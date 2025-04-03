LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Equity - Diversified
Launch Date
: 02-Feb-2015
Fund Manager
: Yogesh Patil
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 2597.92
LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 35.8319
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: Nil
Exit Load %
: 2.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 18 months from the date of allotments of units. 1.00% - If redeemed or switched out on or after 18 months and on or before 24 months from the date of allotments of units. Nil - If redeemed or switched out after completion of 24 months from the date of allotments of units.
LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.93
8.2
-9.79
-10.08
11.48
13.62
25.44
13.45
|Category Avg
-0.44
6.86
-8.99
-11.51
5.21
15.56
28.56
13.61
|Category Best
4.6
20.82
-0.09
0.34
23.44
31.8
52.28
46.67
|Category Worst
-3.13
0.95
-23.13
-24.24
-19.14
-2.37
14.14
-23.4
LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Large Mid Cap Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|5.21
|814691
|148.94
|Equity
|ICICI Bank
|Banks
|5.21
|1104252
|148.89
|Equity
|Shakti Pumps
|Industrial Products
|3.94
|1149080
|112.67
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.70
|355421
|77.16
|Equity
|Trent
|Retailing
|2.67
|143580
|76.45
|Equity
|Garware Hi Tech
|Industrial Products
|2.66
|193087
|76.16
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|2.41
|1608375
|69.03
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|2.24
|547005
|63.95
|Equity
|Indian Hotels Co
|Leisure Services
|2.02
|732260
|57.66
|Equity
|Coromandel Inter
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.91
|274940
|54.49
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.89
|424022
|54.06
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.87
|1773485
|53.43
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.84
|145674
|52.53
|Equity
|Voltas
|Consumer Durables
|1.83
|359182
|52.39
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.82
|199179
|52.00
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.70
|1174714
|48.66
|Equity
|Abbott India
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.70
|15806
|48.55
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.66
|302900
|47.57
|Equity
|Cummins India
|Industrial Products
|1.61
|150766
|46.01
|Equity
|Shriram Finance
|Finance
|1.55
|676891
|44.40
|Equity
|Alkem Lab
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.55
|90895
|44.37
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.53
|66149
|43.76
|Equity
|Schaeffler India
|Auto Components
|1.47
|124216
|41.94
|Equity
|Syngene Intl.
|Healthcare Services
|1.40
|553104
|40.16
|Equity
|Bharat Bijlee
|Electrical Equipment
|1.40
|138858
|40.03
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.38
|512722
|39.55
|Equity
|M & M Fin. Serv.
|Finance
|1.29
|1308379
|37.02
|Equity
|Bharti Hexacom
|Telecom - Services
|1.27
|247811
|36.27
|Equity
|APL Apollo Tubes
|Industrial Products
|1.23
|230793
|35.20
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.20
|91843
|34.19
|Equity
|TD Power Systems
|Electrical Equipment
|1.19
|832182
|34.16
|Equity
|Honeywell Auto
|Industrial Manufacturing
|1.19
|10091
|33.99
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.17
|29046
|33.46
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.12
|850456
|31.92
|Equity
|Transport Corp.
|Transport Services
|1.11
|287215
|31.66
|Equity
|Prestige Estates
|Realty
|1.11
|266999
|31.62
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.01
|263030
|28.98
|Equity
|Gujarat Gas
|Gas
|1.00
|694141
|28.62
|Equity
|Tata Consumer
|Agricultural Food & other Products
|1.00
|285155
|28.56
|Equity
|LTIMindtree
|IT - Software
|0.99
|63330
|28.44
|Equity
|Page Industries
|Textiles & Apparels
|0.99
|6651
|28.39
|Equity
|H P C L
|Petroleum Products
|0.99
|786175
|28.32
|Equity
|Schneider Elect.
|Electrical Equipment
|0.98
|420897
|28.13
|Equity
|3M India
|Diversified
|0.98
|9666
|27.92
|Equity
|Container Corpn.
|Transport Services
|0.97
|399975
|27.66
|Equity
|KEI Industries
|Industrial Products
|0.96
|94481
|27.33
|Equity
|JSW Infrast
|Transport Infrastructure
|0.93
|843500
|26.97
|Equity
|SRF
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.93
|91640
|26.93
|Equity
|EID Parry
|Food Products
|0.93
|342161
|26.88
|Equity
|Hind. Unilever
|Diversified FMCG
|0.93
|118964
|26.87
|Equity
|Jubilant Food.
|Leisure Services
|0.85
|365542
|24.28
|Equity
|Max Financial
|Insurance
|0.85
|210705
|24.18
|Equity
|Kennametal India
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.81
|105182
|23.11
|Equity
|ISGEC Heavy
|Construction
|0.77
|210922
|22.14
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|0.72
|193929
|20.57
|Equity
|Uno Minda
|Auto Components
|0.70
|230100
|20.14
|Equity
|GE Vernova T&D
|Electrical Equipment
|0.61
|112246
|17.49
|Equity
|Persistent Sys
|IT - Software
|0.61
|31721
|17.49
|Equity
|Arvind Fashions.
|Retailing
|0.56
|429831
|16.04
|Equity
|Afcons Infrastr.
|Construction
|0.56
|328029
|15.97
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|0.56
|795799
|15.87
|Equity
|Tata Comm
|Telecom - Services
|0.55
|100251
|15.82
|Equity
|B H E L
|Electrical Equipment
|0.52
|693574
|15.01
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|0.47
|31588
|13.30
|Equity
|Tata Technolog.
|IT - Services
|0.40
|167741
|11.40
|Equity
|Torrent Pharma.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|0.40
|35067
|11.31
|Equity
|DEE Development
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.37
|439915
|10.64
|Equity
|JNK
|Industrial Manufacturing
|0.36
|300284
|10.29
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.32
|183120
|9.06
|Equity
|Oil India
|Oil
|0.30
|225041
|8.70
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|0.26
|35328
|7.54
|Equity
|Quality Power El
|Electrical Equipment
|0.26
|236340
|7.52
|Equity
|I R C T C
|Leisure Services
|0.18
|70041
|5.09
|Equity
|Divgi Torq
|Auto Components
|0.10
|63557
|2.82
|Equity
|Carraro India
|Auto Components
|0.07
|68000
|2.10
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.38
|0
|153.94
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-0.24
|0
|-7.04
