|390421
|11.67
|Equity
|Kirloskar Oil
|Industrial Products
|1.32
|159957
|11.51
|Equity
|Bharat Dynamics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.30
|88544
|11.34
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|1.30
|568657
|11.34
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.14
|2959
|9.96
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.13
|328320
|9.89
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|1.10
|132249
|9.62
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|1.09
|133766
|9.54
|Equity
|Avalon Tech
|Electrical Equipment
|1.07
|123303
|9.34
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.04
|7923
|9.11
|Equity
|Indraprastha Gas
|Gas
|0.98
|422294
|8.57
|Equity
|Cyient DLM
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.98
|186881
|8.55
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|0.97
|183053
|8.46
|Equity
|Techno Elec.Engg
|Construction
|0.96
|83735
|8.40
|Equity
|Ador Welding
|Industrial Products
|0.96
|100346
|8.39
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.95
|242975
|8.33
|Equity
|NLC India
|Power
|0.93
|335015
|8.19
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.92
|36517
|8.02
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.86
|151943
|7.51
|Equity
|Kalyani Steels
|Industrial Products
|0.83
|94746
|7.24
|Equity
|TARC Ltd
|Realty
|0.80
|568598
|7.00
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.80
|24053
|6.95
|Equity
|Yuken India
|Industrial Products
|0.67
|72790
|5.81
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|0.66
|39577
|5.77
|Equity
|Swaraj Engines
|Industrial Products
|0.64
|14417
|5.62
|Equity
|Foseco India
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.64
|16176
|5.55
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|0.63
|124355
|5.54
|Equity
|NTPC
|Power
|0.59
|143798
|5.14
|Equity
|Ingersoll-Rand
|Industrial Products
|0.50
|12224
|4.37
|Equity
|A B B
|Electrical Equipment
|0.49
|7709
|4.27
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|0.48
|93798
|4.17
|Equity
|B P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.40
|124793
|3.47
|Equity
|Bharti Airtel
|Telecom - Services
|0.39
|19748
|3.42
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.38
|92257
|3.32
|Equity
|Data Pattern
|Aerospace & Defense
|0.38
|19617
|3.31
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.37
|102343
|3.25
|Equity
|Kross Ltd
|Auto Components
|0.33
|174013
|2.90
|Equity
|Roto Pumps
|Industrial Products
|0.32
|135262
|2.77
|Equity
|Savita Oil Tech
|Petroleum Products
|0.26
|60993
|2.24
|Equity
|Forbes Precision
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.25
|149680
|2.16
|Equity
|Surya Roshni
|Industrial Products
|0.24
|86884
|2.12
|Equity
|Triveni Turbine
|Electrical Equipment
|0.24
|36548
|2.05
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|0.21
|15862
|1.87
|Equity
|SKF India
|Industrial Products
|0.20
|4558
|1.75
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.19
|10624
|1.67
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.17
|22431
|1.52
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|0.16
|33076
|1.36
|Equity
|Kirloskar Indus.
|Industrial Products
|0.13
|3615
|1.12
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|3.47
|0
|30.31
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|0.10
|0
|0.85
