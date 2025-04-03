LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
Summary Info
Fund Name
: LIC Mutual Fund
Scheme Name
: LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G
AMC
: LIC Mutual Fund
Type
: Open
Category
: Hybrid - Equity Oriented
Launch Date
: 24-Jan-2025
Fund Manager
: Nikhil Rungta
Net Assets (Rs. cr)
: 446.83
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G - Nav Details
Nav Date
: 03-Apr-2025
NAV [Rs.]
: 10.4754
Buy/Resale Price [Rs.]
: 0
Sell/Repurchase Price [Rs.]
: 0
Entry Load %
: NIL
Exit Load %
: 12% of the unit alloted shall be redeemed without any exit load, on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units. 1% - on remaining units, if redeemed or switched out on or before completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units. Nil - if redeemed or switched out after completion of 3 months from the date of allotment of units.
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- NAV Chart
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Performance(%)
Returns above 1 yr. are annualized
1W
1M
3M
6M
1Y
3Y
5Y
Since INC
|Scheme Returns
-0.1
6.62
-
-
-
-
-
4.75
|Category Avg
-0.43
4.76
-4.11
-5.71
6.62
11.71
20.45
11.59
|Category Best
1.54
9.7
8.12
4.3
29.29
21.53
34.89
36.84
|Category Worst
-2.2
-2.67
-15.83
-22.84
-11.33
2.73
9.31
-4.46
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Latest Dividends
No Records Found
LIC MF Multi Asset Allocation Fund Regular G- Investment Details
Min. Investment(Rs.)
: 5000
Increm.Investment(Rs.)
: 500
In & Out
In
Out
Fund Holdings
Asset Type
Instrument Name
Industry
Net Assets(%)
No of Shares
Mkt Value(Cr.)
|Equity & Equity related Investments
|Equity
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|Banks
|2.67
|61390
|13.32
|Equity
|Blue Star
|Consumer Durables
|2.10
|49178
|10.50
|Equity
|St Bk of India
|Banks
|1.97
|127924
|9.86
|Equity
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|Finance
|1.97
|237158
|9.82
|Equity
|REC Ltd
|Finance
|1.96
|227768
|9.77
|Equity
|Varun Beverages
|Beverages
|1.93
|178837
|9.65
|Equity
|Bharat Electron
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.90
|314673
|9.48
|Equity
|Ramkrishna Forg.
|Auto Components
|1.88
|121245
|9.37
|Equity
|HDFC Bank
|Banks
|1.84
|50409
|9.21
|Equity
|Reliance Industr
|Petroleum Products
|1.83
|71874
|9.16
|Equity
|International Ge
|Commercial Services & Supplies
|1.81
|234883
|9.04
|Equity
|Axis Bank
|Banks
|1.77
|80441
|8.86
|Equity
|Larsen & Toubro
|Construction
|1.74
|24885
|8.69
|Equity
|Bajaj Finserv
|Finance
|1.71
|42583
|8.54
|Equity
|SBI Cards
|Finance
|1.68
|95555
|8.41
|Equity
|Hero Motocorp
|Automobiles
|1.61
|21633
|8.05
|Equity
|Tata Power Co.
|Power
|1.56
|207411
|7.78
|Equity
|Coal India
|Consumable Fuels
|1.55
|194896
|7.76
|Equity
|Enviro Infra
|Other Utilities
|1.55
|348400
|7.73
|Equity
|Mahanagar Gas
|Gas
|1.55
|55721
|7.72
|Equity
|P I Industries
|Fertilizers & Agrochemicals
|1.50
|21915
|7.51
|Equity
|CESC
|Power
|1.50
|486934
|7.49
|Equity
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.43
|17003
|7.15
|Equity
|Cholaman.Inv.&Fn
|Finance
|1.40
|45896
|6.97
|Equity
|TCS
|IT - Software
|1.39
|19262
|6.94
|Equity
|Bharat Forge
|Auto Components
|1.35
|57686
|6.74
|Equity
|Infosys
|IT - Software
|1.34
|42577
|6.68
|Equity
|Apollo Hospitals
|Healthcare Services
|1.34
|10091
|6.67
|Equity
|Deepak Nitrite
|Chemicals & Petrochemicals
|1.34
|33641
|6.67
|Equity
|Hind.Aeronautics
|Aerospace & Defense
|1.28
|15340
|6.40
|Equity
|Sun Pharma.Inds.
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|36705
|6.36
|Equity
|Cipla
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.27
|43843
|6.32
|Equity
|Allied Blenders
|Beverages
|1.17
|190260
|5.82
|Equity
|Himatsing. Seide
|Textiles & Apparels
|1.13
|400953
|5.64
|Equity
|Maruti Suzuki
|Automobiles
|1.08
|4688
|5.40
|Equity
|Piramal Pharma
|Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology
|1.06
|236695
|5.31
|Equity
|Nippon Life Ind.
|Capital Markets
|1.06
|91552
|5.29
|Equity
|UltraTech Cem.
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.05
|4550
|5.23
|Equity
|Grasim Inds
|Cement & Cement Products
|1.04
|19993
|5.22
|Equity
|Bajaj Finance
|Finance
|1.02
|5673
|5.07
|Equity
|H U D C O
|Finance
|1.01
|252052
|5.02
|Equity
|Dixon Technolog.
|Consumer Durables
|0.99
|3766
|4.96
|Equity
|KSB
|Industrial Products
|0.98
|68836
|4.91
|Equity
|JSW Steel
|Ferrous Metals
|0.97
|45724
|4.86
|Equity
|Manorama Indust.
|Food Products
|0.93
|44227
|4.69
|Equity
|Concord Enviro
|Other Utilities
|0.91
|92005
|4.55
|Equity
|Transrail Light
|Electrical Equipment
|0.91
|98125
|4.53
|Equity
|Samvardh. Mothe.
|Auto Components
|0.74
|283426
|3.71
|Equity
|Dr Agarwal's Hea
|Healthcare Services
|0.73
|81889
|3.65
|Equity
|Exide Inds.
|Auto Components
|0.62
|85729
|3.09
|Equity
|MOIL
|Minerals & Mining
|0.52
|81016
|2.61
|Debt Investments
|Corporate Debts
|NTPC
|-/-
|3.06
|150
|15.31
|Corporate Debts
|Power Fin.Corpn.
|-/-
|3.06
|1500
|15.30
|Corporate Debts
|N A B A R D
|-/-
|1.05
|500
|5.26
|Government Securities
|Govt. Securities
|GSEC
|-/-
|2.11
|1000000
|10.54
|Mutual Fund Investments
|Indian Mutual Funds
|LIC Mutual Fund
|-/-
|10.66
|65625
|53.30
|Indian Mutual Funds
|Aditya Bir. SLMF
|-/-
|4.83
|2380000
|24.16
|Cash & Cash Equivalent
|Reverse Repo
|TREPS
|-/-
|5.83
|0
|29.15
|Net CA & Others
|Net CA & Others
|-/-
|-1.53
|0
|-7.67
